Fujifilm has unveiled a new compact, lightweight entry-level camera in its APS-C format X-system, the Fujifilm X-M5. The firm says it’s aimed at “everyday storytellers” who are stepping up from a smartphone for the first time, and like to record both still images and video equally. At £799 body-only, or £899 with the XC 15-45mm F3.5-5.6 kit zoom, it’s one of the most affordable Fujifilm cameras, alongside the older SLR-style X-T30 II. I got my hands on the camera for a few hours before its launch to bring you my first impressions.
Fujifilm X-M5 at a glance:
- $799 / £799 body-only
- $899 / £899 with 15-45mm zoom
- 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 APS-C sensor
- ISO 125-12,800 (standard)
- 8fps shooting; 30fps with 1.25x crop
- 6.2K 30p, 4K 60p, and Full HD 240p video recording
- 3in 1.04m-dot articulating screen
Design-wise, the X-M5 is a fairly simple camera, with a small, box-shaped body, no viewfinder, and a fully articulating screen. Fujifilm first used this body style with the original X-M1 back in 2013. There haven’t been any other X-M models in between, but instead a range of similarly styled X-A models up to the X-A7 of 2019.
Like the X-M1, the X-M5 employs Fujifilm’s proprietary X-Trans CMOS sensor, in contrast to the X-A cameras that used conventional Bayer-type sensors.
Unlike the superficially similar Sony ZV-E10 II, or the full-frame Panasonic Lumix S9, the X-M5 is not designed mainly as a vlogging camera. Instead it has a good set of photography features and controls, including a mechanical shutter. In this respect it’s more like the Nikon Z30 and Olympus PEN E-P7.
I got my hands on the Fujifilm X-M5 for a few hours before its official launch – here are my first impressions.
Fujifilm X-M5: Photo Features
While Fujifilm’s other recent models have used 40MP sensors, the X-M5 is built around a 26.1MP sensor. However, it boasts the firm’s latest X-Processor 5, which means that it shares a lot of its siblings’ latest features, including subject-detection autofocus and a full set of Film Simulation modes.
This sensor and processor combination is also employed by the Fujifilm X-S20, which sits above the X-M5 in the firm’s line of ‘hybrid’ models. So we can expect the X-M5 to deliver pretty much identical performance and image quality to the X-S20 – which means very good indeed.
In terms of photographic specifications, the X-M5 naturally has a lot in common with the X-S20. The sensor offers a standard sensitivity range of ISO 125-12,800, extendable to ISO 25,600. Shutter speeds cover 30sec to 1/4000sec, or as fast as 1/32,000sec using the electronic shutter.
Continuous shooting is available at up to 8 frames per second using the mechanical shutter, 20fps with the electronic shutter, and 30fps with the electronic shutter and a 1.25x crop.
Subject detection covers animals, birds, cars, motorcycles and bikes, airplanes, and trains. As usual for Fujifilm, human face/eye detection is also available, as a separate but mutually exclusive option.
There’s no in-body stabilisation, so the camera relies on in-lens optical stabilisation for stills, which is complemented by electronic stabilisation for video.
Fujifilm X-M5: Video features
Video features are impressive for the price, with the X-M5 capable of 6.2K 30p ‘open gate’ recording, which uses all the sensor pixels for cropping to different aspect ratios in post-production. The camera can also record in 4K at up to 60fps, or Full HD up to 240fps. Uniquely, there’s also an option to record vertical Full HD video while holding the camera horizontally.
While many of the X-M5’s video modes use the full sensor width, chances are you’ll want to enable digital stabilisation, which imposes a 1.32x crop. This will take the 15-45mm kit zoom from 23mm equivalent at the wideangle end to 30mm.
In terms of recording times, the camera should keep going for up to an hour at 25 °C and is compatible with Fujifilm’s add-on fan unit for extended durations at higher ambient temperatures.
One notable new feature is the addition of a third capsule to the built-in microphone. This allows the recorded sound to be weighted in various different ways: front priority, back priority, front-and-back priority, and full surround.
Fujifilm says it has also improved the wind filter, and added a new option for suppressing continuous background noise such as air conditioning.
One nice touch is the inclusion of a headphone socket for monitoring audio, which is inexplicably missing from similarly shaped cameras. It’s also on the handgrip, along with the USB-C and HDMI ports, where it won’t interfere with the screen.
Fujifilm X-M5: Key features
- Audio: The camera has three built-in mics that offer a range of directional sound recording modes.
- Video: Vlog-friendly features include 6.2K open gate recording and a unique vertical Full HD option with the camera held horizontally.
- Viewing: There’s no electronic viewfinder, with the camera relying purely on a fully articulated rear screen.
- Retail box: Fujifilm has switched to more eco-friendly packaging, with a brown box made from recycled paper that minimises ink use and has no plastic laminate.
Fujifilm X-M5: Build and handling
Despite its compact size and light weight, the X-M5 handles quite nicely, thanks to a small finger grip on the front and a thumb hook on the back. I think it looks pretty stylish in its silver incarnation, although the black version is somewhat plain in comparison. But this is very much a matter of personal preference.
Fujifilm has made good use of the limited body space to offer a decent set of controls. You got two electronic dials to change exposure settings, front and rear, while a small joystick on the back is used to move the focus area and change onscreen settings. The front dial can be clicked inwards, which provides quick access to ISO setting.
One feature that’s sure to be divisive is the dedicated Film Simulation dial on the top left of the body, like on the recent X-T50. Some photographers would prefer an unmarked dial that could be used for other purposes, like on the X-S20. Personally, though, I really like it.
After all, one of the great attractions of Fujifilm cameras is the wide variety of film simulation modes. These allow you to apply a range of different colour looks, depending on the subject and lighting, and they’re genuinely attractive. I’m all for having a prominent external control that helps me make best use of them and switch quickly between all my favourites (which include Astia, Velvia, Nostalgic Neg and Acros for black & white).
Fujifilm X-M5: First impressions
I have to be honest – the X-M5 isn’t particularly a camera that I’m predisposed to like, as I much prefer using an eye-level viewfinder. However, of all the cameras of this type currently available, I do think it’s the most attractive.
Unfortunately I can’t publish any sample images, as the camera I used didn’t have final firmware. But my initial photos look every bit as good as the firm’s other 26MP models, thanks to that proven sensor.
I suspect photographers who will mainly be shooting still images will most likely prefer the SLR-style X-T30 II, which remains on sale. But for anyone attracted to this kind of small viewfinderless camera, the X-M5 looks set to be a fine choice.
Related content:
- New downsized Fujifilm XF 16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR II premium zoom
- Fujifilm XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR telephoto prime for X-system
Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.
Fujifilm X-M5: Full Specifications
|Sensor
|26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4, 23.5 x 15.6mm
|Output size
|6240 x 4160
|Focal length mag
|1.5x
|Lens mount
|Fujifilm X
|Shutter speeds
|30sec – 1/4000sec (mechanical), 30sec – 1/32000sec (electronic)
|Sensitivity
|ISO 125-12,800 (standard); ISO 25,600 (extended)
|Exposure modes
|PASM, Auto, video, vlog, creative filter
|Metering
|Multi-spot, centre-weighted, average
|Exposure comp
|+/-5EV in 0.3EV steps
|Continuous shooting
|8fps (mechanical), 20fps (electronic), 30fps (1.25x crop)
|Screen
|3in 1.04m-dot fully articulated touchscreen
|Viewfinder
|None
|AF points
|117 or 425
|Video
|6.2K 3:2 30fps; 4K 60fps; Full HD 120fps; up to 200Mbps
|External mic
|3.5mm stereo
|Memory card
|UHS-I SD
|Power
|NP-W126S rechargeable Li-ion
|Battery life
|330 shots; 440 shots in Eco mode;
|Dimensions
|111.9 x 66.6 x 38mm
|Weight
|355g