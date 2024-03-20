Are you looking to buy a new camera or lens this spring? Look no further, Amazon’s Spring deals are here! Highlights include one of our favourite entry-level mirrorless cameras, the EOS R50, which won Affordable Camera of the Year at this year’s AP Awards.

Amazon’s Spring Sale runs from 20-25 March. Check out some of the best Amazon Spring sale deals in the UK below:

Canon EOS R50 18-45mm kit – with 20% off!

Canon’s EOS R50 is an entry-level model with a small, lightweight design. Credit: Andy Westlake

In our Canon EOS R50 review we said that, ‘It’s small and light yet comfortable in your hand, and while somewhat shy on physical controls, the excellent touchscreen interface largely compensates for this. It also delivers consistently attractive JPEG files direct from the camera. The fact that it works well with adapted EF-mount lenses is also a significant attraction for existing Canon DSLR users.’

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II – with 30% off!

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II Sensor

In our Panasonic Lumix GH5 II review, we said that ‘The GH5 was already a solid Micro Four Thirds stills camera with a decent resolution 20.3MP sensor, fast burst mode shooting capabilities up to 12fps, weather sealing and dual SD card slots. Now the GH5 II adds AR coating to its sensor, improved focusing performance, a brighter touch screen and enhanced stabilisation correction. The GH5 II doesn’t represent a huge generational leap in performance, but it introduces a set of meaningful enhancements that broadens its appeal…’

Canon PowerShot V10 – with 28% off!

Unlike conventional camera design used for self-recording, the V10 feels secure when held in one hand. Credit: Andy Westlake

In our Canon PowerShot V10 review, we said that ‘For those looking to setup a budget priced studio camera, or perhaps record live music, the built-in stand, compact size, and relatively low price of the Canon Powershot V10 mean this a camera that could be a good choice…’

Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 30mm F3.5 Macro – with 48% off!

Olympus 9mm F8 fisheye – with 43% off!

