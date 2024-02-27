The Honor Magic5 Pro, which is one of the best phones for photography, has seen a price drop and is currently available to buy with 21% off its original price of £949, now priced at £749.

In our review of the Honor Magic5 Pro, we gave it 4.5 stars, saying that ‘If you want a high-end phone, most people tend to gravitate towards the well-known names in the smartphone market, i.e. Samsung and Apple. But phones like this show that there’s devices out there which are just as good – if not better – than their bigger named, bigger budget rivals.’

Photo: Amy Davies PGT-N19 · f/3 · 1/1425s · 14.92mm · ISO50

It is worth noting that other Honor phones, such as the more affordable Honor 90, are also seeing discounts. You can get the Honor 90 with 22% off its original price of £449.99, for £349.99 from Amazon UK.

Honor Magic 5 Pro at a glance:

Price as reviewed: $1099 / £949

50MP wide camera, 1/1.12” sensor, f/1.6 aperture, 23mm equivalent, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

50MP ultra-wide camera, 1/2.76” sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 13mm equivalent, AF

50MP telephoto camera, f/3.0 aperture, 90mm equivalent, PDAF, OIS

12MP f/2.4 selfie camera, 100 degree FOV (ultrawide)

4K video at 60/30fps

1080p video at 60/30fps

Android 13

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

hihonor.com

