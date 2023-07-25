Upcoming Creativity Hub Events

Since 2017 The Creativity Hub have been hosting immersive, fashion-forward, creative and themed model-based photography events designed to teach, guide and give all photographers the opportunity to expand their portfolio – specifically in portrait photography.

During the events, photographers are divided into small groups and provided with dedicated support from team members skilled in lighting, movement, dance, hair and makeup, SFX and set design.

Guests at upcoming events including, Dancing Through the Decades and Once Upon a Time, will have the chance to get hands-on with products from the Fujifilm X Series and GFX System thanks to the new partnership between Fujifilm and The Creativity Hub.

Plus, Amateur Photographer readers and followers can access a fantastic 10% discount on their booking. Read below for details…

We’ll be keeping this page up to date with the latest events, but for more information visit: creativityhubevents.com

The Creativity Hub next event:

Dancing Through The Decades

Vintage dance theme

Location: London

Dates: 2nd-3rd September

Times: 10am until 5.30pm

Spaces: 27

Price: Morning £200, Afternoon £300, Full Day £449, Weekend £898

Sponsors Fujifilm UK & The Flash Centre

You’re invited to swing, jive and cha-cha your way through the early to mid-twentieth century as we take you on a journey through the decades in a sumptuous ballroom setting fit for the dancing stars of their day.

You’ll be rubbing shoulders amongst the glitz and glamour of the Golden Age high-society in a spectacular showcase of dance, with some of the country’s best dance stars providing perfect poise and marvelous moves to dazzle and delight.

Model: Molly Photo: courtesy of The Creativity Hub

“Tucked away behind a set of old, wooden framed doors on an unsuspecting side street, which leads to a world where art deco design meets vintage ballroom grandeur. Show off your moves beneath the stage lights and crystal chandeliers whilst pirouetting past walls that are adorned with intricate geometric patterns and plush velvet accents..

With two attached cosy candle lit speakeasy’s that’ve no doubt been responsible for many a mid-century hangover, this hidden gem is a blend of luscious, rich red decor and vibrant art deco features with their own contemporary twist. It’s timeless charm and refined beauty inspired by the glamour of the Golden Age, combining luxurious details which sings to a toe tapping rhythm of ‘more is more’. If you’ve got a little sequinned number waiting in the wardrobe, give it an outing here…”

Dancing Through The Decades venue

Models for Saturday

Emmy – British Latin American dance champion and Bridgerton actress.

Jemma – Professional Commercial dancer, Laine’s Theatre Arts graduate

Johnny – International roller disco dancer, featured in campaigns for Samsung and ASOS

Lee – Professional ballet dancer, Billy Elliot and Strictly Ballroom performer

Serena – Professional ballet and contemporary dancer, face of Move It Dance.

Models for Sunday

Jade and Alex – World Championship Winners, British National Professional Ballroom Champions

Xavier – Professional ballet and commercial dancer at a Royal Ballet company

Viola – Professional ballerina at The Royal Opera House

Betsy – UK’s number 1 Burlesque artist

Molly – Professional Ballet and Flamenco dancer, Central School graduate

Model: Betsy. Photo: courtesy of The Creativity Hub

Dancing Through The Decades, ticket prices explained:

Morning (£200)

Max. 3 photographers per model

2x unique sets

Couture styling

Full use of lighting equipment

Full use of Fujifilm cameras and lenses

Refreshments

Onsite support

Afternoon (£300)

Max. 3 photographers per model

3x unique sets

Couture styling

Full use of lighting equipment

Full use of Fujifilm cameras and lenses

Refreshments

Onsite support

Full day admission (£449)

Max. 3 photographers per model

5x unique sets

Couture styling

Full use of lighting equipment

Full use of Fujifilm cameras and lenses

Catered lunch and all day refreshments

Onsite support

Weekend admission (£898)

Max. 3 photographers per model

10x unique sets

Couture styling

Full use of lighting equipment

Full use of Fujifilm cameras and lenses

Catered lunch and all day refreshments

Onsite support

Savings on Creativity Hub events for Amateur Photographer readers!

SAVE 10%: AP readers get 10% off their booking when using the code AP10

Want to know what to expect? See how we got on at the 1940’s Fashion on the Ration and sci-fi themed Creativity Hub shoots.

Models: Jade and Alex. Photo: courtesy of The Creativity Hub

Upcoming Creativity Hub Events

Hollywood Boulevard

Vintage Hollywood + sirens of the silver screen theme

24th September

London

Sponsored by Fujifilm

Once Upon a Time

Fantasy and Fairytale theme

21st and 22nd October

Bedford

Sponsored by Fujifilm

Christmas event (TBC)

• 1st or 2nd weekend December

Model: Viola. Photo: courtesy of The Creativity Hub

