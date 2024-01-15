Xiaomi has announced its Redmi 13 line-up, following its Redmi Note 12 phones which are among the best budget phones available. These include pro models like the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G which feature a 200MP main camera and base models like the Redmi Note 13 which have a 108MP main camera.

The pro models have 2x and 4x ‘lossless’ zoom options, while the base models have 3x ‘lossless’ zoom. All phones are equipped with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera and a 16MP selfie camera, as well as with a wide selection of filmCamera filters for users to customise their photos.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added resistance to accidental drops and scratches. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G also has IP68 dust and water resistance certification, with the rest of the models being upgraded to IP54 dust and splash resistance.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is one of the cheapest phones with a 200MP camera at $354 / £339. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G starts at a slightly higher price, around $571 / £449, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G’s price starts at around around around $431 /£339. They will be available from 18 January from the Xiaomi website.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.