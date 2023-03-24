Xiaomi has announced the international release of the Redmi Note 12 Series, which includes the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G notably features a triple camera system with a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), ultra-wide camera and a macro camera.

All the smartphones above are already available to buy from mi.com with prices starting at £219/ €249, making them smartphones you’ll want to look at if you’re looking for a budget camera phone. The Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will be available to buy in the UK from Xiaomi stores, Argos, Very and Amazon from 24 March. UK availability for the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G has not yet been confirmed.

London, UK, March 23rd, 2023 – Xiaomi today announces the highly anticipated international release of Redmi Note 12 Series. The popular lineup features four exciting devices: Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, and Redmi Note 12, with prices starting at £219 / EUR 249.

Building upon the success of Redmi Note 11 Series, Redmi Note 12 Series once again delivers feature enhancements that matter most to Xiaomi fans. This includes upgrades to the camera system, battery life, charging speed and user-friendly design, all offered at exceptional value. With the global launch of Redmi Note 12 Series, Xiaomi is demonstrating once again its commitment to making high-end smartphone features accessible to more people around the world. Also announced today is Redmi Watch 3, a stylish new smartwatch featuring a bright and clear display, a versatile selection of sports and health functions, and accurate multi-system GPS connectivity.

Flagship features that inspire users to “Live vivid”!

The headline-maker in Redmi Note 12 Series is Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G1 with its powerful triple camera system. Featuring a flagship-level 200MP main camera with OIS, an ultra-wide camera and a macro camera, the top-of-the-line device aims to redefine photography for the upper mid-range smartphone segment. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G also offers a great photography experience, offering a large, powerful IMX766 sensor with OIS, ultra-wide and macro cameras for impressive shots even in low-light scenarios. With powerful AI software algorithms, elevated image processing speeds and other useful utility features further complete the overall camera usage experience.

Both Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will delight users with its remarkably bright and vivid 120Hz Flow AMOLED displays, which are Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos supported. Together with their flexible P-OLED materials that enable slimmer bezels, both devices allow for a superb and immersive visual experience.

Both smartphones are shipped with flagship-level charging speeds, with 120W HyperCharge2 on Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and 67W fast charge on Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and a 5,000mAh long-lasting battery for extended daily usage even under heavy content consumption. Smooth and reliable 5G performance is ensured with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 high-performing chipset.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+5G 8+256G variant will be available at £449 / EUR 499. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 6+128G variant starts at £339 / EUR 399; the release date will be confirmed soon.

Experience smooth impressive performance every time

Every member of the Series exceeds expectations beyond their price segment. Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 both offer impressive performance and an enhanced entertainment experience. Boasting super-smooth 120Hz AMOLED displays, users are presented with stunning picture quality with accurate colors. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 685 Mobile Platform respectively, operations are smooth and seamless, allowing for easy multi-tasking with enhanced power efficiency.

Redmi Note 12 5G is aimed at customers who want to experience all the benefits of a 5G model at an accessible price. Both Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 feature 33W fast charging and a 5,000mAh (typ) long-lasting battery, meaning users can use more apps and take more photos without worrying about battery life. Add in a solid AI triple camera, stunning Night Mode feature and a host of creative features and filters, both devices are putting the kind of camera power once reserved for flagship phones into the hands of more users with accessible, budget-friendly prices.

Redmi Note 12 5G 6+128G variant will be available at £279 / EUR 299. Redmi Note 12 4+128G variant starts at £219 / EUR 249.

Wear your better self with Redmi Watch 3

With a crystal-clear 1.75″ AMOLED display, Redmi Watch 3 has been designed to ensure readability in bright sunlight. The bezel of this device is constructed with a high-gloss metal finishing using NCVM technology, delivering a premium look and feel in two classic color options: Black and Ivory. Additionally, two special edition straps and over 200 built-in watch faces are available to cater to your individual fashion taste and attitude.5

Equipped with a built-in GPS and 5ATM _x0005_waterproof rating6, it supports five major satellite positioning systems, and 121 sports modes, including six automatically recognized sports modes, along with blood oxygen, heart rate, sleep, and other health monitoring functions. With a reliable battery life of up to 12 days in typical use7, Redmi Watch 3 ensures stable and efficient performance. Adding to its appeal, it features an HD speaker and noise-cancelling microphone for smooth and clear Bluetooth® phone calls.

Redmi Watch 3 will be available at £99.99 on mi.com from March 23, 12:00pm.

Wen Ou, General manager, Western Europe, Xiaomi: “After the great success of the Redmi Note 11 Series in Western Europe, we want to continue on the path of innovation by raising the bar in the mid-range. With the Redmi Note 12 Series and new wearable devices, I am sure we will once again surprise our users, not only with the combination of high performance and features built with users in mind, but also with highly competitive prices.”

With the arrival on the market of the Redmi Note 12 series, Xiaomi announces a new partnership with Red Bull, this time focused on the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, which also includes a special activation for the Italian stage scheduled for 1 and 2 July in Polignano a Mare where over 100K visitors are expected.

The collaboration includes a series of on-site activities aimed at amplifying the visibility of the brand and the new Redmi Note 12 series, including the production of digital content with a selection of divers and their communities. For more information please visit the website https://www.redbull.com/int-en/events/red-bull-cliff-diving-world-series-polignano-a-mare-italy

