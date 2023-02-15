OPPO has launched the Find N2 Flip, its first foldable smartphone for international users. Its flagship 50MP main camera, developed with Hasselblad, is said by OPPO to feature a Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, as well as a 32MP selfie camera.

The Find N2 Flip is available to pre-order from 15 February 2023 from Amazon, EE, O2, Virgin Media and others for £849. Customers who purchase the Find N2 Flip will also receive a Google One 100G free trial for 6 months.

February 15, 2023, LONDON – OPPO today unveiled its first foldable smartphone for international users, the OPPO Find N2 Flip. With this flip device, OPPO is officially expanding the foldable product line to overseas markets after the great success of the OPPO Find N and OPPO Find N2 series in China.

Combining the largest cover screen on any flip phone with all-day battery life and SUPERVOOC flash charging, the OPPO Find N2 Flip takes foldables from the fringes to the forefront in a compact, sleek way.

The new OPPO Find N2 Flip puts an industry-leading cover screen into palms and pockets, challenging what users have come to expect from small form-factor foldables. Together with its lightweight, pocketable size, the OPPO Find N2 Flip’s vertical cover screen turns the company’s debut flip phone into an incredible photography tool. The large cover screen also features powerful widgets that help users stay on top of up to six notifications at a time and handle other simple tasks without needing to open the phone.

Empowered by world-class hardware, a flagship camera system with a Sony IMX890 sensor, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, ultra-fast dual-SIM 5G connectivity, and best-in-class charging speeds, the OPPO Find N2 Flip marks the start of a new chapter for OPPO’s foldable product portfolio and flip phones on the whole.

Redefining the Cover Screen

Measuring at 3.26 inches, the OPPO Find N2 Flip’s cover screen is the largest of any flip phone on the market. Its generous size makes everything easier to do, whether taking selfies or checking notifications.

The vertical orientation is a game changer, allowing the Cover Screen to display up to six notifications in one view, which is industry leading. Quickly reply to messages in mainstream messenger apps, toggle settings, record a voice note, answer a call and more – all without opening your phone.

Balancing useful features with fun, playful moments, the OPPO Find N2 Flip’s cover screen lets you customise your home screen in interactive ways. Pet lovers can choose between a bird, cat, dog, hamster or rabbit, and you’ll have company whenever you fire it up. From playful to laugh-out-loud, set a GIF as your cover screen wallpaper for memes on loop, and if you’re a Bitmoji fan, your sticker pack can be your AOD (always-on display). In addition to Bitmoji, the AOD also displays helpful insights including the time, date, power status, and notifications.

Rather than creating a loud, attention-grabbing aesthetic for the OPPO Find N2 Flip’s design, OPPO went for a sleek look, so the phone’s style acts as a backdrop for the cover screen to shine.

With polished aluminium sides, a fingerprint-resistant glass cover and a unique micro-etched wave pattern across the hinge, the OPPO Find N2 Flip has a simplified design which feels premium in the hand and is available in two colours: Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.

Weighing just 191g and measuring only 7.45mm in thickness, the OPPO Find N2 Flip is thin and light, and with its micro-arc, precision curved glass back cover, it is a comfortable fit in your hand, whether open or closed.

The immense 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display is picture perfect with its cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio and smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Viewability is excellent in different environments thanks to an advanced anti-reflection film and up to 1600 nits of peak brightness.

The Best Flip Phone Camera

The OPPO Find N2 Flip’s flagship 50MP main camera features a large Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.8 lens – a strong foundation for incredible imaging.

See more and capture with confidence, as the largest cover screen of any flip phone gives you the clearest selfie preview available. And if you’re taking a photo or video of someone else, fire up Dual Preview so they can see how they look.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip’s 17:9 aspect ratio cover screen is the same vertical orientation as your phone’s camera sensor, keeping cropping to a minimum for maximum detail.

Unlock even more creativity with FlexForm Mode, made possible by the second-generation Flexion Hinge, as the OPPO Find N2 Flip holds its position mid-fold between 45-110 degrees for waist-level dynamic angles and evocative 4K time-lapse video.

FlexForm Mode also turns your flip phone into a tripod-steady, hands-free camera. Just part-fold it, place it on a surface and then trigger the shutter release with an open palm gesture – perfect for group shots. It also harnesses the power of the 32MP selfie camera. With its Sony IMX709 sensor, autofocus, and wide-angle lens, rest the phone down for a high-quality hands-free video call, with FlexForm mode optimised for apps like WhatsApp and Zoom.

Co-developed with legendary camera manufacturer Hasselblad, the OPPO Find N2 Flip captures pro-grade colours, a fully featured Professional Mode, and its unique XPAN mode freezes time in a wide, cinematic frame.

Much more than just a photography champion, the OPPO Find N2 Flip’s in-house imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, boosts night video to capture ultra-clear 4K footage in low light, and you can also hold the phone part-folded and sideways, just like a camcorder, for a steadier grip.

Tested to Over 400,000 Folds

Much of what makes the OPPO Find N2 Flip outstanding is its second-generation Flexion Hinge, which works in harmony with the main display to create a robust folding screen with an incredibly subtle crease.

The hinge’s miniaturised design is made up of fewer components than the first-generation Flexion Hinge used on the OPPO Find N, and in its intricate simplicity, OPPO has achieved a new standard of mechanical stability. The second-generation Flexion Hinge is more compact than ever, creating extra space for a larger cover screen and a higher-capacity, faster-charging battery.

Just as with the OPPO Find N and OPPO Find N2, there is no hinge gap when you close the OPPO Find N2 Flip, so it keeps dust out to better protect the inner display. The phone has also been independently certified by TÜV Rhineland to withstand over 400,000 folds and unfolds at standard room temperature. That’s equivalent to opening and closing the phone around 100 times a day for more than ten years, and it’s also tested up to 100,000 times at 50 degrees Celsius and 95 per cent humidity, and at -20 degrees Celsius.

OPPO iterated its second-generation Flexion Hinge to guide the screen into the gentlest folding angle possible, creating a waterdrop-shaped fold that results in a significantly shallower, narrower crease than other flip phones when unfolded. In addition to being incredibly subtle to the eye, it also feels virtually imperceptible to the touch for an uninterrupted flat-screen experience.

The Longest Lasting and Fastest Charging Flip Phone

The OPPO Find N2 Flip fits a large 4,300mAh battery in its compact body. This is the biggest battery in any flip phone by a huge margin, resulting in reliable all-day battery life.

OPPO worked closely with MediaTek to create an optimised version of its flagship Dimensity 9000+ chipset for the OPPO Find N2 Flip. These efforts have resulted in over one hour of video calling, more than two hours of social media and five hours of music streaming.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is the first flip phone to confidently offer a full day of use on a single charge – resolving one of the most critical pain points among existing and potential users of flip smartphones.

OPPO has included the fastest charging of any flip phone in the OPPO Find N2 Flip – 44W SUPERVOOC – taking the battery from nearly empty to 50% in just 23 minutes, and up to 100% in less than one hour.

ColorOS 13 with the longest OS and security support in Android phones

In addition to world-class hardware, the OPPO Find N2 Flip is a huge step forward with the software experience for flip smartphones. It runs OPPO’s latest ColorOS 13, specifically optimised for the new form factor, taking full advantage of the large cover screen, FlexForm Mode and a lot more. It is also OPPO’s first phone to offer four years of major ColorOS updates and five years of security updates, joining the ranks of the longest support in any Android phone.

In summary, the OPPO Find N2 Flip breaks through barriers with the largest cover screen on any flip phone. With it, world-class selfies and flagship photography experiences are made possible.

Robust enough for over a decade of folding, and with all-day battery life and fast charging, durability and battery anxiety will be a distant memory as the OPPO Find N2 Flip marks the start of a new chapter for foldables and smartphones.

Price and Availability

The OPPO Find N2 Flip will be available to pre-order from the following carriers and retailers:

EE (Astral Black and Moonlit Purple)

O2 (Astral Black and Moonlit Purple)

Virgin Media (Astral Black and Moonlit Purple)

Carphone Warehouse (Astral Black and Moonlit Purple)

Curry’s (Astral Black and Moonlit Purple) – from 19th February

Sky (Astral Black and Moonlit Purple)

Amazon (Astral Black and Moonlit Purple)

Argos (Astral Black and Moonlit Purple) – from 21st February

Very (Astral Black and Moonlit Purple)

It will be available to purchase at Vodafone (Astral Black and Moonlit Purple) from 2nd March.

