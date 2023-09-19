Advertising feature

As we’ve seen in previous articles, Affinity Photo 2 is one of the best subscription-free photo editors you can buy right now. Adobe no longer has the market to itself, so if you are tired of coughing up a monthly subscription year after year, Affinity Photo 2 is a great alternative

As well as myriad powerful features in the desktop software, there is also a feature-packed iPad version called Affinity Photo 2 for iPad.

Transferring images from your desktop computer to the iPad is straightforward, as our video shows

Rather than an afterthought or a slimmed-down bolt-on, the iPad version comes with all the key tools of the desktop version, so editing images – including raw files – on your tablet has never been easier.

At the same time, Affinity Photo 2 for iPad has been optimised for the tablet platform, making full use of gestures, for example (so you don’t need to worry about not being able to use a mouse).

The iPad-optimised version has a clean interface and makes full use of gestures, but is packed with editing options

Key features of Affinity Photo 2 for iPad

Non-destructive raw development of linked/embedded raw images

Non-destructive Live Mesh Warp filter

Luminosity, hue range and band pass live masks

Compound masks

Multiple shadow, outline and overlay layer effects per object

JPEG XL file import and export

In this latest tutorial, image-editing expert Rod Lawton explains how to transfer images to Affinity Photo 2 for iPad with the minimum of fuss. Then he reveals how to apply some of the key editing tools for eye-catching results, turning a run-of-the-mill images of a vintage car into something much more eye-catching.

While getting used to working with images on the iPad takes some practice, it soon becomes second nature. This means, of course, that you can still have very productive photo-editing sessions away from your main computer – be it on the train or while getting some rays on a beach in Thailand!

See our new video tutorial on mastering Affinity Photo 2 for iPad below



Watch out for more tutorials on Affinity Photo 2 over the next few months.

Further reading

Create perfect panoramas with Serif Affinity Photo 2

Use Serif Affinity Photo 2 to remove distractions

Why Serif Affinity Photo 2’s HDR merge is a winner

Master Focus Stacking with Serif Affinity Photo 2

It’s our photo-editing week – how to master Serif Affinity Photo 2