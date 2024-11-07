UK photographer Phil Reeds has been announced as this month’s winner in the CEWE Photo Award, a global photography competition that invites photographers of all levels to submit photos to showcase their work. This year, the CEWE Photo Award is themed ‘our world is beautiful’. Entries are open until 31 May 2025, with worldwide monthly winners chosen each month until the competition closes.

From CEWE: With entries submitted by photographers from 58 countries, Phil Reeds from Otley, West Yorkshire, received this month’s recognition and prize for his awe-inspiring photo of the Otley Town Centre Cycle. His image, titled ‘Peloton Melee’, which captures cyclists turning a bend within the course, impressed judges with its vibrant scene and its ability to highlight the excitement and fleeting speed of the cyclists.

Phil used a Nikon D7200 with a 70-300mm lens to capture the speed and movement of the cyclists as they went around the Otley Town Centre Cycle course.

To enhance the feeling of movement, Phil chose a wider aperture to slow down the shutter speed, intentionally moving the camera during the shot using Intentional Camera Movement (ICM) techniques. In addition, in-camera multiple exposures were used to showcase the energy of the race, allowing for a variety of angles that showcased the cyclists in action.

Phil, who has been a keen photographer since childhood, said: “My aim for this photo was to capture the dynamic energy of the annual Otley Town Centre Cycle, emphasising the speed and manoeuvring of the cyclists. By using techniques like Intentional Camera Movement and multiple exposures, I wanted to capture the excitement and action of the event.

“It’s rewarding to see my work recognised, and I encourage other photographers to explore their creativity and share their unique perspectives through the CEWE Photo Award.”

Image: Phil Reeds

Steve Manfield, marketing director at CEWE UK, added: “Phil’s photo is incredibly deserving to be one of our monthly winners – it’s as if viewers are right there, experiencing the thrill of the race firsthand. We hope Phil’s recognition inspires both budding and professional photographers across the UK to showcase their work by entering the CEWE Photo Award.”

