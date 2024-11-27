Street and travel – APS-C, full-frame or even medium format? It’s a hard choice, but I loved using the Fujifilm X-T5 earlier this year and you can now make some significant savings

As I wrote back in May, the Fujifilm X-T5 hits several sweet spots if you are of the travel and street persuasion. It’s relatively light and compact, has very reliable AF, a wonderfully versatile tilting screen and takes a wide choice of quality lenses.

Various retailers are discounting it for Black Friday week, but this deal from Wex Photo Video caught my eye. Yes it’s used but the flaws seem minor and cosmetic, so it’s a steal at this price.

Just in case you think I have drunk too much of the Fujifilm KoolAid – in fact this was the first Fujifilm I’d used in earnest for quite some time – our technical editor also raved about the camera in his five-star original review, calling it a 40MP mirrorless sensation.

The Fujifilm X-T5’s design with its separate dials reminiscent of classic film cameras. Photo Credit: Ian Peck

‘For enthusiast photographers, few cameras match the Fujifilm X-T5 at this price, with its great resolution and all-around spec teamed with charming looks and handling.’ At an even lower price, what’s not to like?

Fujifilm X-T5 key features

40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor

ISO 125-12,800 (standard); ISO 64-51,200 (extended)

15fps shooting (mechanical shutter, full-resolution); 20fps (electronic shutter, 1.3x crop, 24MP file)

6.2K 30p / 4K 60p video

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

3.69m-dot EVF, 0.8x magnification

3in, 1.84m-dot 3-way tilt LCD

Check out other great Black Friday deals here.