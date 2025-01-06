Yashica is a brand many readers will be familiar with, and the Japanese company has announced plans to launch two new compact digital cameras this year, with the emphasis on convenience and ease of use. The Yashica City 100 features a 3x optical zoom lens while the Yashica City 200 comes with 10x optical zoom. Both cameras are based on a small 13MP Sony type 1/3.06 sensor (used in some budget smartphones) and offer subject detection AF, a modest ISO range of 100-3200, 4K video recording with a built-in microphone and a range of scene modes with filter effects. There is a built-in LED flash too. The exact release dates are to be confirmed, but the Yashica City 100 is scheduled for the end of February (£219.99) while the Yashica City 200 should appear in March (£259.99). Both models will be available in black or white.

