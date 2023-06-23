Choosing the best video editing software depends on your level of expertise, how much video editing you do and the kind of filmmaking you do – as well as how much you’re prepared to spend.

The best professional video editing software is extremely powerful but quite complex and deep to learn. DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere Pro and Apple Final Cut Pro are designed for power users who edit video for a living.

That’s not to say they’re not suitable for amateurs or beginners, but that you may be paying more than you need to or jumping in at the deep and when you’re not quite ready.

At the other end of the scale are free (or ‘freemium’) video editors that don’t cost anything but are quick and simple to use. They might not do everything you need in the long run, but they’re great to get started with and fine for light or occasional video editing jobs.

What to look for in the best video editing software

Almost all video editing software works in the same basic way. More advanced programs will go into these areas much more deeply, while more basic software might offer some but not all of these features.

Cutting, trimming and assembling clips: finished videos/movies will usually be made of a series of clips you assemble in a ’sequence’ or ‘timeline’.

Audio editing: at the very least you should be able to adjust the volume of your video, but ideally you should be able to add audio tracks or voiceovers and some programs will offer EQ (equalization) settings too.

Transitions: you can cut straight from one clip to another, but most filmmakers like to use transitions to smooth the, er, transition. You don't need a thousand flashy effects, just the basics like 'wipes' or 'dissolves'.

Titles: your movies will usually need titles, perhaps end credits and often captions at different points in the video.

Tracks: imported video will consist of a video and an audio track combined More advanced video editors will let you add and combine additional audio and video tracks.

Grading and effects: colour grading tools are useful for fixing exposure or colour errors, giving all your clips a similar 'look'. More advanced programs may offer special effects or custom 'LUTs' for a specific movie look.

Codecs and formats: this is harder to pin down because there are so many permutations of video formats, bit depths and colour depths that the only way to be sure a program can work with your specific camera, shooting formats and projects is to check the trial version before you buy. We always recommend this for any software.

This is not a group test but a roundup of what’s available, what it does and how it works. Programs are not organized in order of merit but approximately in terms of price and user level.

Best free video editing software in 2023

These are programs that can get you started in video editing at no cost, with some ‘freemium’ tools offering an upgrade path to more features as a paid upgrade to a full version or, more likely, via a subscription.

1. DaVinci Resolve

Image credit: Blackmagic

Pricing: Free (DaVinci Resolve Studio is the paid version)

Free (DaVinci Resolve Studio is the paid version) Platforms: Mac and PC

Mac and PC User level: Intermediate/Professional

Intermediate/Professional Website: www.blackmagicdesign.com

DaVinci Resolve is one of the best-kept secrets of video editing software. This is a free version of the professional DaVinci Resolve Studio program that has almost all the features and is entirely free with no watermarks, time limits or any other restrictions beyond a maximum export resolution of 4K UHD and 60p frame rate. No other free video editor can even approach DaVinci Resolve’s power, though it does have a stiff learning curve and new users will need to spend some time with the training videos to properly get to grips with what it can do. For intermediate/professional users, this may be the only video editor you will ever need, free or paid.

2. Apple iMovie

Image credit: Apple

Pricing: Free

Free Platforms: Mac and iOS

Mac and iOS User level: Beginner/Intermediate

Beginner/Intermediate Website: www.apple.com

Apple iMovie doesn’t get a lot of respect from ‘serious’ filmmakers, but it should. It only supports one video track and a couple of audio tracks, but you can add a wide range of titles, captions and motion graphics effects, and as well as recording voiceovers you can tune the audio with preset EQ effects. There are basic but effective colour grading tools and iMovie even offers image stabilization, which is rare outside of mid-range or professional video editors. iMovie is easy to use, completely free without restriction and comes as standard with Macs and iOS devices. As you might expect, there’s no Windows version, though.

3. Adobe Premiere Rush

Image credit: Rod Lawton/Adobe

Pricing: Free/$9.99/£9.98/month

Free/$9.99/£9.98/month Platforms: Mac and PC/mobile

Mac and PC/mobile User level: Beginner

Beginner Website: www.adobe.com

Premiere Rush is a kind of lightweight video editor designed for quick YouTube or social videos rather than serious filmmaking. Nevertheless, it has pretty much all the tools that beginners and intermediate users are likely to need, with up to three additional video tracks, three additional audio tracks and a large selection of ready-to-go motion graphics templates and other design resources. You can start with a free plan – all you need is an Adobe ID – and upgrade to a premium plan if you want more cloud storage, more assets, project synchronization across devices and more. There is a Premier Rush plan, but it also comes with a Premiere Pro or an Adobe All Apps subscription.

4. ACDSee Luxea Video Editor 6

Image credit: ACDSee

Pricing: Free (with branding), $29.95 perpetual, $29.99/year

Free (with branding), $29.95 perpetual, $29.99/year Platforms: PC

PC User level: Beginner/intermediate

Beginner/intermediate Website: www.acdsee.com

Luxea Video Editor 6 is a very effective mid-range editor from a company best known for its photo editing software. It offers unlimited tracks, screen capture, free content packs and more. Best of all, it’s free – though there is one drawback, in that the free version adds a branded intro and outro to exported movies. To get rid of this you must either buy a perpetual license (which only applies to version 6, not future version upgrades) or an annual subscription. Both cost around $30, so even the paid-for version is pretty cheap. Luxea does not offer as much hand-holding for beginners as some programs, and it’s not a serious professional tool either, but for Windows users bemoaning the lack of a free iMovie-style program for their platform, Luxea could be the ideal alternative.

5. Canva

Image credit: Rod Lawton

Pricing: Free/$10.99/$12.99/month

Free/$10.99/$12.99/month Platforms: Mac and PC, mobile, web

Mac and PC, mobile, web User level: Beginner

Beginner Website: www.canva.com

Canva is not exactly a video editor, in this is only one of the things it does. It’s really a tool for creating business or social media visuals of all kinds, with a wide range of ready-to go templates and assets for quickly building dynamic and professional-looking content. You can combine, trim and re-order multiple video clips in the timeline, add titles, intros and outros and produce basic but perfectly serviceable videos for YouTube, websites or other social channels. Although it uses the same basic non-linear editing (NLE) principles as other video editors, Canva uses its own jargon and editing processes, so it can take a little while to find out what it can do and how to make it do it. The free Canva plan will get you started, but Canva Pro adds premium templates, a huge stock asset library, social media scheduling, branding, AI editing tools and more – though at $99.99/year, it’s not cheap.

Best paid-for video editing software in 2023

These are some of the top paid-for video editing programs right now. Video editing skills take a long time to master, and while pro software costs the most, it can save you time (and therefore money) in the long run and can prove a valuable professional qualification.

6. Adobe Premiere Elements

Image credit: Rod Lawton

Pricing: $99.99/£85.56

$99.99/£85.56 Platforms: Mac and PC

Mac and PC User level: Beginner/Intermediate

Beginner/Intermediate Website: www.adobe.com

Adobe Premiere Elements is to Adobe Premiere what Photoshop Elements is to Photoshop. It takes many of the features of Adobe’s professional video editing software and re-packages them as a simpler video editor for beginners and intermediate users who don’t need professional features. More significant for many will be the fact that it exists outside the Adobe Creative Cloud ecosystem so it’s subscription-free and can be purchased with a single one-off payment.

Having said that, there’s a version update every year and an upgrade fee that goes with it. The editing interface follows the usual format, with a timeline/track display at the bottom with preview and content panels above. As with Photoshop Elements, there are Quick, Guided and Expert modes and, as with Elements, these are a great way to get started with an learn about video editing, though some may find the ‘family feel’ a little cloying. There is a 30-day free trial but, annoyingly, it’s watermarked.

7. CyberLink PowerDirector

Image credit: CyberLink

Pricing: $139.99/£109.99 perpetual or $69.99/£59.99/year

$139.99/£109.99 perpetual or $69.99/£59.99/year Platforms: Mac and PC, mobile

Mac and PC, mobile User level: Intermediate/Professional

Intermediate/Professional Website: www.cyberlink.com

PowerDirector delivers a lot of power at a relatively modest cost. You have to hunt around the site a little to find the perpetual license offer, which seems somewhat expensive, but the annual subscription is pretty good value for what you get. It includes some unexpected tools and innovations such as AI Sky Replacement (yes, in video), AI motion tracking and tools for designing masks, titles/motion graphics and picture-in-picture effects.

You get green screen effects, customisable intros/outros and Adobe-style speech-to-text transcription. The audio tools are impressive too, with AI speech enhancement and wind noise removal, a ‘Vocal Transformer’ and Audio Ducking for narration or voiceovers. PowerDirector is not really a professional editing tool in the same vein as Premiere Pro, Final Cut or DaVinci Resolve, but it could be a great choice for enthusiasts and keen experimenters.

8. Adobe Premiere Pro

Image credit: Adobe

Pricing: From $20.99/£19.97/month

From $20.99/£19.97/month Platforms: Mac and PC

Mac and PC User level: Professional

Professional Website: www.adobe.com

For many professional filmmakers and editors, Adobe Premiere Pro is simply the go-to video editing tool, in the same way that Lightroom and Photoshop are for photographers. It’s one of three pro-level video editors fighting it out at the top end of the market, and while a lot of users still balk at the whole concept of software subscriptions, it does mean that Premiere Pro gets regular updates as part of your subscription, the latest including clever AI-driven tools like automatic transcripts and captioning, automatic reframing for different social channels and more.

Premiere Pro might be a gold standard for pro video editors, but at a cost. It’s only available as a single app subscription at $20.99 per month or as part of Adobe’s All Apps plan at a huge $54.99/month.

9. DaVinci Resolve Studio

Image credit: Blackmagic

Pricing: $295/£245

$295/£245 Platforms: Mac and PC

Mac and PC User level: Professional

Professional Website: www.blackmagicdesign.com

The free version of DaVinci Resolve is so good that you might not even need the professional version. But what this brings is the ability to work beyond 4K UHD resolution and a 60p frame rate, support for multiple GPUs – though admittedly this is only likely on high-end production studio workstations – lens corrections (useful given that raw footage won’t be corrected), noise reduction and some more advanced effects.

This does mean paying a hefty $295 for a license or it may not, because if you buy a Blackmagic controller or camera, a Davinci Resolve Studio license is included. Resolve has its own particular way of working, and its Fusion (effects) and Fairlight (audio) panels don’t have the most obvious names, but this a very powerful professional video editor that’s also a pretty good deal, especially since you might not even have to pay for it.

10. Apple Final Cut Pro

Image credit: Apple

Pricing : $299.99/£299.99

: $299.99/£299.99 Platforms: Mac, iPad

Mac, iPad User level: Professional

Professional Website: www.apple.com

In a way, you could think of Final Cut Pro as like ‘iMovie Pro’ in that it uses the same clean and streamlined approach and is typical of the way Apple ‘rethinks’ regular software tools. Its magnetic trackless interface takes a little getting used to at first – it uses ‘lanes’ for multiple audio/video content – but the in situ timeline editing tools are excellent. With AI-powered motion tracking you can match the movement of titles, for example, to subjects in the scene, and with Compound clips you can group related video and audio clips into a single entity for easier organization.

Final Cut Pro is Mac only, of course, and it comes with a pretty stiff one-off license fee. But the cost of ownership over time should prove comparable with Premiere Pro (around $£250/year) and Davinci Resolve Studio. Final Cut Pro is a very clever, very powerful professional video editor that every Mac owner should check out – especially since there’s a generous 90-day trial.

