Xiaomi is releasing the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Lite in the UK, Europe and other parts of Asia following their China-only launch last year. Both the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro flagship models have a triple camera setup featuring Leica optical lenses as well as Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets.

The Xiaomi 13 has an optical zoom range of 0.6x to 3.2x, and features a 75mm telephoto lens. The 13 Pro features the Leica Vario-Summicron 1:19-2.2/14-75 ASPH. camera system, which has focal lengths from 14mm-75mm and are comprised of a 23mm wide-angle main camera with an ultra-large 1-inch IMX989 sensor, a 75mm floating telephoto camera, as well as a 14mm ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Xiaomi 13 and the 13 Pro are designed to appeal to both pro photographers and videographers. They allow for manual adjustment of shooting parameters in pro-mode, with the 13 Pro supporting 10-Bit RAW DNG Camera and Colour Profiles created in Adobe, and include 4K Ultra Night shooting and video stabilisation.

Meanwhile, the 13 Lite is highlighted as geared at social media enthusiasts and young smartphone users alike with a variety of features for taking selfies like Dynamic Framing, which is said to detect the number of people in the frame and auto-adjust the field of view and zoom accordingly.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite is available to buy for £449 from 26 February. The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available to buy from 14 March for a price of £849 and £1099 respectively.

Xiaomi 13 key features:

Leica professional optical lens

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

36 mins to 100% charging

Pro HDR display

13 Pro key features:

Leica professional optical lens

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

12 mins to 100% charging

WQHD+ dynamic 120Hz AMOLED display

13 Lite key features:

120Hz AdaptiveSync AMOLED display

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Dual front camera with Dynamic Framing

50MP wide angle camera

32MP ultra-wide angle camera

Related articles:

Xiaomi 12T Pro Review: 200MP too far?

Xiaomi 12S Ultra has world’s largest ever smartphone sensor

Best camera phones for photography in 2023

Best smartphones for video in 2023

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.