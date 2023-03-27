You don’t necessarily need a huge telephoto prime lens to photograph wildlife. Andy Westlake is your guide to some affordable zoom alternatives…

Our guide to the best budget telephoto lenses for wildlife is here to help if you want to photograph wild animals but are worried about the cost. You don’t need to spend thousands of pounds on big telephoto primes, when there are loads of budget-friendly telephoto zooms that will give you real shooting versatility at a fraction of the price.

A telephoto zoom lens lets you get close to wildlife without disturbing it. This is especially useful for animals that are timid, or even dangerous. You want as much telephoto reach as you can get – ideally more than 300mm – and this can mean a little shopping around. Fortunately, we’ve reviewed plenty of telephoto zoom lenses that fit the bill for wildlife images, and we’ve picked out all the best ones for this guide.

How to choose budget telephoto lenses for wildlife

Choosing a good wildlife lens first means deciding on what focal length you want to use. The best focal length depends on how close you can get to your subject. If you’re forced to keep your distance then a longer focal length will serve you much better, so we recommend aiming for at least a 400mm range.

If you also add in a 1.4x or 2x converter to increase the focal length, you can be going beyond 600mm or even up to 800mm at the long end of your telephoto zoom lens. Also consider the sensor size of the camera you’re using, as if it’s smaller (APS-C or Micro Four Thirds) this will extend the equivalent zoom range of your lens.

Usually, telephoto zoom lenses tend to be a little cheaper, but don’t offer as bright or as wide an aperture. Having a telephoto lens that provides a versatile zoom coverage also saves the hassle of changing lenses in the field, which could possibly result in a missed shot, allow dust or dirt to creep into your camera or scare your subject.

Nikkor AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR

At a glance:

Minimum aperture: f/32

Maximum aperture: f/5.6

Lens construction: 19 elements in 12 groups (including 3 ED glass elements)

Filter thread: 95mm

Weight: 2300g (including tripod collar)

Nikon F-mount

Price: $1,056 / £1,399

For Nikon DSLR shooters, the 200-500mm f/5.6 offers a unique option, being a relatively affordable telephoto lens, while offering a very useful long range – extending to fully 750mm equivalent on DX-format cameras such as the Nikon D500. Its f/5.6 maximum aperture means that it’s relatively portable considering its range, and not so heavy that it can’t be shot handheld. Focusing is snappy and accurate, thanks to the AF-S motor.

However, it’s not claimed to be weather-sealed, and being an E-type lens with an electromagnetic diaphragm, it’ll only work on relatively recent Nikon DSLR bodies – so do check compatibility with your camera before buying. Check out our guide to more of the best lenses for Nikon DSLRs

Pros:

Light enough to use hand held

Good quality throughout zoom range

Fast, reliable focusing

Cons:

Not officially weather sealed

Not compatible with all Nikon DSLRs

Read our Nikkor AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR Review

Canon RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM

At a glance:

Minimum aperture: f/45

Maximum aperture: f/5.6

Lens construction: 12 elements in 9 groups

Filter thread: 67mm

Weight: 635g

Canon RF-mount

Price: $649 / £659

Canon RF users get one of the best budget telephoto lenses for wildlife in the form of the RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM. If someone who can’t afford the high prices commanded by Canon’s top-of-the-line L-series lenses, then this budget option is well worth considering. As we explored in our full review, Canon has done a good job of threading the needle here – compromises are inevitable with cheaper lenses, but none of the ones made here stop the RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM from being a viable option.

So yes, the maximum aperture is limited to f/5.6. However, the excellent high-ISO performance of EOS R cameras means you’ll be able to skate by. Sharpness is generally good, even when the lens is used wide open, and while there are distortions in images, they are all easily correctable with software. In our testing, we found the hit-rate for bird-in-flight images to be pretty good. The Nano-USM autofocus motor missed the mark a few times, but we got enough useable shots for the lens to justify its price tag – which, again, is very reasonable.

Pros:

Sharp even wide open

Excellent value for money

Balances well with EOS R bodies

Cons:

Autofocus sometimes misses

Limited to f/5.6

Read our Canon RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM review

Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary

At a glance:

Minimum aperture: f/40

Maximum aperture: f/5

Lens construction: 22 elements in 16 groups

Filter thread: 67mm

Weight: 1140g

Mounts: L, Sony E

Price: $849 / £899

Sigma’s full-frame 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary for Sony E-mount and the L-mount alliance is a very welcome optic indeed, especially at its budget price. It earned the coveted Gold Award in our test and review, delivering absolutely stunning contrast and sharpness in a body that doesn’t weight the user down too much.

The maximum aperture is a little narrower than many comparable lenses in the same category, but having on-board 5-axis optical image stabilisation does well to compensate. We found we could get tack-sharp shots at the outer edge of the telephoto end, with shutter speeds as slow as 1/15sec. The value for money here is absolutely top-notch.

Pros:

5-axis stabilisation

Gorgeous sharpness and contrast

Lightweight build

Cons:

Limited to f/5

Sony users don’t get teleconverter/USB Dock

Read our Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary review

Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM

At a glance:

Minimum aperture: f/40

Maximum aperture: f/4.5

Lens construction: 21 elements in 16 groups

Filter thread: 77mm

Weight: 1640g (with tripod mount)

Canon EF-mount

Price: $2,399 / £2,359

Most of the camera makers produce high-end 400mm zooms, typically offering a decent range in a relatively portable package with fast, ultrasonic-type autofocus and optical image stabilisation.

Canon’s is a particularly fine example: a significant improvement on the firm’s older ‘Mark I’ version, it’s impressively sharp at all focal lengths. On APS-C models such as the Canon EOS 7D Mark II, it offers a very useful 160-640mm equivalent range. It’s a more expensive lens than others in this round-up, but it really is excellent, and you also may be able to get a better price if you hunt for a second-hand version.

In our wildlife-photography field test of the lens, we found the lens to be highly adept at capturing images of bird in flight, delivering sharp shots time and again. Having the four-stop image stabiliser especially helped us nail the images we were after. Don’t forget to check out our guide to other great Canon EF lenses

Pros:

Useful four-stop stabiliser

Excellent sharpness

9-bladed aperture

Cons:

On the pricey side

Read our Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM Field Test

Lumix G Vario 100-300mm f/4-5.6 II Power OIS

At a glance:

Minimum aperture: f/22

Maximum aperture: f/4

Lens construction: 17 elements in 12 groups (one ED lens)

Filter thread: 67mm

Weight: 520g (excluding front and rear lens caps and hood)

Micro Four Thirds mount

Price: $547 / £499

If there’s one lens that epitomises the size advantages of Micro Four Thirds for telephoto work, it’s this hugely popular 100-300mm zoom. One of Panasonic’s earliest lenses for the Micro Four Thirds system in its original guise, it gives a 600mm equivalent range in a very compact package, with optical image stabilisation and fast, silent focusing.

More recently it’s been updated to a ‘II’ version that adds weather-resistant construction and compatibility with Panasonic’s Dual IS system, in a smart new black-barrel design. If you need more reach, then Panasonic’s Leica-branded 100-400mm f/4-6.3 OIS goes all the way to 800mm equivalent, although at a significant premium.

Pros:

Long zoom in compact build

Dual Image Stabilisation

Snappy, silent autofocus

Cons:

Limited to f/4-5.6

Read why we love the Panasonic Lumix G Vario 100-300mm f/4-5.6 II Power OIS

Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | S

At a glance:

Minimum aperture: f/22

Maximum aperture: f/5

Lens construction: 24 elements in 16 groups

Filter thread: 105mm

Weight: 2860g

Mounts: Canon EF, Nikon F, Sigma SA

Price: $1,999 / £1,329

When Sigma announced two 150-600mm zooms with the same base specifications all the way back in 2014, it looked like a strange decision, but on testing both of them we found that it does make sense. We especially like the Sport version – it’s huge and expensive, but seriously sharp, with impressively fast autofocus. It’s not so big that you can’t shoot it handheld at a pinch, although for extended sessions you’ll need a sturdy monopod at least.

The Contemporary version is smaller and easier to carry, and a much more affordable telephoto lens, but it doesn’t give quite the same image quality. Tamron’s similar 150-600mm zooms are very worthy alternatives, too.

Pros:

Very good sharpness

Highly capable autofocus

Cons:

Bigger than Contemporary alternative

Pricier than Tamron equivalents

Read our Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM S Field Test

Tamron 18-400mm f3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD

At a glance:

Minimum aperture: f/40

Maximum aperture: f/5

Lens construction: 16 elements in 11 groups

Filter thread: 72mm

Weight: 710g

Mounts: Canon EF, Nikon F

Price: $599 / £599

All-in-one superzooms aren’t usually the first choice for wildlife, but they can be handy in situations where you need to travel light or don’t have time to change lenses. Tamron’s ground-breaking 18-400mm is the longest lens of its type, giving an impressive 600mm equivalent range. It’s also dust- and splash-resistant for outdoor shooting, which can be a boon when shooting wildlife.

You won’t get as sharp pictures as you would with premium telephoto lenses, but with this 22.2x zoom it’ll certainly be better than not getting the shot at all.

Pros:

Excellent zoom range

Weather-resistant build

Cons:

Image quality inferior to tele zooms

Sharpness falls off at long end

Read our Tamron 18-400mm f3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Review

Fujinon XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR

At a glance

Minimum aperture: f/22

Maximum aperture: f/4.5

Lens construction: 21 elements in 14 groups (includes 5 extra low dispersion elements and 1 super extra low dispersion element)

Filter thread: 77mm

Weight: 1375g

Fujifilm X-mount

Price: $1,899 / £1,699

Fujifilm X-system users do not have very many choices for budget telephoto lenses for wildlife (or for that matter, telephoto lenses full stop) but fortunately, this is a very good one. With a lightweight build, highly effective image stabilisation and weather-sealed construction, the Fujinon XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR is an affordable telephoto lens that you can happily shoot handheld all day.

It provides a 600mm equivalent range, but if you need to go even longer, the lens is also sold in a package with Fujifilm’s 1.4x teleconverter for surprisingly little extra money. Better still, the teleconverter brings barely any penalty to the lens’s excellent autofocus performance.

Pros:

Light enough for prolonged handheld use

Teleconverter option

Excellent autofocus

Cons:

No AF/MF switch

Barrel is plastic not metal

Read our Fujinon XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Review

Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS

At a glance:

Minimum aperture: f/40

Maximum aperture: f/4.5

Lens construction: 22 elements in 16 groups

Filter thread: 77mm

Weight: 1395g (without tripod mount)

Price: $2,398 / £2,149

And finally, here is the most expensive option in the round-up, for those who can stretch their budgets. Perfectly matched to Sony’s high-speed Alpha 9 and Alpha 9 II full-frame mirrorless cameras, this stunning telephoto lens combines fantastic image quality with super-fast, near silent autofocus and extremely effective image stabilisation.

While it’s full-frame compatible, it can also be used on APS-C bodies such as the Alpha 6500, giving a 600mm equivalent reach. It’s very pricey, though, so Sony mirrorless users on a tighter budget should also consider the FE 70-300mm f/4-5.6 G OSS telephoto lens – it’s a step above the typical consumer telezoom. Don’t forget to check out our guide to the best Sony lenses

Pros:

Sublime image quality

Works with full-frame and APS-C

Very effective stabilisation

Cons:

Most expensive lens in this round-up

Read our Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS Review

