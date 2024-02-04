Vivo has announced the vivo V30, the latest flagship smartphone in their V series. This smartphone notably includes an upgraded Aura Light Portrait feature for ‘effortless’ portrait photography, even in low-light conditions.

The 50MP VCS True Colour main camera with a 1/1.55″ sensor offers flagship-level light sensitivity supported by super Optical Image Stabilization. It is joined by a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 50MP group selfie camera – both sporting autofocus. For Mexico, South Africa, and Turkey markets, the V30 sports a triple camera setup, including a 50 MP VCS True Color Main Camera, a 50 MP AF Ultra Wide-Angle Camera and a 2 MP Bokeh Camera.

Credit: vivo.

When it comes to video, the vivo V30 has a Hybrid Image Stabilisation (OIS + EIS) feature for smoother and more stable footage as well as several different video effects and optimisation features to simplify the editing process.

It is vivo’s slimmest smartphone at 7.45mm but is packed with a large-capacity 5000 mAh (TYP) battery. Additionally, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, a 3D curved screen design and comes in the following colour options: Bloom White, Waving Aqua, Lush Green and Noble Black.

The vivo V30 will be available in more than 30 countries, including India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kon, Singapore, Pakistan, Egypt and the UAE. Availability, pricing and specifications may vary, for more information, visit vivo’s website.

