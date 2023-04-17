If you’re in the market for a used or second-hand messenger bag, then this round up of some of our favourite used messenger bags could be for you.

Buying a used or second-hand messenger bag can be a great way to save money. Bags are the kind of thing that people will buy, use a few times, and then decide they want a different style or size when their needs change. This means you can often find a second-hand or used bag in excellent condition, but for much less money than buying new!

Premium messenger bag: Billingham 307

Price: Around $500 / £400 new

Website: www.billingham.co.uk

Every Billingham bag is instantly recognisable, and the 307 displays the same traditional styling consistent throughout the Billingham range. It may be the most expensive bag in the group by a long way, but the 307 is made to a high standard, with an exterior made of durable FibreNyte – a lightweight synthetic alternative to canvas. The bag can be carried comfortably using the padded shoulder strap or the large top handle, with the top flap secured by a quick-access buckle.

A top zip acts as a secondary seal, and easily glides open. Inside is space for a DSLR with lens attached, and a further four lens or flash units within the well padded dividers. However, there is no dedicated pocket for small accessories, or for a laptop/tablet.

You’ll be able to find this bag for up to half the price if you go for a used option, making this a steal.

Score: 4 out of 5 stars

Kata Report IT 20 PL

No longer available new

Price: was around $120 / £100 when new

Website: www.kata-bags.com

The 20 PL is the mid-sized version of three Kata ReportIT bags that is wide enough to store up to a 12in laptop. Its main compartment has thick padding in bright yellow, which is designed to make kit easier to find. There is space for a large SLR with lens attached, plus an additional SLR camera body and four extra lenses. The bag is lightweight and made from a durable rip-stop material.

Access to the main compartment is via the top zip or by lifting the flap, which can be secured with concealable Velcro. The bag lacks memory card pockets, and is boxy rather than slimline, but the shoulder strap is clipped to an angled loop so the bag remains close to the body. The dense rubber-grip padding of the strap helps to ease the load somewhat.

You should be able to find this bag for around half the price if you go for a used option.

Score: 5 out of 5 stars

Vanguard Heralder 33

No longer available new

Price: was around $130 / £110 when new

Website: www.vanguardworld.co.uk

The 33 is the middle of three sizes in the Vanguard Heralder range, with the larger 38 being awarded five stars in AP 15 October 2011. The Heralder 33 arguably packs in the most features of the bags in this group, including an easy-to-use fold-away tripod cradle. The main compartment can be zipped shut, but there is quick access via the top zip, which features a neat magnetic security tab.

Inside, both the laptop case and camera kit compartment are removable, which can transform the bag into an everyday satchel. Included dividers create up to eight secure sections in the camera compartment that are deep enough for long lenses. High-quality dedicated pockets can store accessories such as memory cards, and a rain cover is included. We like the curved, grippy and well-padded shoulder strap. It may not be the most stylish, but the Vanguard Heralder 33 is top notch.

We found this bag for sale with around 30% off the RRP second-hand.

Score: 5 out of 5 stars – Best in group

Lowepro Pro Messenger 160 AW

No longer available new

Price: was around $159 / £139 when new

Website: www.lowepro.com

Combining the traditional canvas style of Billingham-type bags with the modern touches of other leading brands, the Lowepro Pro Messenger 160 AW is both stylish and functional. It is weighty and durable, but also comfortable to hold thanks to a well-padded shoulder strap and neat top handle. The main flap can be closed by Velcro or a silent magnet, and in both cases access is quick.

The 160 AW is the smallest of three bags in the range, and holds a consumer SLR with lens and two extra lenses or flash units. Larger versions are simply wider, meaning more lenses or larger SLRs can be stored. The bag has a well-fitted rain cover. There is a larger Lowepro Pro Messenger 200 AW available as well.

We found the Lowepro Pro Messenger 200 AW available for almost 3x less than the RRP!

Score: 4 out of 5 stars

Everyday messenger bag: Think Tank Retrospective 50

No longer available new

Price: was around $240 / £190 when new

Website: www.snapperstuff.com

Like the Lowepro Pro Messenger 160 AW, the Think Tank Retrospective 50 has a stylish canvas exterior that hides a modern and functional interior. It is a deep bag with space for a pro DSLR with lens and up to six additional lenses. There is also space for most 15in laptops, and small pockets for accessories such as memory cards. Access to the bag via the top flap is quick. Its Velcro fasteners can be ‘silenced’ (hidden), although doing so makes the flap unsecure.

The rain cover is initially confusing to use, and there is no rear handle to slot over an airport trolley – such as that found in the Lowepro and Vanguard bags. Otherwise, this is a comfortable and durable bag.

You should be able to find the Think Tank Retrospective 50 for around half the price used.

Score: 4 out of 5 stars

Manfrotto Stile Unica V

No longer available new

Price: was around $59 / £55 when new

Website: www.manfrotto.co.uk

Despite its low price point, the Manfrotto Stile Unica V offers many of the features found in the pricier bags of this group, such as a top zip that provides direct access to the main compartment. Otherwise, the bag is accessed via a rather oversized, and fiddly, buckle.

Inside the bag is space for a 15in laptop, but just two dividers and a large open space for other everyday items make for a disappointing set-up for camera kit. Expect to fit a DSLR with lens attached, but little else securely. Within the bag is a neat tripod compartment that can be opened out to extend the size of the main compartment if it is not needed. Padding is sufficient rather than ample, although the shoulder strap has a well-padded cushion. The bag does not include a rain cover.

This bag was available in a number of different colours, and we found a used bag for roughly half the price.

Score: 4 out of 5 stars – Best budget bag

