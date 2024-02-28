Vivo has announced the Vivo V30 Pro, the first V series smartphone to feature three cameras co-engineered with Zeiss. These include a 50MP VCS True Colour main camera with a 1/1.49″ sensor supported by optical image stabilisation (OIS) , a 50MP Professional Portrait camera with 50mm focal length, and a 50MP ultra wide-angle camera equipped with autofocus.

The phone, which like the recently announced Vivo V30, promises ‘exceptional’ portrait photography with dedicated portrait features such as an enhanced Aura Light Portrait feature and Distance-Sensitive Lighting, which adjusts the lighting based on your subject’s distance in real-time.

Credit: Vivo.

Additionally, the V30 Pro offers six different portrait style bokeh options inspired by the distinctive bokeh look of iconic Zeiss lenses and Zeiss Video Bokeh for ‘cinematic’ videos that uses AI-based depth calculations to achieve a more natural bokeh effect.

The Vivo V30 Pro packs a large 5000 mAh (TYP) battery in a slim body with an IP547 rating for dust and water resistance. It also boasts a 1.5K Ultra Clear Sunlight Display with an ultra-clear AMOLED display, 3D curved screen and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Credit: Vivo.

The Vivo V30 Pro will be available in India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, and Taiwan. The availability, pricing and specifications may vary, visit vivo’s website for more information. Among the colour options are Bloom White, Waving Aqua, Lush Green, and Noble Black.

Credit: Vivo.

