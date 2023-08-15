The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 foldable smartphone has been announced with a quad camera system with Leica optics including a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 10MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom.

Xiaomi joined in on this summer’s battle of the flip phones when it confirmed on Weibo and Twitter the launch of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 the day following the release of Samsung’s latest flip phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Notably, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is rated to survive 500,000 folding cycles. At only 10.86mm when folded, it is thinner than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 though slightly heavier and includes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is already available to pre-order in China and will be going on sale from 16 August. Prices start at ¥8,999 (around $1,240/£977.55) for the 12GB RAM and 256 GB of storage option. There are no details about the Xiaomi Mix Fold’s availability outside of China yet.

It joins other recently released foldable phones in the market like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the OPPO Find N2 Flip. In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 comes with a 12MP main camera and ultra wide camera as well as a 10MP selfie camera while the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra sports a 12MP main camera, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 13MP ultrawide and macro vision lens. The OPPO Find N2 Flip has a flagship 50MP main camera, developed with Hasselblad as well as a 32MP selfie camera.

