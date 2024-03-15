When the full-frame mirrorless EOS RF system was announced with a new lens mount in October 2018, many took it as a sign that it was only a matter of time until the Canon EOS M series was discontinued. Canon EOS M mirrorless cameras and EF-M lenses have now been removed from the Canon UK online store and most lenses are now listed out of stock at big retailers like WEX and Park Cameras.

While there are a few lenses left on Amazon and with smaller retailers, readers will need to act fast if they want to buy a new EF-M lens. All Canon EOS M system camera bodies including the popular Canon EOS M50 and M50 Mark II were discontinued in Japan last year. Second-hand kit is still available.

In the US, Canon EOS M cameras appear to be out of stock from the Canon US online store and no longer available to buy new from US retailers like B&H. Some EF-M lenses are available from retailers including B&H and Adorama with discounts.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.