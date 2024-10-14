Fujifilm has unveiled a new compact, lightweight entry-level camera in its APS-C format X-system, the Fujifilm X-M5. The firm says it’s aimed at “everyday storytellers” who are stepping up from a smartphone for the first time, and like to record both still images and video equally. At £799 body-only, or £899 with the XC 15-45mm F3.5-5.6 kit zoom, it’s one of the most affordable Fujifilm cameras, alongside the older SLR-style X-T30 II. I got my hands on the camera for a few hours before its launch to bring you my first impressions.

Fujifilm X-M5 at a glance:

$799 / £799 body-only

$899 / £899 with 15-45mm zoom

26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 APS-C sensor

ISO 125-12,800 (standard)

8fps shooting; 30fps with 1.25x crop

6.2K 30p, 4K 60p, and Full HD 240p video recording

3in 1.04m-dot articulating screen

Design-wise, the X-M5 is a fairly simple camera, with a small, box-shaped body, no viewfinder, and a fully articulating screen. Fujifilm first used this body style with the original X-M1 back in 2013. There haven’t been any other X-M models in between, but instead a range of similarly styled X-A models up to the X-A7 of 2019.

Like the X-M1, the X-M5 employs Fujifilm’s proprietary X-Trans CMOS sensor, in contrast to the X-A cameras that used conventional Bayer-type sensors.

Unlike the superficially similar Sony ZV-E10 II, or the full-frame Panasonic Lumix S9, the X-M5 is not designed mainly as a vlogging camera. Instead it has a good set of photography features and controls, including a mechanical shutter. In this respect it’s more like the Nikon Z30 and Olympus PEN E-P7.

The compact body has no viewfinder, instead you have to use the articulated LCD screen. Credit: Amateur Photographer

I got my hands on the Fujifilm X-M5 for a few hours before its official launch – here are my first impressions.

Fujifilm X-M5: Photo Features

While Fujifilm’s other recent models have used 40MP sensors, the X-M5 is built around a 26.1MP sensor. However, it boasts the firm’s latest X-Processor 5, which means that it shares a lot of its siblings’ latest features, including subject-detection autofocus and a full set of Film Simulation modes.

Fujifilm has built the X-M5 around its proven 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor. Credit: Andy Westlake

This sensor and processor combination is also employed by the Fujifilm X-S20, which sits above the X-M5 in the firm’s line of ‘hybrid’ models. So we can expect the X-M5 to deliver pretty much identical performance and image quality to the X-S20 – which means very good indeed.

In terms of photographic specifications, the X-M5 naturally has a lot in common with the X-S20. The sensor offers a standard sensitivity range of ISO 125-12,800, extendable to ISO 25,600. Shutter speeds cover 30sec to 1/4000sec, or as fast as 1/32,000sec using the electronic shutter.

The back of the camera has a good set of controls considering the limited space. Credit: Andy Westlake

Continuous shooting is available at up to 8 frames per second using the mechanical shutter, 20fps with the electronic shutter, and 30fps with the electronic shutter and a 1.25x crop.

Subject detection covers animals, birds, cars, motorcycles and bikes, airplanes, and trains. As usual for Fujifilm, human face/eye detection is also available, as a separate but mutually exclusive option.

The camera employs Fujifilm’s familiar NP-W126 battery and has a UHS-I type SD card slot. Credit: Andy Westlake

There’s no in-body stabilisation, so the camera relies on in-lens optical stabilisation for stills, which is complemented by electronic stabilisation for video.

Fujifilm X-M5: Video features

Video features are impressive for the price, with the X-M5 capable of 6.2K 30p ‘open gate’ recording, which uses all the sensor pixels for cropping to different aspect ratios in post-production. The camera can also record in 4K at up to 60fps, or Full HD up to 240fps. Uniquely, there’s also an option to record vertical Full HD video while holding the camera horizontally.

Unusually, the X-M5’s mic socket is on the back, next to the hot shoe. Credit: Andy Westlake

While many of the X-M5’s video modes use the full sensor width, chances are you’ll want to enable digital stabilisation, which imposes a 1.32x crop. This will take the 15-45mm kit zoom from 23mm equivalent at the wideangle end to 30mm.

In terms of recording times, the camera should keep going for up to an hour at 25 °C and is compatible with Fujifilm’s add-on fan unit for extended durations at higher ambient temperatures.

Here you can clearly see the three small holes on top for the built-in mics, arranged around the hot shoe. Credit: Andy Westlake

One notable new feature is the addition of a third capsule to the built-in microphone. This allows the recorded sound to be weighted in various different ways: front priority, back priority, front-and-back priority, and full surround.

Fujifilm says it has also improved the wind filter, and added a new option for suppressing continuous background noise such as air conditioning.

Headphone, USB-C and HDMI sockets are all on the side of the grip, where they won’t interfere with the screen. Credit: Andy Westlake

One nice touch is the inclusion of a headphone socket for monitoring audio, which is inexplicably missing from similarly shaped cameras. It’s also on the handgrip, along with the USB-C and HDMI ports, where it won’t interfere with the screen.

Fujifilm X-M5: Key features

Audio : The camera has three built-in mics that offer a range of directional sound recording modes.

: The camera has three built-in mics that offer a range of directional sound recording modes. Video : Vlog-friendly features include 6.2K open gate recording and a unique vertical Full HD option with the camera held horizontally.

: Vlog-friendly features include 6.2K open gate recording and a unique vertical Full HD option with the camera held horizontally. Viewing : There’s no electronic viewfinder, with the camera relying purely on a fully articulated rear screen.

: There’s no electronic viewfinder, with the camera relying purely on a fully articulated rear screen. Retail box: Fujifilm has switched to more eco-friendly packaging, with a brown box made from recycled paper that minimises ink use and has no plastic laminate.

Fujifilm has moved towards more environmentally-conscious packaging. Credit: Andy Westlake

Fujifilm X-M5: Build and handling

Despite its compact size and light weight, the X-M5 handles quite nicely, thanks to a small finger grip on the front and a thumb hook on the back. I think it looks pretty stylish in its silver incarnation, although the black version is somewhat plain in comparison. But this is very much a matter of personal preference.

The fully articulated screen can face in almost any direction, including forwards. Credit: Andy Westlake

Fujifilm has made good use of the limited body space to offer a decent set of controls. You got two electronic dials to change exposure settings, front and rear, while a small joystick on the back is used to move the focus area and change onscreen settings. The front dial can be clicked inwards, which provides quick access to ISO setting.

One feature that’s sure to be divisive is the dedicated Film Simulation dial on the top left of the body, like on the recent X-T50. Some photographers would prefer an unmarked dial that could be used for other purposes, like on the X-S20. Personally, though, I really like it.

The Film Simulation dial is sure to divide opinion, but I like it. Credit: Andy Westlake

After all, one of the great attractions of Fujifilm cameras is the wide variety of film simulation modes. These allow you to apply a range of different colour looks, depending on the subject and lighting, and they’re genuinely attractive. I’m all for having a prominent external control that helps me make best use of them and switch quickly between all my favourites (which include Astia, Velvia, Nostalgic Neg and Acros for black & white).

Fujifilm X-M5: First impressions

I have to be honest – the X-M5 isn’t particularly a camera that I’m predisposed to like, as I much prefer using an eye-level viewfinder. However, of all the cameras of this type currently available, I do think it’s the most attractive.

I got my hands on the Fujifilm X-M5 prior to its launch. Credit: Amateur Photographer

Unfortunately I can’t publish any sample images, as the camera I used didn’t have final firmware. But my initial photos look every bit as good as the firm’s other 26MP models, thanks to that proven sensor.

I suspect photographers who will mainly be shooting still images will most likely prefer the SLR-style X-T30 II, which remains on sale. But for anyone attracted to this kind of small viewfinderless camera, the X-M5 looks set to be a fine choice.

Fujifilm X-M5 with XC 15-45mm lens, powered on. Credit: Andy Westlake

Fujifilm X-M5: Full Specifications