Samsung makes some of the best phones for photographers, recently releasing their latest smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. As is to be expected, there are several deals available from Samsung and other retailers on the new phones as well as older models.

We round-up some of the best deals available for buying the new phones as well as a few of the older models below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals

Samsung S22 Ultra rear

Get 50% off from Amazon UK, get 20% off from Amazon US

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was Samsung’s 2022 flagship smartphone, the one you saw on TV, YouTube, and billboard adverts worldwide, boasting an incredible 100x “Superzoom” that uses a combination of it’s 10x optical zoom telephoto lens, and digital zoom to give you a 100x view of your subject.

While we weren’t so impressed by the image quality of this feature, the other cameras on offer were very good. The ultra-wide angle lens (13mm equivalent), the ultra-wide (24mm equivalent), the 3x telephoto (72mm equivalent), or the 10x telephoto (240mm equivalent), all produce fine looking images.

We said in our review: “Images directly from the camera are very good, with vibrant and bright results produced by the standard “Photo” mode and images with good scope for editing produced by the “Pro” mode. Other shooting modes, such as Portrait and Night mode also produce good results.”

Read our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review.

More Samsung Galaxy phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – 9% off from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with stylus, Photo: Amy Davies

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra replaced the S22 Ultra as Samsung’s flagship smartphone in 2023, sporting a 200MP main camera in place of the S22 Ultra’s 108MP device. The main camera features a f/1.7 stabilised lens, backed up by a 12MP ultra wide f/2.2 combination.

Then there are two telephoto lenses, both with 10 megapixel sensors. One has 3x zoom and an f/2.4 lens, while the other offers a a 10x zoom with an f/4.9 aperture. Digital zoom goes as far as 30x or 100x if you need it (though as with the phone’s predecessor, digital zoom should only be used as a last resort). So the S23 Ultra has jumped ahead of the iPhone 14 Pro and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which only have three lenses.

Read our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review – is it still the best camera phone?

Samsung Galaxy S24 deals

Left to right: S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra. Photo JW/AP

You can get 7% off one of Samsung’s recently announced phones in its Samsung S24 series, the Samsung Galaxy S24, from Amazon UK. Additionally, you can get up to $550 / £370 off when trading in your old Samsung smartphone as well as pre-order the larger storage variant (S24 256GB, S24+ 512GB) and pay the future price of the smaller storage variant (S24 128GB, S24+ 256GB). Both offers are valid until 30 January 2024.

