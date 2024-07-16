As part of Amazon Prime Day, you can now buy the GoPro Hero10 Black for less than $200 / £200. Back in 2021, this action camera was considered by many to be top of the range, with 5.3K video recording, 23MP stills photos, and HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilisation. It also offers 4K video at 120fps, and is waterproof to 33ft.

The GoPro Hero10 Black comes as a kit with floating hand-grip, a case, and rechargeable battery, making it great value for money for under $200/£200. However, if you’ve got more money to spend, have a look at the GoPro HERO12 Black, which is also on offer.

