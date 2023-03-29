Laowa has announced the new Laowa Argus 28mm f1.2 FF lens, designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras, such as the L-mount Panasonic Lumix S5 II, Z-mount Nikon Z7 II, RF-mount Canon EOS R6 Mark II, and Sony’s range of E-Mount cameras. It offers a wide-angle view, with a bright f/1.2 aperture, making it suitable for low-light use, as well as making it an appealing option for astrophotography.

The lens weights in at 562g, and measures 68.5mm (diameter) x 106mm (length), and is made up of 13 elements in 7 groups, with 2 ED glass elements, and 2 UHR glass elements. There’s a 62mm filter thread, and 13 aperture blades. The minimum focus distance is 50cm, and there’s a maximum magnification of 0.073x. As with most other Laowa lenses, it is manual focus, and it is said to be suitable for video use.

Laowa Argus 28mm f1.2

Laowa Argus 28mm f1.2 FF

From Laowa: “The Laowa Argus 28mm f1.2 FF has a modern take on the classic and versatile 28mm focal length. Rendering impressive sharpness and optical performance even at wide-open. Work beautifully as an everyday lens in the day and in low-light situations as well. The slightly wider AoV(compare to 35mm and 50mm) can be handy when doing street, landscape, and even environmental portraits. A 62mm filter thread is available for any screw-in filters, giving photographers the option to create shallow DoF images even when the sun is up. The lens itself is only about 562g and 68.5 x 106mm in size. Making it an excellent travel companion.”

“The 28mm lens is a high-performance prime lens that offers exceptional image quality for professional photographers. Incorporating two ultra-high refractive (UHR) elements and two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements that enhance sharpness and contrast, this lens delivers stunning details across the entire frame even at f/1.2 wide-open.”

Laowa Argus 28mm f1.2 rear

Laowa Argus 28mm f1.2 FF rear

The lens is available to order now, priced at $599 from the Laowa website.

