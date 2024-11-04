Amateur Photographer are pleased to announce the launch of the UK Film Photographer of the Year competition, sponsored by Analogue Wonderland, Kodak and Ricoh Imaging. Entries are free, and close 5th January 2025. Winners will be announced at our prestigious AP Awards on 10th March 2025.
Film photographers from the UK are invited to enter the inaugural competition, FOR FREE, for the chance to win a massive prize pot worth £4,000.
How to enter
We are looking for your very best images from 2024. Submit a selection that represents your creativity, your expertise, and your personal vision.
The judges will be looking for a set of 5-8 images that showcase your ability to shoot fantastic film images across a range of genres, situations and styles.
A minimum of 5 images are required to enter, entry is FREE.
Submit your images here before 5th January 2025 11:59pm GMT: Film Photographer of the Year 2024
Terms
You can submit photos taken on black and white, colour negative or colour slide film, or any combination, but all photos must have been taken on a physical film during 2024. Images must be submitted as digital scans (please do NOT send prints or slides) which must be at least 2000 pixels on their longest side. Some minor digital editing is permitted but the core character of the emulsion must be retained.
You must be residents of the UK to enter. Winning photographers will be required to verify that their portfolio images were all shot on film.
Photographers found to have uploaded imagery taken on digital cameras to this contest will have their Photocrowd accounts deactivated. Photographers found to have uploaded AI-generated imagery to this contest will be at risk of prosecution and damages will be sought.
Prizes
The winner gets over £4k of prizing, including:
- A brand new Pentax 17 film camera
- A year’s supply of Kodak film
- A year’s supply of film developing and scanning with the Analogue Wonderland lab
- A limited edition Pentax t-shirt and baseball cap!
Two runners-up win £100 worth of film, £100 worth of developing and scanning, and a limited edition Pentax t-shirt!
The Judges
Nigel Atherton, Group Editor, Amateur Photographer
Jessica Miller, Deputy Online Editor, Amateur Photographer
Karen Freer, Head of Marketing, Analogue Wonderland
Andrew Church, Quality Manager, Kodak
Adrian Uden, Marketing Manager, Ricoh
