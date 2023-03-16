Claire Gillo and the AP team round up the best cameras under £300 / $300, both new and second-hand. Read on for the best budget buys.

Finding one of the best cameras under £300 or $300 can be a little tricky. This is quite a specific mid-range price – it’s enough that you can definitely get a decent camera capable of producing high-quality results, but it’s restrictive to the point where you do have to be discerning. What’s more, you will almost certainly will need to be comfortable buying second-hand. Decent cameras you can buy new within this budget do exist, and we’ve included some in this guide, but you’ll have a lot more options if you go second-hand.

That makes it fun for us though, as we get to take a trip down memory lane and revisit some absolute classic cameras that wowed us when we reviewed them years ago – and still make for great buys today. Pro DSLRs that would have commanded four-figure price tags on launch can now be found ultra-cheap on the second-hand market, and we’ve done the scouring of used retailers to find them (meaning you don’t have to). Before we get to the list, however, we’ll quickly run through the basics of second-hand camera shopping – and for more choices, you can check out our comprehensive guide to the best second-hand cameras.

How to choose the best cameras under £300 / $300

Buying second-hand can be intimidating at first, but there are plenty of reputable used-gear dealers around, all of whom have our complete confidence. They will check over all used gear before selling it on to be sure it works, and offer a guarantee that it’s in good working order. While this won’t be as comprehensive or as long as the warranty you get with new cameras (a period between three and six months is common), it’ll help assure you that you’re not about to waste your money.

Our list of recommended second hand dealers are as follows:

In terms of what camera you want to buy – really it depends on what you plan to shoot. It’s worth figuring out which specs you want to prioritise. If you want to print large-scale images in pin-sharp quality, it’s worth trying to get a camera with a high-resolution sensor, and ideally one that’s full-frame or at least APS-C (see our guide to sensor sizes for more on this). Alternatively, if you’re interested in capturing fast-moving subjects like wildlife, fast burst rates and good autofocus speeds may be a higher priority. It’s worth checking out the video resolution too if you want to shoot both movies and stills, as some older cameras offer limited video functionality or even none at all.

Different types of cameras have different strengths; check out our guide to DSLRs vs mirrorless or more on this. We’ve included multiple different types of camera in this guide; take a look through the entries and read our reviews to get a feel for which might suit you best.

Got a little more to spend? Check out our guide to the best cameras under £500 / $500. And conversely, if your budget is on the lower side, we also have a guide to the best cameras under £200 / $200.

Best cameras under £300 / $300

So, with all that in mind, here is our full list of the best cameras under £300/$300, including mirrorless models, DSLRs and fixed-lens compacts.

1. Sony A5100

At a glance:

24.3-million-pixel, Exmor APS HD CMOS sensor

ISO 100-25,600

6fps continuous shooting

Full HD video at 50p

Price: from £259/$307 approx.

Sony’s APS-C cameras have always been speedy, and back in 2014, the Sony A5100 was impressing us with its 6fps burst speeds and 0.06sec AF acquisition times. It’s a capable, unfussy little camera that essentially provides a stripped-back version of the popular A6000 (which features in our guide to the best cameras under £500/$500). So while you don’t get a viewfinder or much in the way of external control dials, the core imaging experience still shines. Which one you prefer out of the A5100 and the A6000 is more a matter of handling than it is image quality.

This is still one of the smallest APS-C cameras you can buy, and is a great choice if you want to have a pocketable camera that doesn’t compromise too much on image quality. Sony’s E-mount lens range gives you plenty of choice when it comes to optics, and the easy-to-use flip-around touchscreen makes the A5100 a pleasure to operate.

Pros:

Small form factor

APS-C quality

Fast AF and burst speeds

Cons:

No viewfinder

Limited external controls

Best camera under £300 / $300 for enthusiast photographers

Read our Sony Alpha 5100 review

2. Nikon D700

At a glance:

12.1MP full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 100-25,600 (extended)

1,000-shot battery life

95% viewfinder coverage

No video capture

Price: from £294/$264 approx.

In these halcyon days of big-resolution sensors, 12.1MP may sound absurdly quaint. But there’s a lot to recommend the Nikon D700 as a second-hand buy, and if you’re not planning to print large-format images, 12.1MP could very well turn out to be all you need. The Nikon D700 was a flagship pro DSLR in its day, and hails from the era before DSLR video – as such, it doesn’t shoot video at all, just stills. It’s a simple machine, designed to do one thing – take pictures. And it does it well.

This tank of a camera isn’t the sort of thing you’ll forget about if it’s hanging around your neck all day, but it really can take a pounding, and many professional photographers used it for years in all sorts of conditions and found it just kept on going. We nominated the Nikon D700 as a second-hand classic back in 2019, and since then its used price has continued to drop, making it only a more tempting prospect. Full frame for less than £300 or $300 really is nothing to shake your head at.

Pros:

Incredibly sturdy and robust

Great price for full frame

Solid image quality

Cons:

No video at all

Only 5fps burst without grip

Best for camera under £300 / $300 for portrait photographers

Find out why we consider the Nikon D700 to be a second-hand classic.

3. Fujifilm X-T10

At a glance:

16.3MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS II sensor

ISO 200-6400 (raw), 100-51,200 (JPEG)

Single SD card slot

8fps continuous shooting

381g (with battery and card)

Price: from £250/$290 approx.

The Fujifilm X-T10 was announced back in 2015 and has since been succeeded by the X-T20 and X-T30. It remains a very capable camera provided you’re aware of its limitations. Its autofocus is a bit sluggish compared to the latest X-series models and you get far fewer AF points across the frame.

On the plus side, we found it handled extremely well for a camera that’s small in build, and loved its rich and vibrant colours produced by its 16.3MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS II sensor

The X-T10 has also been beautifully designed and the classic retro body build will turn any head. Finally, the X-T10 is supported by a wide range of excellent lenses.

Pros:

Gorgeous retro-style design

Excellent JPEG quality

Well-engineered handling

Cons:

Sluggish autofocus

Relatively few AF points

Best camera under £300 / $300 for street photographers

Read our second hand review of the Fujifilm X-T10 to get our full detailed analysis.

4. Canon EOS 6D

At a glance:

20.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

97% viewfinder coverage

3in, 1.04-million-dot fixed screen

755g (including battery and card)

Price: from £200/$300 approx.

The full frame Canon EOS 6D is an excellent camera that comes with some impressive specs, including its full frame 20.2MP CMOS image sensor. When it was launched ten years ago it was met with great enthusiasm and was the first affordable full frame DSLR camera. Hobbyists who previously couldn’t upgrade to full frame camera bodies could now take advantage.

Depending on what condition you pick one up in will determine the price. A well-used Canon EOS 6D can be picked up under the £300 / $300 budget. But if you want a model in good condition with a lower shutter count, you’ll have to push the budget up by another £100 – taking you over the £300 / $300 mark.

In our review of the Canon EOS 6D we found it to respond impressively to noise, come with intuitive controls and have an excellent battery life. The basic autofocus system, single SD card slot and lack of vari-angle LCD screen are all a bit disappointing.

Pros:

Full-frame sensor

Excellent control system

Very good battery life

Cons:

Pushes upper end of budget

Basic autofocus

Best camera under £300 / $300 for studio photographers on a budget

Review of the Canon EOS 6D

5. Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II

At a glance:

16MP, Four Thirds image sensor

40-million-pixel high-resolution composite mode

ISO 100-25600 (extended)

3in, 1.04M-dot LCD

2.36M dot EVF, 0.74x equiv magnification

Price: from £290/$300 approx.

The Olympus OM-D EM-5 Mark II succeeded the OM-D E-M5 back in 2015 and came with some excellent upgrades such as the faster burst mode rate, 40-million-pixel high-resolution composite mode and more efficient AF system. The EM-5 Mark II has now been succeeded by the OM-D E-M5 Mark III meaning there are plenty of second-hand models available on the market. These vary in price depending on quality.

When we reviewed the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II back in 2015 we gave it five stars. We found the 16 megapixel Four Thirds image sensor produced excellent JPEGs straight out of camera and that it was fast and responsive to operate. The robust and weather-resistant body was also well made and the excellent custom controls were another big tick on our list.

Pros:

Fast, high-quality shooting

Weather-resistant body

Huge MFT lens range

Cons:

Smaller sensor

And megapixel count

Best camera under £300 / $300 for photographers on the go

Read the five-star review of the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II

6. Canon EOS 5D Mark II

At a glance:

21.1MP full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 100-6400 (expandable to 25,600)

3in, 920,000-dot LCD screen

Full HD (1080p) video recording

Price: from £300/$299 approx.

The Canon EOS 5D MK II comes from the legendary Canon 5D line and the model still has a great reputation even in today’s market.

The 21.1 full frame image sensor and full HD video are impressive specs for a camera that’s now 13 years old. This camera was over £2000 when it was launched and now a second hand model can be picked up for around £300 (sometimes over, sometimes under) depending on the condition and shutter count.

When we reviewed the Canon EOS 5D Mk II we found it performed solidly across all our areas of testing and gave it a solid four stars. The ISO range is a little low compared with cameras of today’s standards, however, for landscapes or studio photography this shouldn’t bother you.

Pros:

Superb video options

Great price for full-frame

Broad EF lens range

Cons:

ISO range somewhat pedestrian

Top end of budget

Best camera under £300 / $300 for landscape photographers

Reviewed: Canon EOS 5D Mark II

7. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III

At a glance:

16-megapixel Four Thirds sensor

2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder

Continuous shooting: 8.6 fps

Stabilisation: 5-axis in-body stabilisation

Up to 4K video resolution

Price: from £254/$305 approx.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III is a mirrorless camera with an interchangeable lens, based on the Micro Four Thirds design. When we reviewed it a few years ago we stated that it was made for budding photographers who want to take a step up from their smartphone camera. This is still true today.

The OM-D E-M10 Mark III, is the upgrade from the MK II, and when it launched in 2017 it gained an updated 121-point autofocus system and 4K video recording thanks to Olympus’s TruePic VIII processor. Apart from those changes, the MK III and II are pretty much identical.

Pros:

Good 4K features

Capable autofocus

Lots of lenses

Cons:

Mark II similar, and cheaper

Smaller sensor

Best for camera under £300 / $300 for beginner photographers

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III review

8. Canon EOS 2000D / Rebel T7

At a glance:

24.1 million effective pixels

APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 100-12,800

3in, 920,000-dot LCD screen

Full HD (1080p) video recording

Price: from £240/$279 approx.

Canon has released quite a few entry-level DSLRs, and the EOS 2000D is neither the cheapest nor the most expensive. It offers a good balance of features, performance and price, especially if you don’t mind picking one up second-hand, which you can comfortably do for less than £300 or $300. With an APS-C sensor, it’ll produce images of markedly superior quality to a smartphone, and having the EF-S lens mount at your disposal means access to loads of lenses, Canon-made and otherwise.

It’s a pretty basic camera, as we said in our full review, but our main sticking point with the EOS 2000D originally was its price, and on the second-hand market that becomes a good deal more reasonable. You don’t get 4K video, so those interested in video would probably be better off with a sub-£300 camera from Olympus or Panasonic. However, for beginner photographers, the EOS 2000D is extremely user-friendly, and provides a superb platform on which to learn the ropes.

Pros:

Very user-friendly

APS-C sensor

Fast NFC connectivity

Cons:

A lot of competition

Generally solid but unexciting

Best camera under £300 / $300 for beginners wanting to learn

Read our full Canon EOS 2000D review (updated for 2023)

9. Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ82 / FZ80

At a glance:

18.1MP sensor 1/2.3” inch

60x optical zoom

Burst mode 10fps

3” LCD touch screen

Weight: approx. 616g with battery and SD memory card

Price: from £299/$299 approx.

The first camera to make it onto our list that isn’t second hand is the Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ82. This camera can go ultra-wide to ultra-zoom. It’s a great point-and-shoot for those who have no camera skills and are looking for an easy to operate system.

The mode dial on top of the camera allows you to take full creative control by shooting in Program, Aperture priority, Shutter priority or Manual if you wish. There are also lots of scene modes to choose from. This camera could be a great starting point for a beginner who has no photographic expertise, and is unsure how far they want to take their hobby. For those who have grander aspirations, we’d recommend purchasing something more advanced.

Pros:

All-in-one shooter

Can be bought new for less than £300

Useful scene modes for beginners

Cons:

Smaller sensor

Limit to how advanced you can get

Best camera under £300 / $300 for beginners wanting to capture wildlife or sports

10. Canon PowerShot SX430 IS

At a glance:

20MP 1/2.3 type CCD sensor

24mm wide

45x optical zoom

Intelligent IS

Maximum f stop – f/3.5 – f/6.8

Video (HD) 1280 x 720, 25 fps

Price: from £300/$300 approx.

The Canon PowerShot SX430 IS is another bridge camera that makes it onto our list. Retailing new with a RRP of £299.99 this camera just comes in under budget.

As with the Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ82 listed above, this camera has been designed with the amateur in mind. This camera however doesn’t include a mode dial on top, making it very much a point and shoot aimed at beginners.

It does, however, sport some nice features such as the 45x optical zoom that goes from a 24mm view to 1080mm, plus intelligent IS meaning you can shoot steady shots even in lower light or when you’re zoomed right in to your subject. Finally, the PowerShot SX430 IS also includes Wi-Fi with Dynamic NFC, meaning you can instantly share images.

Pros:

Generous optical and digital zoom

Easy to use

Intelligent stabilisation

Cons:

Smaller sensor

No mode dial

Best beginner camera under £300 / $300

Looking for more budget round-ups and guides? Check out these other articles:

How to check a second-hand lens for faults

Best cameras under £200 / $200

Best second-hand camera systems for under £1000 / $1000

If you have more money to spend, then why not have a look at the best cameras available for under £1000/$1000?

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.