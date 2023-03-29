Laowa has announced the new Laowa Argus 28mm f1.2 FF lens, designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras, such as the L-mount Panasonic Lumix S5 II, Z-mount Nikon Z7 II, RF-mount Canon EOS R6 Mark II, and Sony’s range of E-Mount cameras. It offers a wide-angle view, with a bright f/1.2 aperture, making it suitable for low-light use, as well as making it an appealing option for astrophotography.

The lens weights in at 562g, and measures 68.5mm (diameter) x 106mm (length), and is made up of 13 elements in 7 groups, with 2 ED glass elements, and 2 UHR glass elements. There’s a 62mm filter thread, and 13 aperture blades. The minimum focus distance is 50cm, and there’s a maximum magnification of 0.073x. As with most other Laowa lenses, it is manual focus, and it is said to be suitable for video use.

From Laowa: “The Laowa Argus 28mm f1.2 FF has a modern take on the classic and versatile 28mm focal length. Rendering impressive sharpness and optical performance even at wide-open. Work beautifully as an everyday lens in the day and in low-light situations as well. The slightly wider AoV(compare to 35mm and 50mm) can be handy when doing street, landscape, and even environmental portraits. A 62mm filter thread is available for any screw-in filters, giving photographers the option to create shallow DoF images even when the sun is up. The lens itself is only about 562g and 68.5 x 106mm in size. Making it an excellent travel companion.”

“The 28mm lens is a high-performance prime lens that offers exceptional image quality for professional photographers. Incorporating two ultra-high refractive (UHR) elements and two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements that enhance sharpness and contrast, this lens delivers stunning details across the entire frame even at f/1.2 wide-open.”

The lens is available to order now, priced at $599 from the Laowa website.

