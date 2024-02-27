The Honor Magic5 Pro, which is one of the best phones for photography, has seen a price drop and is currently available to buy with 21% off its original price of £949, now priced at £749.
In our review of the Honor Magic5 Pro, we gave it 4.5 stars, saying that ‘If you want a high-end phone, most people tend to gravitate towards the well-known names in the smartphone market, i.e. Samsung and Apple. But phones like this show that there’s devices out there which are just as good – if not better – than their bigger named, bigger budget rivals.’
It is worth noting that other Honor phones, such as the more affordable Honor 90, are also seeing discounts. You can get the Honor 90 with 22% off its original price of £449.99, for £349.99 from Amazon UK.
Honor Magic 5 Pro at a glance:
- Price as reviewed: $1099 / £949
- 50MP wide camera, 1/1.12” sensor, f/1.6 aperture, 23mm equivalent, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
- 50MP ultra-wide camera, 1/2.76” sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 13mm equivalent, AF
- 50MP telephoto camera, f/3.0 aperture, 90mm equivalent, PDAF, OIS
- 12MP f/2.4 selfie camera, 100 degree FOV (ultrawide)
- 4K video at 60/30fps
- 1080p video at 60/30fps
- Android 13
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- hihonor.com
