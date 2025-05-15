Amateur Photographer verdict The Nomatic McKinnon camera sling 5L bag is a stylish and versatile camera bag made for smaller mirrorless cameras Pros High quality materials

Water resistant

Comfy strap Cons No outside pockets

At a glance

$139 / £130

Volume: 5L

Material Composition: 75% Nylon, 25% Polyethylene

Dimensions: 5.5” D, 11” W, 7” H / 13.97 cm (D) x 27.94 cm (W) x 17.78 cm (H)

Weight: 590 grams

Gomatic

The Nomatic / Gomatic McKinnon sling camera bag is a high quality, stylish bag with almost the perfect amount of space for a short trip, for a small-mid sized mirrorless camera system and one or two lenses. Nb. The Nomatic McKinnon Sling is also sold as the Gomatic McKinnon sling in European regions.

Nomatic McKinnon camera sling 5L bag

Key features

Movable divider: uses Velcro to stay in place and allow different sized sections for different sized things on each side.

uses Velcro to stay in place and allow different sized sections for different sized things on each side. Grab handle: for grab and go use there is a grab handle that can also be used for attaching to a suitcase.

for grab and go use there is a grab handle that can also be used for attaching to a suitcase. Shoulder/hip strap: versatile strap can be used around the waist if you have any shoulder pain.

versatile strap can be used around the waist if you have any shoulder pain. Quick latch system features a stretchy loop to quickly latch on to the bag, so you don’t have to zip and unzip your bag every time you need quick access.

Inside the bag you will find one divider that can be moved to fit a wider range of gear, so you can separate the camera and accessories compartment. There is room to fit an average sized mirrorless camera with one lens attached, along with another lens in the bag.

Nomatic McKinnon camera sling 5L bag has room for camera, lens and more.

I used an Olympus mirrorless camera with lens fitted, plus another lens in the section next to it. A Sony A7 III and fitted lens fits easily too, as well as a second lens, and other accessories.

The Nomatic McKinnon camera sling 5L bag has a range of pockets for accessories.

There are two walls at the front in the inside of the bag where there are 3 pockets for SD cards and 2 pockets for camera batteries. There are another two pockets that you can hold filters or lens caps in and there is another bigger pocket that zips up, which could be used for USB cable or external SSD drive.

Nomatic McKinnon Camera Sling 5L Verdict

I found the bag perfect for a short trip with a small amount of kit. If you need to carry more stuff then the 8L version is worth looking into, and comes with additional attachment support for adding a tripod.

The McKinnon camera sling 5L is a compact, high quality and stylish camera bag with a useful fold out section that can be used as a tray for rearranging kit, changing lenses and more. The wide strap is comfortable and long enough for most people but could be too long to be used around the waist of a smaller person. There is a skull and cross browns on the back of the bag which makes it look a lot more interesting.