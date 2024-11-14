In partnership with MPB. There are many reasons why you might want a compact camera rather than a mirrorless or DSLR, so read on for some great used buys for this time of year (and you don’t need to wait for Black Friday).

The camera market is a funny old thing. Until the beginning of this year, the general assumption was that the compact camera market was dying a death, having been dealt a mortal blow by smartphones. But there is something of a compact revival, fuelled by a variety of factors.

The Fujifilm X100VI has proven to be hugely popular, thanks in so small part of the popularity of its predecessor with social media influencers (and the new version is also a great camera, with superb optics and stylish retro looks). Much higher-priced premium compacts are popular too, as seen by the success of the Leica Q range. They exude effortless cool and sophistication.

At the other end of the technology scale, small and rather bling compacts from the first decade of the noughties are back in vogue, driven by pictures of celebrities wearing them.

Third, there are signs that the younger generation is less impressed with ‘compact camera killer’ smartphones, as even formerly ‘cool’ handsets like the iPhone have lost some of their cachet. Finally, compacts are just, well, compact – easy to carry around and convenient. Sometimes, being restricted to just one lens can be a relief. Less is more, as they say, and not having to carry around a clanking bag of lenses will save your back and shoulders.

Here’s our choice of quality compacts that make a great used buy for winter.

The Panasonic Lumix LX100 Mark 2

You’d assume a camera from 2018 would be well past its sell-by date but the Panasonic Lumix LX100 II still has many virtues, and it’s takes low-light winter shooting in its stride, thanks to the bright f/1.7-2.8 zoom lens with optical image stabilisation.

This is backed up by a multi-aspect ratio 17MP Four Thirds sensor and far from shabby high-resolution electronic viewfinder (EVF) with 2.76m dots. It’s well designed too, with intelligently placed external controls and switches and a resilient metal body. You can also record 4K video, which is still plenty for many photographers who also shoot movies.

Panasonic Lumix LX100 Mark 2 key features

17MP Four Thirds MOS sensor

24-75mm equivalent lens, f/1.7-2.8

3-inch, 1.28M dot touchscreen

ISO range: 200-25,600 (standard), ISO 100 (extended)

Continuous shooting: 11fps max (5.5fps with AF-C)

4K video

You can get a used model in ‘Good’ cosmetic condition for as little as £779.

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VII

While sports fans were spoiled back in the summer with so many events, the winter also offers good opportunities to practice your sports photography skills. Admittedly, most enthusiasts are unlikely to get a press-photographer slot at a big Premier League match, but local football and rugby fixtures can also be fun to shoot, particularly if a friend or family member is getting good and muddy in the team.

The Sony RX100 VII compact, now on its seventh generation, is great for capturing action, with the big selling point being the ability to shoot at a blazing 24 frames per second. The optics are on the ball too, with a 4-200mm (35mm equivalent) lens which offers an f/2.8-f/4.5 maximum aperture.

As well as the one-inch sensor which built this range’s reputation, there is also very respectable AF performance, the ability to record 4K video and an ingenious electronic viewfinder which pops out from the corner of the camera.

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VII key features

20MP Exmor RS CMOS sensor

24-200mm equivalent f/2.8-4.5 lens

20fps shooting

4K video recording

Given its sophisticated tech, this is was never a particular cheap camera but you can pick up a used model in Excellent condition for £874.

Sony Z-V1

Winter can also be a good time to expand your creative horizons during those long dark nights, so why not discover the joys of video recording and vlogging? You knows, you could discover a whole new career as a YouTube influencer.

The Sony ZV-1 is specifically designed for vlogging and video recording, so it’s a great used choice if you don’t want to spend too much on a newer model, even with (possible) Black Friday discounts.

As well as a one-inch sensor and high-quality lens, the video goodies include 4K video recording and ‘vlogging made easy’ features such as a ‘Product Showcase’ mode, as well as a Background Defocus switch. There is also a multi-direction microphone on top, complete with a ‘deadcat’ to reduce wind noise, and a screen that can be turned around for vlogging and selfies.

Adding an external mic is easy via the socket on the side, and there is HDMI output. A fully articulated screen rounds of a great little camera that offers plenty for stills photographers too.

Sony Z-V1 key features

20.1MP 1-inch BSI CMOS sensor

25-70mm equivalent lens, f/1.8-2.8

ISO range: 125-12,800 (extendable to ISO 64)

3-inch, fully articulated touchscreen

4K video recording (25fps)

You can pick up a Sony Z-V1 in Excellent used condition for just under £400.

Panasonic Lumix TZ90

If winter seems a bit too much, many photographers also like to head off for some winter sunshine, be it a full-blown holiday or short city break. The Panasonic Lumix TZ90 a great compact for cost-conscious sun-worshippers keen to escape the dreary UK weather, with its big attraction being a 30x optical zoom lens.

It’s ideal for capturing distant architectural details or for street photography where you want to stay discreet. Yes, the sensor is relatively small, but you can make the most if its resolution by shooting raw.

Backing up that huge zoom, is a small, in-built viewfinder, 4K video shooting and a touch-sensitive screen.

Panasonic Lumix TZ90 key features

20.3MP, 1/2.3-inch size sensor

24-720mm equivalent lens, 30x optical zoom

3-inch, 1040k-dot touch-sensitive LCD screen, tilts 180 degrees

0.2-inch, 1,166k-dot viewfinder, 100% field of view, 0.46x magnification

4K video recording (can get 30fps stills)

Used prices are attractive, with one in Good cosmetic condition coming in at £429, and plenty of other options.

Fujifilm X100VI

We mentioned this hugely popular premium compact at the beginning of this article, and it’s now easier to get hold of. The FujifilmX100VI really is camera for all seasons, including winter. Key attractions include a high resolution 40.2MP sensor (APS-C), along with camera-shake defeating, 5-axis in-body image stabilisation. You can still get sharp shots with shutter speeds as slow as 1/8s and 1/4s, so murky winter light is less of an impediment.

Fujifilm X100VI in silver. Photo: Andy Westlake

The fixed 35mm equivalent f/2 lens is superb, enabling you to focus close as 10 cm and delivering a pleasing bokeh effect- all the while resolving an impressive level of detail across the entire frame. It also uses the same sensor and processor as the X-T5, which we think is one of the best street and travel cameras you can buy. Furthermore, a wide choice of subject recognition autofocus options and tracking means the camera is suitable for a wide range of genres.

The X100VI also comes with Fujifilm’s superb film simulation modes; with the new addition REALA ICE mode now it has 20 appealing options.

Fujifilm X100VI key features

40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor

Fixed 35mm equivalent f/2 lens

In-Body Image Stabilisation – 6 stops (5-axis)

6.2K 30p, 4K 60p, and 1080 240p video

Even used, it’s not exactly a budget option, but you get what you pay for, and it’s possible to snaffle a used model in Excellent cosmetic condition for £1,549, a small albeit welcome saving compared to buying new. This is a camera that is likely to hold its value too.