Despite Adobe’s dominance of the photo-editing software market, the Silicon Valley goliath is far from being the only player on the field, and there are plenty of alternatives to try, particularly if you don’t want to pay a subscription.

In an aggressive push for more awareness and market share, Affinity is offering a six-month free trial of Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer and Affinity Publisher on Mac, Windows PC and iPad.

Affinity Photo 2. Image credit: Rod Lawton.

Affinity Photo is a powerful photo-editing software, so it’s well worth trying out if you are looking for something different to Photoshop and Lightroom, and are sick of paying a set fee every month.

We recently teamed up with Affinity Photo for a week-long series of tutorials, which you can check out here.

In our review of Affinity Photo 2, we described it as a ‘significant update of a hugely powerful image-editor that matches pretty much anything that Photoshop can do and improves on it in many areas.’

Affinity Photo free trial: just how free is free?

From what we can see, there isn’t a catch. ‘The no-obligation trial period is particularly aimed at users who want more time to migrate to Affinity from their current software,’ says the company. ‘Those who download it are under no obligation to buy.’

Live Filters are one of Affinity Photo’s strengths. This is the Live Depth of Field filter, which can show circular or horizontal blur effects live. Image credit: Rod Lawton.

This was further clarified by Affinity CEO, Ashley Hewson. ‘We won’t even be taking payment details at (the trial download) stage. One of the things we hear from potential customers is that they would value having an extended period to run Affinity alongside their existing software, to get used to the differences and adapt their working methods.’

To help customers making the change, Affinity is offering a comprehensive support programme including learning videos and tutorials by its in-house experts and other professionals who already use the software.

There’s an awesome array of adjustments in Affinity Photo’s Photo Persona. This one is called ‘Recolour’. Image credit: Rod Lawton.

If you decide to take the plunge and buy Affinity Photo or one of the other programs/apps, they are currently available with 50% discount until 15 August.

Affinity was an entirely UK-owned operation until being acquired earlier this year by the Canadian company, Canva.

