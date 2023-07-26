The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 foldable smartphone has been released and joins a series of recent flip phone releases including the Motorola Razr 40 and the OPPO Find N2 Flip.

Though the Flip5’s main camera set up is the same as the Flip4’s, a 12MP main camera and ultra wide camera as well as a 10MP selfie camera inside, there are changes that will interest photographers and videographers, though these are mostly to do with software rather than hardware. The new phone not only sports a new lens and bigger screen but also more portrait modes and a camera feature that tracks you with the intent of always keeping you in the middle of the frame, which can be useful when creating Instagram reels and TikToks.

Additionally the new Flip5 phone has a new hinge and can now close flat and is thinner than the Flip4. It is notably powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset that can be found in the S23 series. It comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice between 256GB and 512GB storage and there is no cheap 128GB version

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is available to pre-order from today with sales beginning on 11 August. The Flip5 is priced at £1,050 for the 256GB version and £1,150 for the 512GB version. Those trading in their own smartphones can get up to £560 off.

