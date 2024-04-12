Google has announced that from 15 May, AI-powered tools including Magic Editor will be free to use on all Android and iPhone smartphones.

Magic Editor will be available for all Google Photos users to use, no matter what smartphone they own. If you have an iPhone, for example, all you need to do is install the Google Photos app. It is worth noting that when it comes to Magic Editor, you will be getting 10 Magic Editor saves per month. If you want more, you will need to buy a Premium Google One plan.

Feature availability varies by device. Your device must be a Chromebook Plus with ChromeOS version 118+ or have at least 3 GB RAM. Phones must have Android 8.0/iOS 15 or higher. These features have previously been exclusive to Google Pixel phones or only available to people who pay for the Google One subscription.

The full list of features that will become available also includes Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Sky suggestions, Colour pop, HDR effect for photos and videos, Portrait Blur, Portrait Light, Cinematic Photos, Styles in the Collage Editor and Video Effects. Magic Editor, which was first launched on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones, is also coming to all Google Pixel devices.

So, how does Google’s Magic Editor work? In short, it lets you tap or circle an object and then let it shift or resize the object. It also uses generative AI to recreate the background when you shift the selected object.

Using Magic Editor to adjust the sky, and remove a sign.

From Google:

With the right editing tools, your photos can really shine. Google Photos has several features to help you enhance your pictures without pro-level editing skills, from removing a distraction in the background to unblurring a fuzzy shot. And now we’re bringing those capabilities to even more people.

Starting on May 15, many of our AI-powered editing tools — like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Portrait light — will be available to anyone using Google Photos1, no subscription required. You’ll also be able to access these features on more devices, including Pixel tablets.

Make complex edits with Magic Editor

Last year, we launched Magic Editor on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Using generative AI, this editor makes it easy to do complex photo edits with simple and intuitive actions, like repositioning your subject or turning the sky from gray to blue. Now we’re expanding access to Magic Editor to all Pixel devices.

Additionally, all Google Photos users on Android and iOS will get 10 Magic Editor saves per month2. To go beyond this limit, you’ll need a Pixel device or a Premium Google One plan (2TB and above).

These tools will gradually roll out starting May 15 and over the following weeks to all devices that meet minimum requirements. Look out for them in Google Photos to help make your shots picture-perfect.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.