While the post-Christmas sales aren’t as big a deal (pardon the pun) as Black Friday these days, you can still save money on some of the best mirrorless cameras and lenses

Park Cameras and Wex for example have some enticing savings on hybrid cameras from Panasonic in particular. These powerful cameras are just as adept at recording high-quality video as they are at stand-out stills, so you get a lot of bang for your buck.

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX. Photo credit: Jon Devo.

The headline deal is the opportunity to get the with the Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX with the S 20-60mm f3.5-5.6 lens for £2,099, a saving of £300. Along with other EISA members, we named it the best camera for video in the recent EISA awards.

Key features at a glance

Takes L-mоunt lenses

24 MP full-frаmе СМОЅ ѕеnѕоr

10-bіt 6К30р аnd 4К60р vіdео rесоrdіng

Нуbrіd Рhаѕе Dеtесtіоn AF

Dеtесtѕ ѕubјесtѕ іn lоw lіght аnd dіffісult соndіtіоnѕ

120fрѕ аnd 180fрѕ сарturе

Rесоrd 5.8К Аррlе РrоRеѕ tо аn ЅЅD uѕіng НDМІ оr UЅВ

Ѕuрроrtѕ Аррlе РrоRеѕ RАW vіdео оutрut tо Аtоmоѕ

Ѕрlаѕh аnd duѕt-rеѕіѕtаnt

The Panasonic Lumix S5 II. Image credit: Andy Westlake

If you don’t mind spending a bit more for a slightly older camera with the choice of more glass, you can also get £400 off the Panasonic Lumix S5 II with the S 20-60mm f3.5-5.6 and S 50mm f1.8 lenses, which comes in for £2,199.

The camera is also available with just the 20-60mm lens for £2,099 or body only for £1699.

Read our review of the Panasonic Lumix S5 II here.

Panasonic Lumix GH6

Panasonic Lumix GH6. Image credit: Panasonic

Another money-saving option is the Panasonic Lumix GH6. If you want a hybrid camera with powerful video capabilities, this camera really stands out within its price bracket. Being Micro Four Thirds it also takes a very wide range of sharp, reasonably priced lenses covering most genres. See our Panasonic Lumix GH6 review here.

Panasonic Lumix GH6 at a glance

Takes Micro Four Thirds lenses

25.2 MP sensor

ISO 50-25,600 (extended)

3.68m-dot electronic viewfinder

1.84m-dot tilt and free-angle touchscreen

100MP High Resolution Mode

5-axis in-body stabilisation

Up to 5.7K 60fps video recording

A wide range of winter cashback offers are also in place at participating retailers, covering Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm and OM System.

