Thypoch has released four new lenses for video, the Simera-C 28mm, 35mm, 50mm and 75mm T/1.5. Weighing around 400g, these compact lenses are said to be ideal for handheld and gimbal shooting.
The lenses are compatible with a range of full-frame mirrorless cameras that use Sony E-mount and cinema cameras like the DJI Ronin 4D and ARRI cinema cameras. Each lens is priced from $879/£678.86 and you can get all three as part of a lens kit for $3,169/£2,447.44
With a full-metal construction and aeorspace-grade aluminium alloy, these lenses are dustproof and resistant to splashes.
Simera-C lens kit key features
- Focal Length: 28mm, 35mm, 50mm 75mm
- Max Aperture: T1.5
- Lens Format: Full Frame
- Lens Type: Cine Prime
- Lens Mount: Sony E
- Filter Thread: 62mm
- Focus Throw: 270 degrees
- Front Diameter: 67mm
- Scale: Imperial, Metric
