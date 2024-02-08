The Photography and Video Show is taking place at the Birmingham NEC from March 16-19 this year, after a gap of 18 months. It is now the biggest consumer photography show in the UK, if not the world, but what is new about the event this year – apart from the chance to get up close and personal with the hottest new mirrorless cameras and lenses, or hear some great talks?

Specialist masterclasses

For the first time ever, the show is hosting specialist masterclasses, which enable speakers to drill down into a topic and cover it in plenty of detail.

The Art of Illumination: Bringing your Vision to Life

This fine-art portraiture workshop is led by Forough Yavari, an award-winning fine art portrait and fashion photographer based in Melbourne, Australia. Inspired by her life experiences as a woman, Forough’s work focuses on portraying the narrative behind the lives of women from around the world.

Sunday, 17th March, 14:00 -15:30

What’s New in Lightroom Classic

Julieanne Kost is one of the best-known faces at Adobe, as she is a regular on YouTube and other online platforms. Julieanne is the Digital Imaging Evangelist Director at Adobe, responsible for fostering relationships with customers through meaningful and inspirational Photoshop and Lightroom instruction – so who else better to explain the new features in Lightroom Classic in more detail!

Monday, 18 March 2024, 13:30-4:30

Adobe’s Julieanne Kost will be a must-see for Lightroom Classic users. Credit: Adobe

‘Getting it Right in Camera’ Masterclass.

This is led by Kelly Brown, a distinguished figure in the world of newborn photography, with a career spanning nearly two decades. Since founding her business in 2004, Kelly has become a leading authority in the newborn genre, earning accolades and recognition for her exceptional work. Beyond her own photography, Kelly’s true passion lies in education, so this is a must-see workshop if you want to spend more time taking photos and less time editing them. Monday, 18 March 2024 , 15:30-17:00

Limited places are available for these specialist masterclasses so we recommend booking well in advance. Sessions are priced between £15 and £25.

A distinguished roster of top photographers will be sharing experiences and tips via talks and demos

No Super Stage, but plenty of new speakers

According to Hazel Soper from show organisers Future, ‘there won’t be the Super Stage this year, because we want all visitors to have access to the big names and not have keynote speeches behind closed doors.’

As usual there is a prestigious line-up of speakers for 2024, with new faces including top wildlife photographer Mattias Klum, Getty’s official royal photographer Chris Jackson, top maternity photogapher Donatella Niccolini, freelance videographer Jenny Alice and more.

In addition, a new stage has been announced, called Shoot to Inspire, covering a wide range of genres. The show has also partnered with Creativity Hub Events to create two interactive shoot-sets, where visitors can practice new skills and capture images in a real photoshoot environment.

The show gives plenty of opportunities to see the hottest new gear

Exhibitors returning after Covid

As well as the major camera lens, and accessory makers seen at the last Photography Show, it will be welcoming back Panasonic Lumix, specialist lens maker Laowa and tripod and lens maker Sirui. Software giant CaptureOne will also be appearing at the Photography Show for the first time.

The TPOTY 2023 winner will be exhibited along with other finalists Canon EOS 6D · f/9 · 1/1600s · 302mm · ISO640

New galleries

Travel Photographer of the Year, where you can see the 2023 shortlist

LCE Photographer of the Year 2024 – the shortlist (three per category) will be announced at the new awards and the overall winner announced at the show (Photo Studio, Sunday, 17 March at 15:45)

‘Felt’, a gallery curated entirely on the ‘felt sense’ with images judged on the the strength of the emotional response they invoke

Visit the Amateur Photographer stand at The Photography Show

Don’t forget to visit AP’s stand – and get a discount on show tickets!

Needless to say, AP will have a stand (K207) at this year’s show, featuring a gallery of AP Awards 2024 winners and iconic images from veteran music photographer Jill Furmanovsky’s current exhibition at The Proud Gallery in London. Visiting our stand is also a great opportunity to meet the AP team.

You can get 20% off a standard entry ticket using the code AMPHOTPS24.

