DJI make some of the best drones for photography, and the DJI Neo is the surprisingly capable budget drone from DJI, with features far greater than expected at this price point. There’s 12MP stills, 4K video recording, and it supports a variety of different uses, including high-speed flying. The DJI Neo is on offer for just $159 / £139, which it a great deal, available to Amazon Prime members as part of the Amazon Prime Day event. If you’re in the US, click the first link. If you’re in the UK click the second link, or check below for more offers.

At a glance

12MP f/2.8, 13.9mm equivalent (1/2inch image sensor)

1-axis GIMBAL – 90° down, 60° up

4K 30p video recording (4:3/16:9 with EIS)

17/18min flight time (with/without guards)

131g / 136g without/with guards

8m/s wind resistance (Level 4 wind)

In our review we said “There’s never been a more wallet friendly, yet capable, DJI drone, with 4K video, and 12MP photos, and the ease of use make this a really easy drone to pick up and start using. The design and built-in protection for the blades also mean that it’s likely to survive being used by beginners as well.”

You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. This is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features, like Amazon Prime TV. If you’re not already a member, then a free 30-day trial is available that can be cancelled at any time.

Prices correct at time of publication but may change at any time, please check the retailer’s website. Amazon is a market place, so check retailer selling before purchasing. Find more great deals.

