After receiving an ‘impressive’ number of pre-orders, Samsung has released the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which replace the earlier S23 series and are some of the best phones for photography ever released.

The S24 series was announced with new AI features and photography tools earlier in January and are now available from carriers, retailers and Samsung’s website. There are some deals already available on Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones, including getting up to $750 / £410 off when you trade in your old smartphone.

The Samsung S24 Ultra starts at $1299.99 / £1249 for the 256GB storage option, with the 512GB option being priced at $1419.99 / £1349 and the 1TB option at $1659.99 / £1549. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is priced at $999.99 / £999 (256GB option) and $1119.99 / £1099 (512GB option). The cheapest phone in the series, the Galaxy S24, is $799.99 / £799 (128GB option) and $859.99 / £859 (256GB option).

The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 are available in Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow. More unique exclusive colour options will be available from the Samsung website, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Blue, Titanium Orange and Titanium Green and the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 in Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange and Jade Green.

