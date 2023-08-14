Which are the best cameras and lenses you can buy right now? Naturally, the answer depends upon who you ask. But according to the 16 photography magazines and websites that form the photography group within the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA), it can be found right here, in the EISA Awards 2023-2024.

EISA is a collective of 56 special-interest magazines and websites from 30 countries around the world, covering Hi-Fi, photography, mobile devices, in-car electronics, home theatre display & video, and home theatre audio. Each member is renowned for its expertise within its subject area, and for the rigour and integrity of its testing.

As a founding member of the organisation, back in 1982, AP is an integral part of EISA’s Photography Panel, and we work closely with our fellow panellists, all of which are among the most respected in their home countries. To ensure that the winning products are truly worthy of your hard-earned money, each one must have been tested in depth by multiple panel members. We don’t give awards based on quick first looks, or specs alone. Sometimes this rules out strong contenders that simply haven’t arrived for testing in time.

While each country has its own preferences for which product features and qualities are important, there is often a strong consensus as to which cameras and lenses should be recognised with an award. Read on to discover this year’s selection.

EISA Photography Awards 2033 – 2024

EISA CAMERA OF THE YEAR 2023-2024

Nikon Z 8

The Z 8 is a powerful hybrid camera that offers most of the capabilities of the Z 9 but in a more compact body. This mirrorless camera has a 45.7-million-pixel full-frame sensor that delivers exceptional image quality and fast shooting speeds. It also has a fast and accurate autofocus system that can reliably track subjects in any lighting conditions, and a lag- and blackout-free electronic viewfinder. Its video capabilities are equally impressive, with the ability to record up to 12-bit 8K/60p raw footage internally and a Hi-Res 2x zoom when filming in 4K. This makes the Z 8 an excellent choice for both stills and video.

EISA ADVANCED FULL-FRAME CAMERA 2023-2024

Sony Alpha A7R V

With the Alpha A7R V, Sony has married a high-resolution 61-million-pixel full-frame sensor with a sophisticated subject-recognition autofocus system powered by a dedicated AI processor. It can recognise and track focus on a broad range of subjects, including humans, animals, birds, insects, cars, trains, and airplanes. The Alpha A7R V is also capable of recording 8K video at 24fps or 4K at 60fps and includes in-body image stabilisation offering up to 8 stops of shake reduction. It has a large high-resolution electronic viewfinder and a versatile tilting and articulating touchscreen. It’s a stunning camera for photographers who want to capture high levels of detail.

EISA FULL-FRAME CAMERA 2023-2024

Canon EOS R6 Mark II



With the EOS R6 Mark II, Canon has built an extremely powerful successor to the EOS R6. The resolution has been increased from 20 to 24.2 million pixels, thanks to a new CMOS sensor that supports Dual Pixel CMOS AF II. The camera boasts an extremely high continuous shooting speed of 40fps, along with a top-notch autofocus system that reliably tracks moving subjects. It can record video internally in 4K up to 60fps and output raw video via its Micro HDMI port, making it a good choice for photographers and videographers alike.

EISA CONTENT CREATOR CAMERA 2023-2024

Sony ZV-E1

This interchangeable-lens full-frame camera is intended for content creators who wish to record vlogs, livestreams, or video interviews. With its 12.1-million-pixel sensor and fast BIONZ XR processor, the ZV-E1 can record 4K video at 60fps in 10-bit 4:2:2 colour with full pixel readout, and minimal rolling shutter. After a free upgrade it can record in 4K/120p. Its autofocus is powered by a dedicated AI processing chip. The 5-axis image stabilisation offers several modes. All this is contained in a light and compact body with a fully articulated touchscreen display, intuitive controls, and a large-capacity battery.

EISA APS-C CAMERA 2023-2024

Fujifilm X-H2

The Fujifilm X-H2 is a true hybrid camera with extensive video capabilities that offers the highest resolution available in the APS-C sensor format. Its 40-million-pixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor produces still images full of detail, and it can create 160MP files using its Pixel Shift Multi Shot Mode. It can also record 8K/30p video in 4:2:2 10-bit colour and supports both Apple ProRes and BlackMagic Raw output over HDMI. The X-Processor 5 enables subject-detection autofocus which recognises and tracks a broad range of subjects, while the 5-axis in-body image-stabilisation system offers up to 7 stops of compensation.

EISA BEST BUY CAMERA 2023-2024

Canon EOS R8

The EOS R8 offers the same excellent image quality as Canon’s high-end EOS R6 Mark II, but at a much more affordable price. It employs the same 24.2-million-pixel full-frame sensor and sophisticated autofocus system, which can recognise and track a wide selection of subject types. It also offers up to 40fps shooting using its electronic shutter. Compared to the EOS R6 Mark II, it does without in-body stabilisation, uses a lower-capacity battery and has a single card slot, which enables the body to be smaller, lighter, and easier to use. Overall, the EOS R8 is a highly capable full-frame camera with an excellent price-performance ratio.

EISA VIDEO CAMERA 2023-2024

Panasonic Lumix S5IIX

This full-frame camera provides the most comprehensive array of video features available at its price point, such as a 6K ‘open gate’ option using the full sensor area, and support for LUT profiles. This sister model to the Lumix S5II shares the same 24-million-pixel CMOS sensor with phase detection autofocus. The Lumix S5IIX offers more advanced features for videographers, such as raw video output, the ability to capture video with little compression, direct video streaming and the ability to record direct to SSD via USB-C. The user interface is also specifically tailored for video, making it a great choice for videographers.

EISA LENS OF THE YEAR 2023-2024

Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G

Sony’s zoom lens is an excellent solution to a new problem. Shooting video requires a wider image angle to cover the same image height, because of the 16:9 aspect ratio. Therefore, the FE 20-70mm F4 G provides a wider focal length than most other standard zooms on the market. Sony has achieved this without compromising on optical performance: the FE 20-70mm F4 G provides excellent sharpness across the entire image. Low weight, weather-sealing and a fixed maximum aperture are other great practical benefits of this outstanding lens.

EISA WIDEANGLE ZOOM LENS 2023-2024

TAMRON 20-40mm F/2.8 Di III VXD

This zoom lens for Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras provides a focal-length range from 20mm wideangle to 40mm standard. It delivers very high image quality, with a fast F/2.8 aperture across the entire zoom range. The optical construction corrects and minimises image aberrations, while the compact and lightweight build makes this lens ideal for use on a gimbal or in a video rig. The autofocus system is powered by a VXD linear motor that delivers fast focusing and accurate tracking of moving subjects. At the 20mm setting, the minimal focus distance is just 17cm, which allows for striking wideangle close-up shots. As with other new TAMRON models equipped with a USB-C port, the TAMRON Lens Utility software allows users to customise lens functions and update firmware.

EISA STANDARD PRIME LENS 2023-2024

Sony FE 50mm F1.4 GM

This G Master lens offers the highest optical performance and a large f/1.4 aperture in a relatively light and compact format. The lens offers faster autofocus speed, greater sharpness, and smoother background blur (bokeh) than its predecessor, thanks to an innovative optical design and high-precision manufacturing. The autofocus system offers precise and silent AF-tracking for both photo and video. Thanks to a weather-sealed construction and protective fluorine coating on the front element the lens can be used in challenging environments.

EISA PORTRAIT LENS 2023-2024

Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S

This ultra-fast lens is designed for portrait photographers who want the very best. It is extremely sharp even at the maximum aperture of f/1.2, while its 11 rounded diaphragm blades offer extraordinary bokeh. The S-Line quality build and handling ensures reliability even in harsh conditions, while the fast and silent multi-focusing system provides tack-sharp pictures and videos, even with moving subjects. Thanks to Nikon’s anti-reflective Nano Crystal Coating, sharp details are maintained even when shooting against the light. The Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S is a truly magnificent portrait lens.

EISA TELEPHOTO LENS 2023-2024

Canon RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM

This short telephoto lens is one of Canon’s most accomplished fixed-focal-length lenses. It’s ideal for a wide range of subjects, such as portraits, weddings, sports, and photojournalism. The long focal length and generous f/1.8 aperture make it easy to isolate subjects and create a superb creamy background. The lens is optically stabilised with up to 5.5 stops of compensation, increasing to 8 stops with EOS R cameras with in-body stabilisation. As expected from Canon’s professional L line, the construction is superb, featuring weather-sealing and customisable controls. It is not a light lens, but it feels well-balanced.

EISA SUPER-TELEPHOTO LENS 2023-2024

Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S

This is a surprisingly compact super-telephoto lens for Nikon’s mirrorless system that offers excellent image quality. With a weight of only 1,245g, a length of only 234.5mm and a built-in Vibration Reduction (VR) mechanism for a compensation of up to 5.5 stops, sharp images can be achieved in many shooting situations even without a tripod. The f/4.5 maximum aperture ensures that the size is relatively small, while still allowing good separation of the subject from the background. With Nikon’s Z 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters, the reach can be extended to 560mm and 800mm respectively.

EISA TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS 2023-2024

TAMRON 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD

This versatile telephoto lens offers an 8x zoom ratio ideal for travel, wildlife and sports photography. The lens excels at close-ups, with a minimum focusing distance of 25cm at 50mm and exceptional half-macro capability with a magnification ratio of 1:2. It also delivers impressive performance at 400mm, with a minimum focusing distance of 1.5m and a 1:4 magnification ratio. The VXD linear motor ensures fast and accurate autofocus, while TAMRON’s VC image stabilisation remains effective even at maximum zoom. Superior engineering and special lens elements deliver outstanding image quality with sharp contrast, all in a highly portable form. Users can customise functions and update firmware using the USB-C port and the TAMRON Lens Utility software.

EISA SUPER-TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS 2023-2024

SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports

This first super-telephoto lens with a 10x zoom range for Sony E-mount and L-mount mirrorless cameras will appeal to sports and wildlife photographers looking for a universal super-telephoto zoom. A very effective OS (Optical Stabiliser) system allows users to take sharp photos without a tripod even at the longest focal length. A complex optical construction with no fewer than 27 elements ensures high quality and minimises chromatic aberrations and other distortions. A Super Multi-Layer Coating is helpful to minimise flare and ghosting. The L-mount model is compatible with SIGMA’s 1.4x and 2x teleconverters for an even longer reach.

EISA MACRO LENS 2023-2024

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS Pro

This is a very sharp and well-designed lens for macro and close-up photography. It delivers up to 2:1 macro capability, or 4:1 with a 2x teleconverter. The optical design effectively suppresses chromatic aberration. The design uses two focus groups, allowing for very close focus. The lens is equipped with an optical stabilisation system that works with the in-body stabilisation of compatible cameras to deliver up to 7 stops of compensation. Outdoor photographers will love the IP53 dustproof and splashproof qualification, and the freezeproof protection down to -10°C.

EISA MULTIMEDIA SMARTPHONE 2023-2024

Sony Xperia 1 V

Of the Xperia 1 V’s many welcome features, it’s the high-quality camera system that truly stands out. Improvements for this fifth-generation flagship ’phone can be found in the sensor technology, which incorporates the new ‘Exmor T for mobile’, a stacked device with separate transistor and photodiode layers. The 1.7x increase in sensor size delivers dramatically reduced noise levels and a wider dynamic range, taking night shots to another level. Sony’s main camera, which boasts an effective 48MP, is complemented by an ultrawide camera with 16mm focus length, and a zoom camera with an 85-125mm range. The Xperia 1 V’s superb picture prowess and flexibility is backed up by its wide image 21:9 ratio, 4K resolution AMOLED screen, and powerful 5000mAh battery.

EISA AWARDS 2023-24 FULL LISTING

Hi-Fi Expert Group

EISA STANDMOUNT LOUDSPEAKERS 2023-2024

MoFi SourcePoint 8

EISA FLOORSTANDING LOUDSPEAKERS 2023-2024

Bowers & Wilkins 703 S3

EISA PREMIUM FLOORSTANDING LOUDSPEAKERS 2023-2024

Perlisten R7t

EISA HIGH-END LOUDSPEAKERS 2023-2024

Wilson Audio Alexia V

EISA WIRELESS BOOKSHELF LOUDSPEAKERS 2023-2024

KEF LSX II

EISA WIRELESS ON-WALL LOUDSPEAKERS 2023-2024

System Audio Silverback 1

EISA WIRELESS FLOORSTANDING LOUDSPEAKERS 2023-2024

Dynaudio Focus 50

EISA HEADPHONES 2023-2024

Meze Audio 109 PRO

EISA STREAMER 2023-2024

iFi Audio NEO Stream

EISA DAC 2023-2024

Ferrum Audio WANDLA

EISA DIGITAL PLAYER 2023-2024

Volumio Rivo

EISA HIGH-END CD PLAYER 2023-2024

Hegel Viking

EISA TURNTABLE 2023-2024

Thorens TD 204

EISA VINYL SYSTEM 2023-2024

Pro-Ject T2 W

EISA INTEGRATED AMPLIFIER 2023-2024

NAD C 3050

EISA BEST VALUE STREAMING AMPLIFIER 2023-2024

SVS Prime Wireless Pro SoundBase

EISA COMPACT STREAMING AMPLIFIER 2023-2024

Bluesound POWERNODE EDGE

EISA STREAMING RECEIVER 2023-2024

Yamaha R-N2000A

EISA HIGH-END INTEGRATED AMPLIFIER 2023-2024

Musical Fidelity Nu-Vista 800.2

EISA HIGH-END STREAMING AMPLIFIER 2023-2024

Hegel H600

EISA HIGH-END HEADPHONE SOLUTION 2023-2024

dCS Lina System

EISA HIGH-END HEADPHONES 2023-2024

Yamaha YH-5000SE

Combined Award with Home Theatre Audio Group

EISA LOUDSPEAKER SERIES 2023-2024

KEF R Series

EISA POWERED STANDMOUNT LOUDSPEAKERS 2023-2024

Klipsch The Sevens

Combined Award with Mobile Devices Expert Group

EISA PREMIUM WIRELESS HEADPHONES 2023-2024

T+A Solitaire T

EISA MOBILE DAC 2023-2024

iFi Audio GO pod

Home Theatre Audio Expert Group

EISA BEST BUY AV RECEIVER 2023-2024

Onkyo TX-RZ50

EISA AV RECEIVER 2023-2024

Primare SPA25

EISA PREMIUM AV AMPLIFIER 2023-2024

Denon AVC-A1H

EISA BEST BUY SOUNDBAR 2023-2024

JBL Bar 300

EISA SOUNDBAR 2023-2024

Loewe klang bar3 mr

EISA PREMIUM SOUNDBAR 2023-2024

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre

EISA SOUNDBAR SYSTEM 2023-2024

Yamaha True X series

EISA HOME THEATRE POWER AMPLIFIER 2023-2024

Musical Fidelity M6x 250.7

EISA HOME THEATRE SUBWOOFER 2023-2024

Perlisten D212s

Combined Award with Home Theatre Video & Display Expert Group

EISA HOME THEATRE DISC PLAYER 2023-2024

Magnetar UDP800

Home Theatre Video & Display Expert Group

EISA BEST BUY MINI LED TV 2023-2024

Ηisense 65U7KQ

EISA BEST BUY OLED TV 2023-2024

Philips 55OLED808

EISA BEST BUY PROJECTOR 2023-2024

XGIMI HORIZON Ultra

EISA HOME THEATRE PROJECTOR 2023-2024

BenQ W4000i

EISA MINI LED TV 2023-2024

Ηisense 65U8KQ

EISA HOME THEATRE MINI LED TV 2023-2024

TCL 65C845

EISA GAMING TV 2023-2024

TCL 55C745

EISA FAMILY TV 2023-2024

Philips 55PUS8808

EISA PREMIUM OLED TV 2023-2024

Samsung 77S95C

EISA GIANT TV 2023-2024

TCL 98C735



Combined Award with Home Theatre Audio Expert Group

EISA HOME THEATRE DISC PLAYER 2023-2024

Magnetar UDP800

Combined Award with Mobile Devices Expert Group

EISA PORTABLE PROJECTOR 2023-2024

XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro

Mobile Devices Expert Group

EISA BEST BUY SMARTPHONE 2023-2024

Honor 90

EISA CONSUMER SMARTPHONE 2023-2024

OPPO Reno10 Pro

EISA SMARTWATCH 2023-2024

Honor Watch GS 3

EISA PREMIUM PORTABLE SPEAKER 2023-2024

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5

EISA PREMIUM SMARTWATCH 2023-2024

Huawei Watch Ultimate

EISA BEST BUY WIRELESS HEADPHONES 2023-2024

Philips Fidelio L4

EISA IN-EAR HEADPHONES 2023-2024

Philips Fidelio T2

EISA MOBILE DAC 2023-2024

iFi Audio GO pod

EISA BEST BUY PORTABLE SPEAKER 2023-2024

Pure Woodland

In-Car Electronics Expert Group

EISA IN-CAR HEAD UNIT 2023-2024

Alpine HDS-990 Status

EISA IN-CAR AMPLIFIER 2023-2024

Ground Zero GZUA 6SQ

EISA IN-CAR DSP AMPLIFIER 2023-2024

Mosconi Gladen One 8|10 DSP

EISA IN-CAR SOUND PROCESSOR 2023-2024

ESX QE812SP

EISA IN-CAR DSP SOFTWARE 2023-2024

Audison bit Drive

EISA IN-CAR SPEAKER SYSTEM 2023-2024

Ground Zero GZPC 165.3SQ-ACT

EISA IN-CAR SUBWOOFER 2023-2024

Morel Ultimo PowerSlim PS12D

EISA IN-CAR OEM PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM 2023-2024

Maserati GranTurismo with Sonus faber High Premium Audio System

EISA IN-CAR INTEGRATION 2023-2024

Helix Compose Platform

EISA MOTORCYCLE AUDIO COMPONENT 2023-2024

Rockford Fosgate HD9813RG-STAGE3

