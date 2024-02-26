The Xiaomi 14 smartphone is now officially released, into the highly competitive camera phone market. Deputy Editor Geoff Harris takes a first look

I’ve been using the Xiaomi 14 for a few days now during my trip to highly photogenic Barcelona for the massive Mobile World Congress show, and now have a good sense of the camera’s key strengths

To recap from my previous news story, the Xiaomi 14 features a three camera set-up:



• f/1.6 23mm main camera, with 2x lossless zoom, OIS

• f/2 floating telephoto, 75mm, 3.2x optical zoom, OIS

• f/2.2 ultra-wide, 14mm, 0.6x zoom, OIS



Phone styling is a matter of taste, but I really like the look and feel of the Xiaomi 14. The cameras are constrained to a neat square on the rear of the phone, which I prefer to the big circular set-up on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, at least in terms of aesthetics.

Although the green handset looks smarter than my black review sample, whatever colour phone you get feels feels great in the hand, with a fingerprint-proof matt finish. Unlike other, more bling handsets, you are unlikely to drop it, too; this is very refreshing after my main workhourse phone, the super-slippery Oppo Find X3 Pro.

The Xiaomi 14 measures a compact 152.8mm x 71.5mm x 8.20mm and has a nicely curved back panel, so compared to bigger phones, it fits well into a pocket or small bag when you are out shooting.

Shooting with the Xiaomi 14

Let’s now focus on camera performance. First, you need to make sure 50Mp shooting is activated via the More menu, and this is available for all three cameras. The camera is a fast performer, and is great for nailing quick people shots in HD Portrait mode.

Xiaomi 14’s Portrait mode works well for candids but you need to focus carefully

I did find AF could be a bit hit and miss on candid shots with moving people, so you need to focus carefully on your main subject, but generally the performance is impressive – and the images lack that lurid, over-saturated look you can get with cruder computational photography.

The bokeh in Portrait mode is attractive too, as can be seen with this image taken in Barcelona’s main art gallery.

Another stand-out feature is Night mode. The Xiaomi 14 is a great low-light performer, and the fast image processing means you can work quickly when the daylight dies. Images are impressively sharp and although there is some loss of shadow detail, I can see myself using this feature a lot. It would have been embarrassing for both Xiaomi and Leica if those Summilux-branded cameras were poor low-light performers.

The optical image stabilisation when using the telephoto camera is very convincing too, as can be seen with this shot of a building detail below, taken at some distance on the famous La Rambla.

Xiaomi is also bigging up the close-focussing capabilities of the Xiaomi 14 too and it works well. Around 10cm from the subject, the lens array automatically shifts back towards the sensor for the best results.

Some neat extras are provided under the More menu too, including a neat Long Exposure mode. Options include Moving Crowd, Neon Trails and even Light Painting, so it’s fun to play with. Moving Crowd strikes a nice balance, blurring passers-by without turning them into ugly smears.

When shooting video, another cool feature is Movie mode, which nicely blurs the background when you are recording people, so long as you are close enough – I can see this being very useful for vlogging.

A stylish, photo-centric smartphone with many plus points – but competition is stiff

To conclude, there is a lot for photographers to like here. The Xiaomi 14 is facing a lot of stiff competition, particularly as it comes in about the same price point as the excellent OnePlus 12, but if you don’t need all the imaging fireworks and high-end video features of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, it seems a solid choice. The only real downside is Xiaomi’s rather intrusive HyperOS interface, but it’s easy enough to get around.

Watch out for a fuller review soon.

