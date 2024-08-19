Amateur Photographer verdict The Vanguard Veo City B46 is a stylish backpack that’ll hold a decent amount of kit, including a camera and 5 or 6 lenses. It’s nicely designed and made, with loads of clever organisational spaces. Pros Stylish design

Holds up to 16″ Laptop

Lots of organization pockets

Separate Accessory Tech Pouch included

Good Price Cons Limited colour range

Rear access to camera kit only

The Vanguard Veo City B46 backpack is a stylish everyday bag with lots of essential design features for the modern city and travel photographer. Its design is fairly typical, with a top-opening compartment for personal items and access to the main camera compartment via the rear. There is no side access to the camera compartment. However, it is possible to access a camera via the top, but only at the expense of being able to use the top compartment.

Vanguard Veo City B46 backpack at a glance:

£219

21L Capacity (12L and 16L also available)

Grey or Navy colour options

Rear camera access

RFID protected pocket

320 × 230 × 470mm, 2.4kg

The top compartment has space for essentials, such as food or a packable jacket. It also has a zipped compartment with two internal velcroed pockets. These have red and green markers, making them a good option for storing charged and used batteries. The top section also contains a tablet compartment, into which I was able to fit a 10″ tablet in its case.

Externally, there is a large flap on the front, which stays in place using a magnet. When lifted, it reveals a nice leather-edged name tag holder. On the rear of this flap is an RFID-protected pocket. This is a great idea, but with the flap only secured with a magnet and the pocket with a single zip, it isn’t the most secure place to keep your valuable cards.

Vanguard VEO City B46 ID holder and RFID pocket. Credit: Richard Sibley

As usual, there are pockets on each side for tripod legs or a water bottle. On the rear, under the luggage strap, is a hidden zipped pocket for items such as a passport; this would have been a better location for the RFID protection.

Expanding side pockets will hold a tripod and water bottle. Credit: Richard Sibley

Vanguard Veo City B46 backpack key features:

Laptop Compartment : The laptop compartment is accessible from the rear of the bag and measures 240mm x 25mm x 380mm. There was plenty of room for my 13″ Apple Macbook Air and Vanguard quote that it is suitable for some 16″ laptops.

: The laptop compartment is accessible from the rear of the bag and measures 240mm x 25mm x 380mm. There was plenty of room for my 13″ Apple Macbook Air and Vanguard quote that it is suitable for some 16″ laptops. RFID Pocket : This lined pocket blocks Radio Frequency IDentification frequencies, preventing anyone from using a scanner to skim payments or scan other keycards. However, its physical location is one of the least secure parts of the bag.

: This lined pocket blocks Radio Frequency IDentification frequencies, preventing anyone from using a scanner to skim payments or scan other keycards. However, its physical location is one of the least secure parts of the bag. USB Power Passthrough: A slim internal pocket is designed to house a USB powerbank, with a discreet hole for passing a cable through to charge your phone or camera while carrying it in your hand.

Vanguard VEO City B46 top compartment. Credit: Richard Sibley

Inside the main compartment is a zipped mesh pocket at the top – useful for storing smaller items. On the side are two slim zipped pockets, the top one designed to store a USB power bank, while the smaller bottom one could hold a memory card reader or 2.5″ drive.

Along with the laptop compartment, the inside rear flap also includes two mesh pockets, each of which is around A5 paper size. These are useful for items such as white balance cards, memory card wallets, card readers, and similar items.

Vanguard VEO City B46 main compartment. Credit: Richard Sibley

The main camera compartment is well padded, with slim dividers and velcro straps helping to secure items while maximising space. The space can be configured in several ways, but you could easily get an enthusiast-size mirrorless camera and around 3-6 lenses inside, depending on your kit. I carried a Sony Alpha A7 IV with 70-200mm f/4 lens mounted and four other lenses, and that still left room for the included accessory pouch.

The supplied tech pouch has a strap so it can be used on its own. Credit: Richard Sibley

This tech pouch is a useful addition. With elastic straps, it’s handy for keeping batteries, chargers, remote controls, a mouse, or even small compact cameras. The pouch has its own detachable strap, so it can be worn on its own as a small day bag. The same strap can also be used on the main bag as a waist strap.

The back and harness are well-padded and comfortable. Credit: Richard Sibley

Like other Vanguard bags, the Neo City is made of high-quality materials. The straps are nicely padded, with a fitted shape and an adjustable sternum strap. There is even an expandable pocket on the right strap to hold a smartphone. The rear is well padded and comfortable to wear for long periods, while the leather-esque bottom of the bag helps to protect it from rips and tears, as well as water. As standard, a waterproof cover is included should you encounter severe rain.

Vanguard Veo City B46 backpack: Our Verdict

I took the Vanguard Veo City 21L backpack on a week-long trip and found it could handle all my needs. The included tech pouch proved a great addition for days out without my main camera. Although there are a few quirks, it is a premium bag with plenty of sections and pockets, that should work well for many different types of photographers.

