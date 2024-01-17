Samsung has announced the brand new Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which features the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. Replacing the earlier S23 series, these new camera phones add a vast array of AI photography features, which is likely to make them some of the best phones for photography ever released!

Let’s start by taking a look at the range-topper, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra…

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features:

200MP f/1.7 main camera, with OIS

12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x)

10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto camera, with OIS

50MP f/3.4 5x telephoto camera, with OIS

5x telephoto camera has 10x Super AI / Multi-frame / Super Resolution

12MP f/2.2 PDAF selfie camera (same on all models)

8K 30fps video, 4K 120/60/30fps

6.8inch screen, 1-120Hz, 2600nits, with Corning Gorilla Glass Armor*

Titanium frame, 5000mAh battery

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor

Available in Titanium grey, black, violet (blue), and pale yellow**

£1249 (256GB)

**exclusive colours will be available directly from Samsung’s website

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra colours. Photo JW/AP

Samsung are very keen to explain that we are now entering the “Era of AI” – first we had the era of the internet (on phones, thanks to smartphones), then we had the era of the camera phone, and now AI is becoming a part of every new smartphone announced. In fact, it’s been in many phones for years, with subject detection AI (and optimisation) featuring on Samsung phones for many years now.

The new generation of AI, however, is being used for both photography when you take the photo, and when you edit the photos, with both on-phone AI technology (when shooting), and a mix of on-device and cloud-based AI features available when editing.

Similar AI editing features were recently introduced with the Google Pixel 8 series, and similar features can now be found on the new S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra intelligent scene optimiser settings. Photo JW/AP

Photography features are improved with a new “AI ProVisual engine” which is said to improve night photography, noise performance, zoom quality, colour reproduction, as well as HDR (High Dynamic Range) imaging.

HDR shooting has been improved and this SuperHDR feature now includes HDR preview so you can see what it’ll look like before you take the photo. There’s also support for HDR shooting in third party apps like Instagram, and Snapchat, as well as an improved HDR gallery.

One AI feature that particularly stands out as useful for photographers is the new “Reflection removal (AI)” feature – this looks particularly useful if reflections from glass (etc) have been an issue in your photos. Other on-device AI photo editing features include Reflection removal (as mentioned) as well as Portrait effect, and Remaster photo.

In-cloud AI based features include removing, moving, and resizing objects (just like Google’s Magic Editor), as well as generative fill, for example if you want to rotate an image, it can then fill in the missing bits.

Samsung say that the meta data will include whether AI features have been used in editing, to ensure that there is clarity and transparency around these features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cameras. Photo JW/AP

The new 50MP 5x telephoto camera replaces the 10x telephoto camera on the S22/S23 ultra.

I tested the 10x zoom feature on the S24 Ultra, which uses the 50MP 5x telephoto camera along with AI tools to improve the image quality and then compared this to the 10x optical telephoto camera on the S22 Ultra, and was immediately impressed by the improvement in detail, colour and image quality on the S24 Ultra.

Improved video recording

AI can also be used to generate intermediate frames in video, for example, letting you create slow-motion footage from your videos, after you’ve recorded them. The phone can record 8K video at normal frame rates (up to 30fps), as well as 4K video at up to 120fps (as well as 60 and 30fps)

The S24 Ultra comes with *Corning Gorilla Glass Armor on the screen, which is said to be 4x stronger, and reduces glare by 75%. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is used on the back, and the frame is made from Titanium.

The design may, at first glance, look remarkably like the S22 and S23 Ultra, but the screen, and back, are no longer curved, and this gives the phone a slightly more business-like appearance. The cameras also take up a bit more space on the back of the phone as well.

Oh, and another thing, just like Google phones, the Samsung S24 series will be getting 7 years of updates.

Left to right: S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra. Photo JW/AP

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus

In comparison, the S24 and S24 Plus feature a triple camera setup, with ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle and 3x telephoto cameras, as well as a 12MP selfie camera with auto-focus. The AI features are also available on these phones, albeit without the 5x telephoto camera. The S24 remains Samsung’s small flagship camera phone, for those that want smaller phones.(LINK)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus:

12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera

50MP f/1.8 main camera, with OIS

10MP f/2.4 telephoto camera (3x), with OIS

6.7inch screen

4900mAh battery

£999 (256GB)

Samsung Galaxy S24:

Same camera setup as S24 Plus

6.2inch screen

4000mAh battery

£799 (128GB)

Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra. Photo JW/AP

We’ll be testing all three models, as soon as they are available. If you pre-order the phone, directly from Samsung, before the 31st January, you’ll be able to get double the storage.

Full press release from Samsung: Enter the New Era of Mobile AI with Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Designed to empower everyday experience, from barrier-free communication, to creativity, to the power for more possibilities, Galaxy AI transforms the iconic S series for the future.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cameras – here you can see the periscope lens for the 5x telephoto camera. Photo JW/AP

London, United Kingdom – January 17, 2023 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, unleashing new mobile experiences with Galaxy AI[1]. Galaxy S series leads the way into a new era that will forever change how mobile devices empower users. AI amplifies nearly every experience on Galaxy S24 series, from enabling barrier-free communication with intelligent text and call translations, to maximising creative freedom with Galaxy’s ProVisual Engine, to setting a new standard for search that will change how Galaxy users discover the world around them.

“The Galaxy S24 series transforms our connection with the world and ignites the next decade of mobile innovation,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy AI is built on our innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones. We’re excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities.”

“We are thrilled to introduce the Galaxy S24 Series and lead the new era of mobile with Galaxy AI,” said James Kitto, Vice President, Head of MX Division, Samsung Electronics UK. “Our Galaxy S Series range has always been the trend-setter in providing premium mobile experiences, and we’ve taken this further with the Galaxy S24 – placing AI right into people’s hands and unleashing the power and potential of everyone that touches it. Whether you are at work, travelling, or being creative at home, Galaxy AI allows users to enhance every part of their daily lives.”

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra colours. Photo JW/AP

Make Everyday Experiences Epic

Galaxy AI introduces meaningful intelligence aimed at enhancing every part of life, especially the phone’s most fundamental role: communication. When you need to communicate defying language barriers, Galaxy S24 makes it easier than ever. Chat with a student or colleague from abroad. Book a reservation while on vacation in another country. It’s all possible with Live Translate[2], two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app. No third-party apps are required, and on-device AI keeps conversations completely private.

With Interpreter, live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view so people standing opposite each other can read a text transcription of what the other person has said. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi.

For messages and other apps, Chat Assist can help perfect conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it was intended: like a polite message to a co-worker or a short and catchy phrase for a social media caption[3]. AI built into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages, emails and more in real-time in 13 languages[4]. With the power of AI, you can connect and collaborate quicker, simpler and more effectively when it comes to work with the S24 Series which will also be available for business. In the car meanwhile, Android Auto[5] will automatically summarise incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions, like sending someone your ETA, so you can stay connected while staying focused on the road.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in violet colour. Photo JW/AP

Organisation also gets a big boost with Note Assist[6] in Samsung Notes, featuring AI-generated summaries, template creation that streamlines notes with pre-made formats, and cover creation to make notes easy to spot with a brief preview. For voice recordings, even when there are multiple speakers, Transcript Assist[7] uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarise and even translate recordings.

Communication isn’t the only way Galaxy S24 takes the fundamental benefits of the phone into the future. Online search has transformed nearly every aspect of life. Galaxy S24 marks a milestone in the history of search as the first phone to debut intuitive, gesture-driven Circle to Search[8] with Google. To give Galaxy users an incredible new tool, Galaxy turned to the worldwide leader of search, Google, and opened up new forms of discovery with a simple gesture. With a long press on the home button, you can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24’s screen to see helpful, high-quality search results. If you see a beautiful landmark in the background of your friend’s social media post, or a surprising fun fact on YouTube Shorts, you can quickly learn more – without having to leave the app that you’re in. It’s that easy. And that epic.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rear, and front. Photo JW/AP

Unleash Creativity to Discover the World in New Ways

Galaxy S24 series’ ProVisual Engine[9] is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transform image capturing abilities and maximise creative freedom every step of the way, from setting up a shot all the way to sharing it on social. Gone are shaky, pixelated images taken from far away. Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Quad Tele System, with new 5x optical zoom lens, works with the 50MP sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x, 3x, 5x to 10x[10] magnification thanks to Adaptive Pixel Sensor. Images also show crystal clear results at 100x with enhanced digital zoom.

With upgraded Nightography capabilities, photos and videos shot on Galaxy S24 Space Zoom are brilliant in any conditions, even when zoomed in. Capture more light in dim conditions with Galaxy S24 Ultra’s larger pixel size, now 1.4 um, which is 60% bigger[11] compared to the previous model. Blur is reduced on Galaxy S24 Ultra with wider optical image stabiliser (OIS) angles and enhanced hand-shake compensation. When recording videos, both front and rear cameras are equipped with Dedicated ISP Block for noise reduction, and Galaxy S24 analyses gyro information to distinguish between the filmer’s movement and the subject’s. This allows more effective noise removal and clear videos in the dark, even from far away.

After great shots are captured, innovative Galaxy AI editing tools enable to make simple edits like erase, re-compose, and remaster photos. For easier and more efficient optimisations, Edit Suggestion[12] uses Galaxy AI to suggest the perfectly suitable tweaks for each photo. To give users even more creative control and freedom, Generative Edit[13] can fill in parts of an image background with generative AI. When a picture is crooked, AI will fill in the borders. When an object needs to be slightly moved to be in the perfect position, AI lets users adjust the position of the subject and generates a perfectly blended background in its original spot. Anytime Galaxy S24 deploys generative AI to amplify an image, a watermark will appear on the image and in metadata. And if an action-packed video needs to be slowed down, new Instant Slow-mo can generate additional frames based on movements to smoothly slow down action-packed moments for a more detailed look.

To ensure every image stuns at every stage, Super HDR reveals lifelike previews before the shutter is ever pressed. And while capturing memories is an essential phone feature, sharing memories with the world is just as meaningful. Now, third-party social apps make the most of Galaxy’s AI-powered camera system. Premium Galaxy S series camera features now integrate directly with mobile apps, like Instagram, in HDR to level up social sharing[14]. When it’s time to find an image in Gallery or on your go-to social app, photos are also shown in Super HDR for a more lifelike range of brightness, colour and contrast by analysing highlighted section of the images.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series comes with a 12MP selfie camera with AF. Photo JW/AP

Galaxy’s Most Intelligent Experience Ever, Powered by Premium Performance

As AI becomes a more prominent part of everyday life, performance power must excel to meet the demands. Gaming. Heavy-duty video recording and editing. Jumping between five apps as you plan a trip. Whatever the task, Galaxy S24 provides an incredible experience thanks to enhancements in its chipset[15], display and more. Every Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy[16]. Optimised especially for Galaxy users, this chipset delivers remarkable NPU improvement for incredibly efficient AI processing. In all three Galaxy S24 models, 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rates also improve performance efficiency.

Galaxy gaming is more powerful thanks to hardware and software improvements. Galaxy S24 Ultra boast an optimal thermal control system with a 1.9 times larger vapour chamber[17], improving device surface temperature while also maximising sustained performance power. Ray tracing enables life-like visuals with superior shadow and reflection effect. And through collaboration with industry-leading gaming partners, Galaxy S24 let users enjoy more optimised popular global mobile games.

Visuals are more vibrant and captivating on the brightest Galaxy display ever[18]. Galaxy S24 reaches 2,600nit peak brightness and delivers improved outdoor visibility with Vision Booster.

On the display, Corning® Gorilla® Armor[19] on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is optically enhanced and demonstrates superior durability against damage caused by every day scratches. It delivers dramatically reduced reflection by up to 75% in a wide range of lighting conditions, ensuring a smooth, comfortable viewing experience.

Across the Galaxy S24 series, design enhancements with slimmer and even bezels make it easier to immerse in any viewing experience and enable larger screen sizes on Galaxy S24+’s 6.7-inch and Galaxy S24’s 6.2-inch displays within the same size specifications[20]. Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch flatter display, optimised not just for viewing but also for productivity. Plus, Galaxy S24+ now supports the same level of QHD+ found on Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra feels like a premium product in the hand. Photo JW/AP

Advanced Security and Privacy Empowers User Choice and Trust

Secured by Samsung Knox, Galaxy’s defence-grade, multi-layer security platform, Galaxy S24 safeguards critical information and protects against vulnerabilities with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection.

Samsung’s long-standing commitment to provide users choice and control over their device continues in the era of AI. Galaxy S24 users have full controllability over how much they allow their data to enhance AI experiences, through Advanced Intelligence settings which can disable online processing of data for AI features.[21]

The Knox Matrix[22] vision of a secure, connected and password-less future is also advanced with passkeys. Passkeys enable convenient and secure access to a users’ registered websites and apps across all their trusted devices through digital credentials, helping protect against phishing attacks. Enhanced Data Protection offers end-to-end encryption when users backup, sync or restore their data with Samsung Cloud, allowing Galaxy S24 users to connect to other devices while staying synchronised and secure. This ensures the data can only be encrypted or decrypted on a user’s devices, meaning nobody can see it but the user, even if a server is compromised or account details are stolen. And if access to a trusted device is lost, a recovery code can help prevent loss of data. Galaxy S24 is also protected with Samsung’s expansive list of innovative security and privacy features including Knox Vault, Security & Privacy Dashboard, Auto Blocker, Secure Wi-Fi, Private Share, Maintenance Mode and more.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra photo mode. Photo JW/AP

The Next Phase of Samsung’s Environmental Journey

Establishing a new category of mobile experiences also means reimagining how Galaxy technology is designed and packaged to do more with less for people and the planet. Galaxy S24 continues to scale the variety of recycled materials in Galaxy devices by applying recycled plastics, glass and aluminium to internal and external components[23]. It also takes these efforts one step further. For the first time, Galaxy S24 features components made with recycled cobalt and rare earth elements[24]. In Galaxy S24 Ultra, a minimum of 50% recycled cobalt was used in the battery[25], and 100% recycled rare earth elements were incorporated into the speakers[26].

Galaxy S24 is also the first Galaxy S series to be designed with recycled steel and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU). Galaxy S24 Ultra features a minimum of 40% recycled steel in the speakers[27], and it includes a minimum of 10% pre-consumer recycled TPU in the side and volume keys. Additionally, every Galaxy S24 comes in a packaging box made from 100% recycled paper material.

The latest flagship continues Samsung’s commitment to extending the product lifecycle, offering seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates to help users reliably experience the optimised performance of their Galaxy devices for even longer[28]. Lastly, Galaxy S24 is UL ECOLOGO® certified[29] and its carbon footprint has been measured and verified by The Carbon Trust[30].

[31] By 2030, Samsung will incorporate at least one recycled material in every module[32] of every mobile product.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a titanium frame. Photo JW/AP

Precision Technology and Elegance in Every Detail

Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame[33], enhancing device durability and longevity. Galaxy S24 Ultra’s significantly thinner body enables better on-the-go experience with more comfortable grip. On Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, a streamlined One-mass design satisfies a more aesthetic standard with seamless connection between the device’s rear cover and side frame.

UK Availability and Special Offers

Starting on 31st January, the Galaxy S24 series will be widely available in operators, retailers and samsung.com with pre-orders beginning today (17th Jan).

The Galaxy S24 series comes in Earth mineral-inspired colour tones. On Galaxy S24 Ultra, colours[34] include: Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow. On Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 colours include: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow. All three models will also come with additional colours available exclusively via samsung.com.

For customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra from Samsung.com, we will offer double the storage for the price of the lower storage model, with savings available of up to £200[35].

What’s more, with Samsung Flex, enjoy the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S24 Series for a low monthly cost. Pre-order the Galaxy S24 Ultra for under £30 per month and pay just 10% upfront. Plus, a low monthly cost for 13 or 25 months and a final settlement payment at 0% APR representative[36].

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with an updated S-Pen. Photo JW/AP

Pricing and availability:

Galaxy S24 Ultra RRP:

256GB – £1249

512GB – £1349

1TB – £1549

Galaxy S24+ RRP:

256GB – £999

512GB – £1099

Galaxy S24 RRP:

128GB – £799

256GB – £859

For more information about Galaxy S24 series, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/uk/smartphones/galaxy-s24-ultra/buy/

[1] Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features. Samsung Account login may be required to use certain Samsung AI features.

[2] Live Translate requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Live Translate is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. Available in 13 languages from launch.

[3] Tone suggesting feature in Chat Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Must meet length requirements to activate feature. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[4] Translating feature in Chat Assist may require Samsung Account login. Some chat applications may not support this feature. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. This feature is activated when a translatable language is detected. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[5] The new features of Android Auto will be supported with app update.

[6] Note Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Character limit applies. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[7] Transcript Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Transcript Assist is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Voice Recorder app or files recorded using the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Voice recording feature in the pre-installed Samsung Phone app may not be supported in some countries. Audio files must be under 3 hours in duration to be processed. Summarising feature in Transcript Assist can be activated when a certain number of characters is met. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[8] Results may vary depending on visual matches. Requires internet connection. Users may need to update Android to the latest version. Product functionality may be dependent on your app and device settings. Some functions may not be compatible with certain apps. Availability of the service varies by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[9] AI Zoom is applied to distances between digital zoom lengths. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[10] 3x and 5x zoom are enabled by physical optical lenses. 2x and 10x zoom combine physical lenses with AI enhancements for optical-equivalent image quality.

[11] Compared to Galaxy S23 Ultra.

[12] Edit Suggestion is compatible with JPG, PNG, GIF and MP4 formats. Edit results and quality may vary depending on the photography condition. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[13] Generative Edit requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Editing with Generative Edit results in a resized photo up to 12MP. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.

[14] Some social media apps may not support Super HDR. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[15] AP performance improvements shown compared to prior generation chipset. Actual performance will depend on user environment, conditions, and pre-installed software and applications.

[16] Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

[17] Compared Galaxy S24 Ultra to Galaxy S23 Ultra.

[18] The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on Galaxy S24 Ultra received a certification from VDE Germany for 100 percent Mobile Colour Volume in the DCI-P3 colour range, which means your images aren’t washed out and you’ll get unbelievably vivid colours regardless of differing levels of brightness. The display can achieve peak brightness of up to 2600 nits, improving the contrast between dark and light aspects of digital content for a more brilliant picture quality, with a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio to make your mobile experience more immersive.

[19] Corning® Gorilla® Armor is incorporated into front display of Galaxy S24 Ultra. Scratch tested compared to a competitive aluminosilicate cover glass and reflection tested compared to a typical glass.

[20] Compared to Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 respectively. The display and device size of each model: Galaxy S23+(6.6-inch, 76.2 x 157.8 x 7.6mm), Galaxy S24+(6.7-inch, 75.9 x 158.5 x 7.7mm), Galaxy S23(6.1-inch, 70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6mm), Galaxy S24(6.2-inch, 70.6 x 147 x 7.6mm).

[21] Samsung Account login required. Advanced Intelligence settings preventing server access will limit the functionality of some AI features. Regardless of server access, Samsung does not save user input or output data.

[22] Knox Matrix is supported on Galaxy smartphones and tablets with One UI 6 or above. Availability may vary by country or region.

[23] Galaxy S24 Ultra features recycled materials in the Top Speaker Module, Bottom Speaker Module, Case Front, S Pen Inner Cover, S Pen’s Knob Holder, Side Key, Volume Key, SIM Tray, Camera Deco, Front Screen, Back Glass and Battery.

[24] Neodymium

[25] The batteries of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ include a minimum of 50% pre- and post-consumer recycled cobalt. The battery of the Galaxy S24 includes a minimum of 10% pre- and post-consumer recycled cobalt.

[26] The speakers of the Galaxy S24 series include 100% pre- and post-consumer recycled neodymium.

[27] The speakers of the Galaxy S24 series include a minimum of 40% pre- and post-consumer recycled steel.

[28] Availability and timing of Android OS upgrades and security updates may vary by device model.

[29] UL ECOLOGO® Certified products and services are verified for reduced environmental impact based on environmental performance criteria throughout its life cycle, including energy reduction, materials, health, environment, and manufacturing and operations. Galaxy S24 series met the UL 110 which is the UL Environmental Standard for Mobile Phones Sustainability.

[30] The Carbon Trust has measured and verified the cradle-to-grave carbon footprint of the Galaxy S24 series, including manufacturing, distribution, use and eventual disposal. This has been verified against PAS2050, an internationally recognised standard.

[31] In 2021, the Samsung MX business announced a set of four goals across its products and business to be accomplished by the end of 2025. The goals include developing and incorporating recycled materials in all new mobile products, eliminating single-use plastics from mobile packaging, reducing the standby power consumption of all smartphone chargers to zero, and achieving zero waste to landfill across global operations.

[32] Samsung defines a module of a smartphone as the Antenna, Battery, Camera, Display, Mechanical Components, Motor, PBA/FPCB, Speaker, Wireless Charger Module and Packaging.

[33] Titanium is only applied on the device

[34] Colours may vary by carrier.

[35] Operates as a price discount: Pre-order the larger storage variant (S24 256GB, S24+ 512GB, S24 Ultra 512GB S24 Ultra 1TB) before 30.01.24 and pay the future price of the smaller storage variant (S24 128GB, S24+ 256GB, S24 Ultra 256GB, S24 Ultra 512GB respectively) Pre-order the S24 Ultra 1TB from samsung.com by 30th Jan and pay the future price of the S24 Ultra 512GB’. This would achieve a saving of £200.

[36] Subject to status and credit check. 18+ UK only. Minimum 10% payment upfront required, followed by 13, or 25 fixed monthly payments and a final settlement payment equivalent to 30% of the full price for 14 & 26 month terms. Charges may apply if your device is not in good working condition when it is bought back, as set out in the full T&Cs. Representative example: 0.0% APR representative (fixed). Cash price: £1,249.00. Pay upfront: £124.90. Total amount of credit of £1,124.10 over 26 months at an interest rate of 0% p.a. (fixed). Monthly repayment £29.98. Final settlement payment: £374.70. Cost of credit: £0.00. Total amount payable £1249.