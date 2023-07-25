The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is already among the best camera phones for photography so it might not be entirely surprising that it is rumoured that next year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will reuse the 200MP sensor from the S23 series.

According to Dutch publication GalaxyClub, though the 12MP selfie camera on the S24 Ultra is also not expected to be getting a hardware upgrade the S23 Ultra’s 3x telephoto camera is said to be upgraded into a 5x telephoto camera on the S24 Ultra. Additionally, the charging speeds on the S24+ and S24 Ultra could see an increase from 45W to 65W as Samsung is expected to use stacked battery tech for these models.

Samsung S23 Ultra key features:

200MP wide camera

12MP ultra wide camera

10MP telephoto camera

10MP telephoto camera

‘Space Zoom’ – 30x/100x super resolution digital zoom

8K video 30fps, 4K video 60fps

6.8-inch display, Quad HD+ (3088 x 1440) AMOLED at 500ppi, 120Hz

Operating system – Android 13

Processor – Snapdragon 8 Generation 2 Octacore

8GB/12GB memory, 256GB-1TB capacity

Read our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.