GoPro has reduced the price of the GoPro HERO11 Black Mini, the small action camera, ideal for video, was previously $399 / £399, but is now available for only £249. This makes it over £100 cheaper than the standard GoPro HERO12.

The GoPro HERO11 Black Mini offers up to 5.3K 60p video recording, as well as 2.7K video at 240fps, with 24.7MP stills (frame grabs). It also offers HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization. The camera is based around a 1/1.9inch image sensor, and offers live streaming support, making it a budget option for a vlogging camera.

GoPro HERO11 Black Mini rear.

The GoPro HERO11 Black Mini is available for £249 from Amazon UK, but looks to be sold out on Amazon US.

The Mini features one-button control. It also gets rid of the front-facing screen in favour of a small, cuboid build, whilst still keeping compatibility with the GoPro mounting system and accessories.

The interest in video cameras has been increasing over the years, with more and more companies, particularly Sony, Nikon, and Canon, releasing cameras designed specifically for video and vlogging, most recently with the Canon V10 vlogging camera.

Of course, GoPro are also up against the latest smartphones, with many of them offering up to 8K video recording, however, the problem there is that flagship smartphones often cost around $1000/£1000, and many of the lower priced budget smartphones don’t offer as high a video resolution, whilst also being much more fragile than an action camera.

If the GoPro HERO11 Black Mini doesn’t interest you, be sure to check out the GoPro HERO10 Black, with front screen, which can also be found at a similar price.

