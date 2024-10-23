Thypoch has released four new lenses for video, the Simera-C 28mm, 35mm, 50mm and 75mm T/1.5. Weighing around 400g, these compact lenses are said to be ideal for handheld and gimbal shooting.

The lenses are compatible with a range of full-frame mirrorless cameras that use Sony E-mount and cinema cameras like the DJI Ronin 4D and ARRI cinema cameras. Each lens is priced from $879/£678.86 and you can get all three as part of a lens kit for $3,169/£2,447.44

With a full-metal construction and aeorspace-grade aluminium alloy, these lenses are dustproof and resistant to splashes.

Simera-C lens kit key features

Focal Length: 28mm, 35mm, 50mm 75mm

Max Aperture: T1.5

Lens Format: Full Frame

Lens Type: Cine Prime

Lens Mount: Sony E

Filter Thread: 62mm

Focus Throw: 270 degrees

Front Diameter: 67mm

Scale: Imperial, Metric

