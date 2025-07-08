The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is one of the last true Olympus cameras available to buy, and a great all round camera, especially at today’s price. It’s been reduced to £599 with the kit lens, and offers a 20MP sensor, 4K video, Wi-Fi, a tilting screen, and a vast array of manual controls as well as a wide range of lenses. On offer for £599, it makes it a great deal, available to Amazon UK Prime members as part of the Amazon Prime Day event. Unfortunately this deal isn’t available on Amazon US, yet, but we’ll update this if it ends up on offer.

At a glance

20MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 200-6400, ISO 80-25,600 (extended)

Up to 15 frames per second shooting

121-point contrast-detect AF

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 30fps video recording

In our review we said “Just like its predecessor, it’s a lovely little camera that’s a joy to use and delivers great pictures. it provides access to a large range of small, light and relatively affordable lenses, and its in-body stabilisation will work with every single one. This is a particular advantage of Micro Four Thirds that to our mind goes often overlooked, particularly when it comes to travel photography.”

You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. This is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features, like Amazon Prime TV. If you’re not already a member, then a free 30-day trial is available that can be cancelled at any time.

