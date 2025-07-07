Photo printing giant CEWE UK has announced a new photo digitisation service that enables customers to transform treasured family photographs into a digital version for safer keeping – these can then be edited in the normal way.

Offering a secure and convenient way to convert printed photographs, 35mm slides, and negatives into digital images, the new service ensures that memories are preserved for generations to come.

The CEWE digitisation service gives users two levels of scanning quality to choose from – Classic and Pro. The Pro option delivers enhanced resolution at 1200 dpi, ideal for more detailed archiving and creative projects (note that images published on websites are usually at 72dpi and images published in books and magazines are usually 300dpi, so this offers plenty of scope).

Once all images have been scanned, customers can choose to receive their newly digitised files via a secure download link or on a USB device. Once a digitisation project is complete, all original materials are then carefully. You can also store newly digitised images on CEWE’s platform, CEWE myPhotos, and the images can then go on to be used to create other projects such as photobooks and wall art.

To use the service, customers place an order online, receive a shipping kit by post, and send their photos to CEWE, who will take care of the rest. Once digitised, the images are then returned. See here for full details.

