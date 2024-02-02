The Photography & Video Show will be returning to the NEC this March! From 16-19 March, Photographers, video-makers and content creators are in for an unforgettable experience at one of the best photography events in the calendar.

Expect a packed four days including 250+ brands on the show floor; 350+ talks and demos; and lots of opportunity to practise your photography skills and have fun! There’s no better place to get your creativity flowing and pick up kit at great prices. Get 20% off your entry with the code AMPHOTPS24.

Visit AP at stand K207 where we will be offering an exciting opportunity to see the winning products and a gallery of fantastic images by AP Awards 2024 winners, supported by MPB. Plus, a selection of photographs will be on display from Jill Furmanovsky’s exhibition, No Music No Life. More details to be confirmed, we’ll be updating this page with more information.

We are pleased to be supporting talks on Events photography and Making money through Photography by Dr. Denise Maxwell, see her session details are here.

Key details:

The Photography & Video Show 2024, 16-19 March at the NEC Birmingham

Exhibitors include: AP (of course!), Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Sony, OM, Lumix, Capture One, Manfrotto, Lowepro, Tamron, Sigma, Peak Design, broncolor, Hobolite, Calibrite and more.

Speakers include: Dr Denise Maxwell, Chris Jackson, Kelly Brown, Donatella Nicolini, Joe Cornish, Julieanne Kost, Scott Kelby, Scarlet Page, Nigel Danson

20% OFF ENTRY TICKETS – Use code AMPHOTPS24 to claim (applies to standard entry tickets only)

More info at photographyshow.com

