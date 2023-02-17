For a great camera that won’t break the bank, Claire Gillo and the AP team offer a guide to the best cameras under £200/$200.

The best cameras under £200/$200 are generally found on the second-hand market. While decent new cameras at this price point do exist (sort of…) they are vanishingly few and far between. If you want a decent level of quality that’s going to represent an upgrade from your smartphone, second-hand is the way to go. We’ve put together this guide to help you find the sub-£200/$200 cameras that are right for you.

Look on any second-hand camera seller and you’ll find a fair few cameras under £200 or $200, but not all of them will be worth buying. That’s where we come in – drawing on our experience of testing and reviewing all the major camera releases over the years, we’ve identified the ones that are still worth £200/$200 in 2023.

We’ve picked this amount because we think it’s probably the least you can spend on a camera that’s actually worth buying. For those with higher budgets, we also have guides to the best cameras under £300 / $300 and the best cameras under £500 / $500.

This guide focuses on digital cameras. You may have noticed that there are instant film cameras that be bought for less than £200/$200. We haven’t included them as instant film shooting is quite a different discipline to digital photography, and the fact that you have to factor in the ongoing cost of film means you’ll end up spending a lot more than £200/$200 in the long run. If you are interested in pursuing instant film, we have a dedicated guide to the best instant film cameras and printers you can buy.

Where can I find the best cameras under £200 / $200?

When it comes to buying second hand, you should only do so from a trusted dealer.

Recommended second-hand dealers to buy from include:

How to choose the best camera under £200/$200

When purchasing a second-hand camera, first check the exterior condition. Look for marks and scratches but remember, cosmetic damage is often nothing to worry about. A solid image sensor and working mechanics are more important. Most cameras from a trusted dealer will come with a 6-month warranty, which will give you greater peace of mind – this is probably something you won’t get on eBay.

Check the shutter count if purchasing a second hand DSLR. An entry level DSLR will comfortably shoot around 100,000, mid-range 150,000, and with a professional DSLR 300,000+. Often they’ll last beyond these figures, but it’s a good idea to get a rough idea about their longevity. With mirrorless cameras the shutter count is less important – don’t have the mechanics of a physical shutter to worry about.

Should I buy a camera on the grey market?

If you shop around online, you’ll often notice there are a few far cheaper models sold from a company you’ve probably never heard of. Usually these are grey products –they’re probably legitimate cameras, but they could cause you potential issues. You’re unlikely to purchase under warranty and you may end up paying for import duty or VAT on arrival. That ‘cheap camera’ may end up being more expensive than you initially calculated.

Just remember: if a deal seems too good to be true it probably is!

Best cameras under £200 / $200

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II (second hand body only)

At a glance:

16.1MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 100-25,600 (extended)

2.36-million-dot EVF

3in, 1.04m-dot fully articulated touchscreen

390g (body only)

Re-sale price: approx. £199 / $199

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II is a great camera. A second-hand model in good condition will cost around £199. If you want to purchase a second hand one in excellent condition it will cost around £20 more – slightly pipping you over budget, unless you’re good haggling!

This camera combines a 16.1MP Four Thirds sensor with a TruePic VII image processor. It supports an ISO range of 100-25,600 and burst shooting at up to 8.5fps. The camera body has a robust and attractive design. It includes 5-axis in-body image stabilisation and a huge selection of MFT lenses are compatible. On the downside, it isn’t weather sealed and lacks 4K video. For £199 you can’t have everything!

Pros:

Loads of MFT lenses

5-axis stabilisation

Fast burst shooting

Cons:

Upper end of budget

No weather sealing

Best for: Being an all-rounder budget camera

Canon EOS 7D (second hand body only)

At a glance:

18MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 100-12,800 (extended)

3in, 921k-dot fixed LCD screen

Durable weather-sealed body

Weight 820g

Re-sale price: approx. £184 / $200

The Canon EOS 7D is an oldy but a goody, especially when you can get one second hand for £184 (the original RRP back in 2009 was £1,699)! The camera is now a little out-dated. It’s a bit noisy in low light compared with the newer models, but for under £200 you’re not going to get top of the range. You’ll still get plenty of camera for very little money.

The Canon EOS 7D includes an 18MP APS-C CMOS sensor, ISO range up to 12800 and a durable weather-sealed body.

Back in 2020 we wrote a second-hand classic review of the Canon EOS 7D. Two years on, we think this review holds as much relevance as in today’s market.

Pros:

Classic, rugged DSLR handling

100% coverage viewfinder

Cons:

Fixed rear screen

Single card slot

Best for: Sports and wildlife photography

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 II (second hand)

At a glance:

20.2MP 1-inch CMOS sensor

28-100mm (equivalent) f/1.8-4.9 Carl Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* lens

ISO 100-25,600 extended

Full HD 60p video

Weight 281g

Re-sale price: approx. £180 / $200

Sony’s RX100 range of premium compacts has been hugely successful, with the most recent model released being the RX100 Mark VII. This Mark II version is the most recent you can get for less than £200 or $200, and for that money, it’s definitely worth considering. Costing £629 on release, the RX100 II takes a 20MP 1-inch sensor with a back-illuminated design, and pairs it with a 28-100mm equivalent Zeiss-made lens that boasts a generous f/1.8 aperture at the wide end. All this in a body that’s still smaller and lighter than most compacts on the market. Not bad!

We published our Sony RX100 II review all the way back in 2013, and we gave it the full five stars. While you could probably find the original RX100 even cheaper on the second-hand market, there are a lot of quality-of-life improvements that make this one worth the buy. Built-in Wi-Fi is a big one, as well as NFC (which was quite a novelty at the time), giving you plenty of connectivity options. Then there’s also the fact that the screen tilts, making it easier to shoot from high and low angles.

Pros:

Small body

High-quality sensor/lens

f/1.8 aperture

Cons:

Top end of budget

Might be too small for some

Best for: street photography and travelling light

Panasonic Lumix DMC-G6 (second hand body only)

At a glance:

16.05-million-pixel Live MOS sensor

1.44-million-dot OLED EVF

3in free-angle LCD touchscreen

NFC technology for fast Wi-Fi connectivity

Full HD video recording

ISO 160-12,800 (expandable to ISO 25,600)

Re-sale price: approx. £154 / $199

The Panasonic Lumix DMC-G6 is a great camera that can be used to shoot a variety of genres from portraits to wildlife. Its body weighs a mere 340g meaning it’s lightweight and won’t cause any back or neck aches after using it all day.

We found the Panasonic Lumix DMC-G6 to excel in its autofocus system compared with other micro four cameras launched around the same time in 2013. We were also impressed with its features such as Wi-Fi connectivity and remote shooting – perfect for wildlife enthusiasts.

The Full HD video isn’t that exciting in terms of what is possible by today’s standards. However, for those wanting to create fun online content, Full HD is plenty big enough.

Pros:

Lightweight and portable

Advanced autofocus system

Wi-Fi with remote shooting

Cons:

Basic video spec

Smaller sensor than APS-C

Best for: Wildlife photography

Canon EOS 1200D / Rebel T5

At a glance:

18MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 100-6400 (exp. ISO 12,800)

3in LCD screen with 230,000 dots

Full HD 1080p video

9-point AF system

Re-sale price: approx. £144/ $170

The Canon EOS 1200D entered a crowded market of entry-level cameras on release in 2014. However, as time has gone on and its price on the used market has continued to come down, it has started to look more and more enticing as an entry-level DSLR. It may not be flashy, but its Canon EF/EF-S mount on-boards you to an incredibly well-stocked lens ecosystem, and the 18MP APS-C sensor delivers solid, reliable image quality.

For a DSLR, this is a pretty diddy camera, and is plenty portable enough to carry around for day-to-day shooting. Its 9-point AF system is a little basic, and in our review we were disappointed to see that the battery life had gone from 700-650 shots on the EOS 1100D to 500 shots. Though it’s important to remember this in context – it’s still better than a lot of mirrorless cameras, and these estimates do tend to be conservative.

Pros:

Price has come down nicely

User-friendly

Decent APS-C sensor

Cons:

Worse battery life than 1100D

No built-in Wi-Fi

Best for: those who want an ultra-cheap DSLR

Olympus OM-D E-M5 (second hand body only)

At a glance:

16.1MP Four Thirds sensor

3in, 610,000-dot, tiltable LCD touchscreen

1.44-million-dot EVF

Up to 9fps or 4.2fps with continuous AF

Weight: 425g (including battery and card)

Re-sale price: approx. £139 / $190

10 years on, the Olympus OM-D E-M5 is still a fantastic camera, with 16.1MP Four Thirds image sensor that produces excellent images. It comes in a stylish-looking, weather-resistant, magnesium-alloy body. When the Olympus E-M5 was launched in 2012 the critics (us included) loved its retro compact design – it still has a lot of appeal. It’s also worth noting, it was the first camera to be launched in the popular and well-regarded OM-D line.

Later models like the EM-5 II and EM-5 III do boast higher specs. However, if this aspect isn’t important to you, it’s a great bargain.

Pros:

MFT lens range

Stylish retro design

Weather-resistant body

Cons:

Screen tilting not articulated

Fairly modest burst rates

Best for: those who want a small interchangeable-lens camera

Nikon D5200 (second hand body only)

At a glance:

24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 100-6400 (extended to ISO 25,600)

Articulated 3in, 921,000-dot LCD screen

39-point AF system

2016-pixel RGB metering sensor

Re-sale price: approx. £199 / $180

When this camera launched in 2013 it retailed at £720. Nine years later, a second-hand model in good condition can be picked up for just under £200 – that’s a great deal! Spec-wise, this camera can hold its head up high. The 24.1MP image sensor, 39-point AF system, and ISO sensitivity range are all still impressive for a camera of this age.

In our review of the Nikon D5200 (written back in 2013) we gave it a good 4 stars. We found it performed solidly across all of our tests and criteria. If you’re a beginner to photography and want to make a little step up without splashing out on a new model, this one is well worth considering.

Pros:

Impressive AF system

Advanced metering system

Solid overall performance

Cons:

Upper end of budget

And decent lens will cost more

Best for: Beginners who want to learn fast

Sony A5000

At a glance:

20.1MP APS-C sensor

ISO 100-16,000

Articulated 3in LCD with 460,800 dots

Burst mode: 12fps

Full HD video

Re-sale price: approx. £159 / $249

The Sony Alpha 5000 represented a historic step for Sony. It was an NEX camera without the NEX branding, as the firm stepped fully into the Alpha line that would go on to such great success. And while these days pro-spec full-frame Alpha cameras run up prices in the thousands, this humble APS-C shooter can be picked up for around £200 / $200 or less on the used market.

So what do you get for this minimal outlay? While the Sony A5000 isn’t going to measure up to the top-line mirrorless models of today, it has a decent spec that will get the job done in most shooting situations. The 20.1MP APS-C sensor is a good size and resolution for most purposes, and the burst options are quite impressive. Also, Sony’s E-mount lens range has come a long way since the release of the A5000, and these days there are tons of fantastic lenses to choose from, including plenty from third-party manufacturers like Sigma, Tamron and Samyang.

Pros:

Built-in Wi-Fi

Decent overall feature-set

Fast burst modes

Cons:

Rudimentary video

No touchscreen

Best for: Enthusiasts

Canon EOS M100 (second hand body only)

At a glance:

24.2MP 22.3 x 14.9mm CMOS image sensor

Lens Mount: EF-M (EF and EF-S lenses compatible via Mount adapter EF-EOS M)

Burst mode: 6.1fps

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

ISO 100 – 25600

Movie: Full HD – 1920 x 1080, 60p

Re-sale price: approx. £179 / $199

Although the M series from Canon never really made the impactful impression that the EOS R series models subsequently did, there’s still a great bargain to be picked up on the second-hand market. The Canon EOS M100 was released back in 2017 and a second-hand one will now set you back around £180.

When we reviewed the Canon EOS M100 back in December 2017 we found it to be aimed at beginners and novices who want a no-fuss operating system. It has good wireless connectivity and a responsive touchscreen control. It’s well built and compact for an entry-level camera. On the downside, it doesn’t support a viewfinder and has very basic controls.

Annoyingly, the Canon M system only takes EF-M lenses or EF-S lenses with a mount adapter, so keep this in mind.

Pros:

Excellent touchscreen control

Snappy connectivity

Good image quality

Cons:

Rubbish lens selection

No viewfinder

Best for: Beginners

Pentax K-50 – (second hand body only)

At a glance:

16.28-million-pixel, APS-C-sized sensor

81 weather seals

100% optical viewfinder

3in, 921,000-dot LCD screen

ISO 100-51,200

Drive Mode: 6fps for approx 30 large/fine JPEG files or 8 raw images

Re-sale price: approx. £169 / $195

Pentax – now there’s a name we haven’t heard in a while! We all know Pentax never made as much impression in the DSLR market as Canon or Nikon. However, that’s not to say it didn’t make some fantastic cameras and the K-50 deserves to make this list.

When we reviewed it back in 2013 we gave it a massive 5 stars. The image quality was top notch and easily matched its rivals at the time. The body was also well built and fully weather sealed – providing peace of mind to those out in the field.

If you’re after a decent DSLR that will help you expand your photography, a second-hand Pentax K-50 is a great option.

Pros:

Very good weather sealing

Generous ISO range

Lovely optical viewfinder

Cons:

Fewer lenses than Canon/Nikon

Small drive-mode shot buffer

Best for: Hobby photographers

Sony Cyber-Shot WX350

At a glance:

18.2MP 1/2.3″ type (7.76mm) Exmor R™ CMOS sensor

ISO 100-12800

20x optical zoom

Measures: 96.0 x 54.9 x 25.7 mm

Weight 137 g (Body only), 164 g (With battery and media)

Price: £190 / $195

Compact cameras are now almost obsolete and smartphones have caused some manufacturers to cease production altogether. But you can still get some good models, like this Sony Cyber-Shot WX350.

This camera is one of the few newer models you can buy for under £200. The 18MP image sensor and ISO 100-12,800 range are worth noting, as well as the 20x optical zoom. This camera would be a good choice for those needing a point-and-shoot when travelling.

Pros:

Less than £200 new

Decent optical zoom

Generous ISO range

Cons:

Rudimentary feature-set

Small sensor

Best for: those who want a new point-and-shoot

Sony Cyber-Shot H300

At a glance:

20.1MP 1/2.3″ type (7.76mm) Super HAD CCD

35x optical zoom

ISO 80-3200

LCD screen: 3.0” (7.5 cm) (4:3) / 460,800 dots / Xtra Fine / TFT LCD

Movie 1280 x 720

Size: 127.5 x 89 x 91.7 mm

Weight: 495 g (body only)

Re-sale price: approx. £199 / $140

We end our list with the Sony Cyber-Shot H300, which can be purchased new for under our £200/$200 budget if you shop around.

There was a time back in the 2010s when these compact bridge cameras were incredibly popular, but they’re a bit of a dying breed. The Sony H300 is still worth keeping in mind though as it has a few key selling features. It includes a 35x optical zoom, 20.1MP image sensor (although only a 1/2.3″ type image sensor), HD video mode plus some creative features.

It’s a good point and shoot model although there’s still some scope to learn with it. The body resembles an entry level DSLR and it also includes a mode dial on the top where manual settings can be selected. If you have an interest in photography but you’re unsure whether you want to commit to more expensive kit, this is a good option.

Pros:

Big zoom for cheap

DSLR ergonomics

Decent resolution

Cons:

Small sensor

Only HD video

Best for: those who want a big zoom lens

Text by Claire Gillo, with contributions from Jon Stapley.

