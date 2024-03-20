Are you looking to buy a new camera or lens this spring? Look no further, Amazon’s Spring deals are here! Highlights include deals on Panasonic and Pentax cameras as well as the latest smartphones.

Amazon’s Spring Sale runs from 20-25 March. Check out some of the best Amazon Spring sale deals in the US below:

Panasonic Lumix S5 with 24-105mm F4 lens – with 45% off!

Panasonic Lumix S5. Photo credit: Michael Topham

Google Pixel 7a – with 25% off!

Google Pixel 7a rear – photo Joshua Waller / AP

There are also deals available on the newer Google Pixel 8, priced at $499 with up to 29% off on Amazon US!

Canon EOS R50 Content Creator Kit – with 20% off!

The screen can face forwards for selfies or vlogging. Credit: Andy Westlake

A deal on the Canon EOS R50 (with a 18-45mm lens) is also available, with the camera priced at $699 with 13% off on Amazon US.

Pentax K-3 Mark III – with 15% off!

Pentax K3 Mark III. Photo credit: Andy Westlake

Alternatively, the Pentax K-1 Mark II with a D-FA 28-105 WR lens is available to buy for $1,999, with 17% off, from Amazon US.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – with 12% off!

There are also deals available on the cheaper Samsung Galaxy S24+, priced at $849 with up to 15% off on Amazon US!

