Amateur Photographer verdict The Peak Design Outdoor Backpack is a great choice for photographers looking for a dual purpose bag. It’s well made and comfortable to carry. Just be aware that camera cubes are an additional expense. Pros Comfortable to carry

Modular design

Dual entry to the main compartment Cons Additional cost of Camera Cubes

Front pouch not 100% secure

Could do with a small top pocket

The Peak Design Outdoor Backpack 25L is part of a new range of technical bags from Peak Design. It’s designed with hiking and outdoor adventures in mind and can turned into a camera backpack with the addition of a Peak Design Camera Cube or two.

Peak Design Outdoor Backpack 25L at a glance:

$249.95 / £249.99

Modular design

Capacity 20-25L

Rear-opening and roll-top design

External Dimensions: 48.5-66 x 28 x 15 cm

Weight: 1.15kg

peakdesign.com

Made from Terra Shell 210D Ripstop Nylon, the frameless backpack is lightweight yet durable, featuring an expandable ‘Ultra Cinch’ roll-top that increases the capacity from 20L to 25L. You can reach the main compartment through the roll-top or by unzipping the rear panel, with the latter being the best route to your camera kit in a Cube.

The main compartment has room for Peak Design’s SMedium and XS Camera Cubes, with the smaller cube fitting above the larger one. There are loops inside the backpack that allow the SMedium cube to be clipped in position, but it can be left unclipped. This dual-cube set-up enables you to carry a full-frame mirrorless camera and up to around four lenses, including a 70-200mm f/2.8.

Peak Design Outdoor Backpack 25L interior with camera cubes and kit. Credit: Angela Nicholson

In addition, the backpack’s side pockets are deep enough for a tripod or water bottle, while a sleeve in the back section can hold a hydration pouch or up to a 16-inch laptop. But it’s best not to use a water bladder with camera gear.

Peak Design Outdoor Backpack 25L key features:

Camera Cube Compatibility : The main compartment can accommodate one Peak Design Smedium Camera Cube and one X-Small Camera Cube

: The main compartment can accommodate one Peak Design Smedium Camera Cube and one X-Small Camera Cube Roll-top : A cinch cord keeps the top opening rolled tight and the front pocket closed

: A cinch cord keeps the top opening rolled tight and the front pocket closed Top and Rear Access : The main compartment can be accessed via the roll-top or the zip around the outer edge of the rear section.

: The main compartment can be accessed via the roll-top or the zip around the outer edge of the rear section. Sternum Straps : Two sternum straps help keep the pack in position on your back

: Two sternum straps help keep the pack in position on your back Colour Choice: The backpack comes in three colours, Black, Cloud (white) and my favourite, Eclipse (burgundy)

Pockets on either side will hold a water bottle or tripod. Credit: Angela Nicholson

With flat pockets in the front and smaller pouches on each shoulder strap, there’s ample storage for essentials like a phone or wallet, but I would’ve liked to see a zippered pocket at the top of the bag between the shoulder straps.

There’s also a large ‘kangaroo pouch’ on the front of the bag that’s ideal for stashing an extra layer. But as the sides of the top are open, it’s important to avoid overfilling it, especially with small items.

The front ‘kangaroo pouch’ is open at the top. Credit: Angela Nicholson

The shoulder straps are well-cushioned and designed for comfort on a wide range of body sizes and while the backpack doesn’t come with a waist belt, there is one available separately.

In use, the 25L Outdoor Backpack feels light and compact yet it holds plenty of gear, making it suitable for both photography equipment and everyday items. Its front is tough, weather resistant and wipe-clean but there’s an optional Rain Fly cover available for extra protection.

Shoulder straps are well padded and have stretchy pockets. Credit: Angela Nicholson

If you like the look of this backpack, but need something larger, Peak Design also makes a 45L version. The Peak Design Outdoor Backpack 45L has a very similar versatile design to the 25L version, but it comes with a removable waist belt and there’s a ladder system for adjusting the height of the shoulder straps. It has a capacity of 34.5-45L and its main compartment can house a Large Peak Design Camera Cube. This means you can expect to carry a full-frame camera and six or seven lenses.

Our Verdict

The Peak Design 25L Outdoor Backpack is a smart choice for photographers looking for a versatile, well-made bag that can cope with photography and outdoor activities. Its dual access points and compatibility with Peak Design’s Camera Cubes allow it to switch seamlessly between everyday use and photographic use. While the top-opening mechanism may take a little getting used to and the Camera Cubes are an extra cost, these are minor points in an otherwise reliable and practical design.

