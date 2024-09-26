Google not only introduced two new smartphones, in the form of the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, but they also introduced a whole new generative AI powered photo editing app called Magic Editor.

This can be found within Google’s Photos app and lets you edit photos using the power of “the cloud”. But how does it work? Find out as we take a deeper look into this new photo editing technology.

Can I use Google Magic Editor on my phone?

Look for this icon in the Google Photos app – the colour of the icon changes. You’ll find it in the bottom left of the screen. But if you don’t have the right phone, then you won’t be able to use it.

Google Pixel Magic Editor Icon (found within Google Photos)

If you have an older Google Pixel phone, such as a Google Pixel Fold or Google Pixel 7 / 7 Pro, then unfortunately, you still won’t be able to access Magic Editor. And that’s even after updating Google Photos. This feature is currently found on the Pixel 8, the 8 Pro and the Google Pixel 9. However, as this is a software/cloud based feature, this may change.

How do I use Magic Editor?

Internet and cloud backup

To use the Magic Editor, you need to connect your phone to the internet. You also need to ensure that Google Photos is setup to backup your photos to the cloud. If you haven’t set this up, for example, or if your storage is full, then you won’t be able to use this feature. Try to select it, and the phone will helpfully tell you to backup your photos, but won’t let you backup just the one photo you want to edit (without going to a different bit to back it up).

Using Magic Editor to adjust the sky, and remove a sign.

On-screen instructions

These gripes aside, once you do have your photos backed up, you can use Magic Editor to edit and replace the sky, remove and move objects, as well as adjust other settings, based on the type of photo. Instructions on how to use Magic Editor appear on-screen, but quite quickly disappear, often before you’ve had time to read them.

Wait before editing

If you have taken a portrait photo, the Magic Editor will edit the photo for you, giving you a slightly different image. If you’ve just taken a photo and then want to edit it with Magic Editor, again, you’ll have to wait for it to be backed up first. Even with your phone connected to Wi-Fi, this can be a painfully long wait in comparison to simply editing a photo straight away.

Verdict

It’s a neat idea, but it’s a shame it doesn’t give more control, as the level of adjustment within the Magic Editor is rather limited. For example, you have to move and change the size of one thing in the photo at a time, then wait for it to be processed before you can edit another element in the photo. However, it’s likely that Google will update this over time, and we should see some improvements in the future, as Google will be looking at user feedback.

Google Pixel 8 – Magic Editor – Before (left), After (right) “Portrait” enhancement

You can also use Magic Eraser in the normal photo editing app. This is easier, quicker, and more fun, as you don’t have to use the somewhat awkward and slow Magic Editor. In addition, there are a much larger number of editing options within the normal photo editor.

Here are some more examples of photos we’ve edited with Magic Editor:

Google Pixel 8 – Magic Editor, before (left), after (right) – Lego figure enlarged, Instax Pal size reduced.

The results can often be subtle, for example, in the case of the portrait edit. For landscapes results can be quite pleasing, once you apply further editing in the normal editor. In the Lego example, the enlarged Lego figure has worked well. However, reducing the size of the Instax Pal hasn’t worked very well, even with a fairly basic background.

As Magic Editor is still new, and still being improved, results should improve in time. But for the time being, we think we’ll be sticking to the usual Photo Editor for our edits. Let us know what you think! Have you had good results from Magic Editor?

Related reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.