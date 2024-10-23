The 40MP Fujifilm X-H2 is the highest resolution APS-C format camera ever – and also offers impressive autofocus, drive and video features. It is now cheaper than ever!

There is a price cut on this high-resolution wonder at selected UK retailers and you can pick up the Fujifilm X-H2 for a tempting £1699 at Wex Photo Video, down from £1849.

Park Cameras has the same deal and both retailers are happy to consider part exchange of your current kit, potentially trimming the price even more.

Fujifilm X-H2 with Fujinon XF 56mm f1.2 R WR lens. Credit: Jeremy Waller

Fujifilm X-H2 key features

In our original review, we praised the Fujifilm X-H2 for its high-performing 40MP high resolution sensor, great image quality in both JPEG and raw, effective subject-recognition AF, outstanding viewfinder and screen and robust, weather-sealed build.

It is highly customisable too and records 8k video! See below for more specifications.

40MP APS-C BSI X-Trans sensor

ISO 125-12,800 (extends to ISO64-51,200)

Up to 20fps shooting (with 1.29x crop), 15fps without crop

8K 30P video recording

5.76m-dot OLED EVF

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle LCD

If you are in the market for a new Fujifilm, or don’t need to go full-frame on your next camera purchase, this deal is too good to miss.

