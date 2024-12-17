Panasonic has announced the new Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 – a compact travel zoom camera with a 30x optical zoom lens. It’s a slight update to the Panasonic Lumix TZ95/D (which we recently reviewed), and offers the same 20MP sensor, same 30x optical zoom lens, but now with USB Type-C connection, and without the electronic viewfinder. The LUMIX TZ99 / ZS99 will be available in black or silver, from February 2025 at an RRP of £469.

Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 new for December 2024. Image: Panasonic

Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 Key Features:

20.3MP 1/2.3-inch BSI CMOS sensor

30x zoom, 24-720mm equivalent LEICA DC lens, f/3.3-6.4

4K/30p video recording

3-inch, 1840K-dot, tilting touch-sensitive TFT LCD

5-axis Hybrid O.I.S. (Optical image stabilisation)

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi built-in

With the same lens and sensor as the TZ95, it’s going to work best in bright sunny conditions, but with a 30x optical zoom lens it still offers something smartphones can’t quite match, just yet anyway. Here’s what we said in our review of the Panasonic Lumix TZ95/D: “Ideal for travel and wildlife, it gives you an enormous amount of flexibility for such a (relatively) small camera. That said, the conditions have to be pretty good. The light needs to be bright, but not too bright, and if you’re working in low light, you’ll almost certainly be better off with the average smartphone.”

Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 new for December 2024. Image: Panasonic

The Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 will be available in February 2025, for £469, which is good news as it’s been difficult to find the TZ95/D available for sale at original RRPs. For more options have a look at the best compact cameras, the best used compact cameras, or to save even more money have a look at the best vintage cameras.

