Google’s Pixel phones have long been impressing us – offering top quality smartphones for photographers, but without the super high price tags of similarly specced iPhone and Samsung models. You can now get the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which is among the most recent models, for less. With 50% off, the phone is usually priced at just under £1000 you can now get it for just under £500 from Amazon UK.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro has a triple lens system, comprising a 50MP wide camera, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto lens. All bundled into a 6.7” device toting the very latest Android operating system. Though not the newest Google Pixel, it is still relatively new and can be found for cheaper than the latest Google Pixel 9 Pro. The 8 Pro also has a larger screen than the 9 Pro.

In our review of the Pixel 8 Pro, we found that it was easily capable of matching the big competition from the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as taking on the might of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, too.

Google Pixel 8 Pro key features:

Price as reviewed: $999-$1179 / £830 – £1100

50MP wide camera, f/1.68 aperture, 25mm equivalent

48MP ultrawide camera, f/1.95 aperture

48MP 5x telephoto camera, f/2.8 aperture, 113mm equivalent

6.7” Super Actua LTPO OLED screen

Android 14

Manufacturer: Google

Find more of the latest deals here.

*We earn commission from links used in this article, however, it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links. *Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.